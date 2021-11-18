Roman Bjuty/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in 2020 I didn't dare to buy the common shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) as I wasn't sure the company would have been able to survive the energy crisis back then and I settled for the preferred shares. That trade turned out alright as Birchcliff recently called my preferred shares at par (which is substantially higher than what I had paid for them) and the 8% preferred dividend yield (based on the par value) generated a welcome cash inflow during the period of zero or negative interest rates. In a previous article I explained I am strongly considering buying the common shares as Birchcliff has pledged to pay C$0.80 per share in annual dividends (for a yield of approximately 8%) for as long as the AECO natural gas price exceeds C$3.

Data by YCharts

The cash flow is now pouring in

Birchcliff performed well during the third quarter as the total production result came in at just over 78,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day with just over 81% of the total oil-equivalent output coming from natural gas. As clearly explained in previous articles, Birchcliff Energy obviously is a natgas play.

One of the elements I appreciate the most in Birchcliff is its exposure to non-AECO prices. As you may know, the local AECO natural gas price in Alberta can be quite volatile and in periods of low demand the price swings can be pretty wild as the main issue is the lack of pipeline capacity to transport the natural gas to higher-paying markets. In August, for instance, when the Alberta-BC pipeline was down for maintenance, the spot price for AECO natural gas actually turned negative for a few days.

Birchcliff Energy Investor Relations

That's why I think it is an extra bonus to also sell natural gas into other markets and as you can see above, about 47% of the natural gas sales were based outside of the AECO structure and the exposure to the Dawn market was a massive benefit as the natural gas price was more than twice as high there. This means that although the average realized natural gas price based on the AECO index was just C$4.50 during the quarter, the average realized price on a consolidated basis was C$6.83 thanks to the substantial volumes sold into the Dawn market.

This helped to boost the total revenue to C$340M while the total reported net revenue was C$454M. While this includes the C$43M in royalty payments, it also included approximately C$155M in unrealized and realized gains on the hedging position and this artificially inflated the revenue.

Birchcliff Energy Investor Relations

Due to the low operating expenses, the pre-tax income ended up at C$320M while the net income of C$246M represented an EPS of C$0.92. That's great but keep in mind just under half of the pre-tax income was generated by these gains on the hedge book.

That's why we should mainly look at the cash flow statement. The operating cash flow will still include the C$45M in hedging gains but will exclude the almost C$110M in unrealized gains. As you can see below, this resulted in a reported operating cash flow of C$273M and after deducting the contribution from working capital changes and after deducting the lease payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was C$265M.

Birchcliff Energy Investor Relations

Keep in mind this also includes the deferral of the complete tax bill. Birchcliff won't have to pay corporate taxes in the foreseeable future as the company still has in excess of C$1.4B in tax pools available to Birchcliff.

Birchcliff Energy Investor Relations

So for now I will not include any tax payments in the cash flow calculation. And the tax payment on the pre-tax income excluding any hedge gains would have been just around C$40M anyway.

The total capex incurred during the third quarter was C$85M which is pretty much in line with the previous few quarters. The full-year capex is estimated at approximately C$365M but this should also pave the way to - in combination with the C$240-C$270M capex guidance for 2023 - a 5% increase in the production rate to 81,000-83,000 boe/day.

Birchcliff Energy Investor Relations

This means the quarterly capex will drop to C$65-C$70M next year and even if I would use C$75M per quarter and apply that to the Q3 operating cash flow, the underlying free cash flow is C$190M per quarter (excluding the impact from taxes further down the road). Divided by the 266M shares outstanding, the quarterly FCF would come in at C$0.71 per share. And that's indeed substantially higher than the C$0.20 dividend Birchcliff plans to pay on a quarterly basis.

Investment thesis

I have no position in Birchcliff, but I have started to write put options in a combination of in-the-money and out-of-the-money strike prices. The share price volatility resulted in excellent option premiums and I am taking advantage of that to start building a position.

As long as the natural gas price doesn't completely collapse, Birchcliff Energy should do well and its current valuation is backed by the reserve life index of in excess of 30 years based on the 2P reserves.