Mirel Kipioro/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes in describing investment opportunities, a few words suffice. For MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC), a business development company (BDC), this is truly the case. From the call:

"When the new fee structure becomes effective, we expect to significantly out-earn this $0.37 base dividend, and we will reevaluate our dividend at that time."

The implied amount matters, most certainly the most important issue for this article and investors. Put on your thinking cap and let's do some evaluating.

The September Quarterly Report

We begin with the quarterly report for September:

Earned $0.35.

Net leverage was 1.4x. (Perfectly inline with targets.)

One second lien went non-accrual placing the total non-accruals at 1%, or very low.

New commitments are garnished with wider spreads, lower leverage levels and higher documentation.

Recorded a NAVI of $15.45, a net loss of $6.6 million, $0.10 per share. (Excluding Chyron and K&N issues, the loan book was only slightly down.)

The company did not purchase stock.

Announced a dividend of $0.37.

The Math

The discussion during the call glazed over much of the future growth in earnings with the exception of this statement, "a 100 basis point and a 200 basis point increase in reference rates would result in annual incremental earnings of approximately $0.13 and $0.26, respectively." Putting this is into perspective, one author wrote, "The funds rate was expected to peak at 4.50%-4.75% or higher in Q1 2023." That represents approximately 1.5% - 2.0% higher rates than in the September quarter, or a $0.20 - $0.25 yearly increase in earnings.

We noted in other articles the likely long-term effects from the new lower fee model announced last quarter, but still dormant until January. From Apollo Investment Previews Its New Make (MidCap Financial Investment) And Model (The Tanner Powell):

"So as you assume some reduction in yield and some reduction in leverage from where we were now, you're talking about an increase of the ROE from the low 8s to the low 9s, 10% increase in ROE, sort of like as a base case."

A 10% improvement in ROE yields approximately $0.04 per quarter (0.1 * $0.35). The lower incentive fee, 20% to 17.5% adds a penny per quarter.

Adding the increases together with last quarter's number equals $0.10 + $0.35 or $0.45+ on a quarterly basis. Half of the change will appear in the next few months, the balance over a few years. MidCap is poised to increase its dividend by 30%+. When considering valuation, a 9% yield might generate a stock price near $20. Yes, investors must recognize that the higher Fed interest rates might subside before the investment portfolio fully matures leaving earnings somewhat below the upper limit.

Hedging Debt vs. Income

One important model approach used by MidCap with its debt works out essentially as an upward biased hedge. Finian O’Shea, of Wells Fargo Securities, asked, "How much of an issue is sort of net investment income? Leases are maybe flat or stagnant and LIBOR base rates are going up... Are you hedged there?" Howard Widra, Executive Chairman, answered,

"Well, we have leases set. So they’re not based off rates. They’re sort of basically fixed, and the debt is fixed. Yes, we have a fixed rate debt in our securitization. So we’re not really impacted by that."

With this approach acting similar in fashion to hedging, it leaves this issue free from squeezes under conditions of raising interest rates.

The Lagging Stock Price & Risk

With prices stretched around $12, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation remains a bargain for investors. With its forward yield of 12%+ generated from pristine, 1st position liens, investors should take notice. We understand personally the checkered past performance of MidCap (Apollo), but our view isn't through a rear view mirror. Our view is through the windshield and the forward direction of the company.

Remember, recessionary periods, such as the status of today, add risk, particularly, risk of defaults, risk of finding viable investments. But, inside our thinking cap, a 12% yield climbing higher is too tempting to resist. Still, we wouldn't buy shares or add shares all at once. Buying during periods of major negative markets seems smarter and will yield richer returns. For us, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is a buy.