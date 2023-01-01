inakiantonana

With expectations low and fears high going into earnings, Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) reported very respectable Q3 numbers and while guidance was below expectations for Q4 revenue, Q4 EBITDA guide was in line. The company continues to be a cash generating machine with tight controls on operating expenses. Furthermore, synergies from the Ad Colony and Fyber acquisitions are beginning to kick in to help margins go even higher.

On the earnings call, management called out Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) as a new SingleTap licensing partner. Beyond the revenue aspect of this deal, it once again shows that the relationship between Google and Digital Turbine is strong and that Google is not trying to get into Digital Turbine's markets. The company also mentioned a very large ecommerce player as a new SingleTap licensee who could be no other than Amazon (AMZN). Revenue potential from these partners and other should ramp up during the next year giving the company some secular growth even in a tough advertising market.

On the Content Media side, the shift of focus from prepaid to postpaid has hurt this business temporarily but the company spoke on the call about Verizon (VZ) having launched the postpaid solution on 48 phones now, representing a big commitment to the Digital Turbine solution. The company also told me that AT&T (T) is ramping but is about 1 quarter behind Verizon. Finally, the company announced that it has extended its deal with Verizon for another four years, demonstrating the strength of this partnership and the value DT brings to the table.

Digital Turbine has also spoken recently about alternative app stores in the future. DT could white label an app store for a carrier or a big company like Disney (DIS) where it would have a meta-app with all of its other apps contained inside. This could end up being a large revenue stream for the company going into the future.

The stock has run up a lot today mostly from relief that things were not a lot worse. At $17.15 per share the stock trades at 9.3x 2023E EBITDA and 11.5x 2023E EPS. These are pretty cheap multiples for a company that could grow secularly during a downturn and come out growing much more strongly on the other side. At a 15x EBITDA multiple the stock would be at $38 for 120% upside from current levels.

What could go wrong for the company? If the digital advertising market gets materially worse, numbers could go down from here. Also, if SingleTap licensing does not go as well as planned that could take out one of the secular revenue drivers.