Fourth Week Higher For Continuing Claims

Nov. 10, 2022 1:57 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.53K Followers

Summary

  • While today’s CPI print took the spotlight of positively received economic data, jobless claims have continued to rise a bit.
  • Seasonally adjusted initial claims rose to 225K from last week’s 1K upwardly revised level of 217K, which is 1K below the early October high for the weakest level of claims since the end of the summer.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims are swinging higher as is normal for this point of the year.

A man in a t-shirt outside selecting a Claims concept word.

Duncan_Andison

While today’s CPI print took the spotlight of positively received economic data, jobless claims have continued to rise a bit. Seasonally adjusted initial claims rose to 225K from last week’s 1K upwardly revised level of 217K. That is 1K below the early October high for the weakest level of claims since the end of the summer. Given recent readings, claims have been trending slightly higher but remain at historically strong levels.

Fourth Week Higher For Continuing Claims

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims are swinging higher as is normal for this point of the year. In fact, the current week of the year has historically seen claims rise week over week 85% of the time. That ranks fourth as the week of the year most consistently to see claims rise. In spite of that expected increase, 205K claims are much lower than the comparable week of years past.

Fourth Week Higher For Continuing Claims

Without a doubt, initial jobless claims paint a picture of solid health in the labor markets without much in the way of significant deterioration or improvement lately. Continuing claims are similar in sitting well below pre-pandemic levels that are some of the strongest of the past several decades. Unlike initial claims, though, continuing claims have been more consistently climbing in recent weeks. Now at 1.493 million, claims have risen in each of the past four weeks, bringing the reading to the highest level since the end of March.

Fourth Week Higher For Continuing Claims

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.53K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.