Sentiment Slumps Ahead Of CPI

Summary

  • In spite of the S&P 500’s attempts at moving above its 50-DMA in the past week, bullish sentiment took a hit with only a quarter of responses to the AAII survey reporting as optimistic.
  • In the two weeks leading up to now, bearish sentiment had been in free fall, going from 56.2% during the week of October 20th all the way down to 32.9% last week.
  • After hitting the highest level of the current near-record stretch of negative readings, the spread has fallen back down to -21.9.

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

In spite of the S&P 500’s attempts at moving above its 50-DMA in the past week, bullish sentiment took a hit with only a quarter of responses to the AAII survey reporting as optimistic. That compares to 30.6% last week. Today, equities are roaring higher in reaction to the cooler-than-expected CPI print. Given the timing of the release and market reaction, the latest readings on investor sentiment can already be considered out of date, as collection periods would have missed today’s news. Looking forward, holding constant any other catalysts and price action that may affect sentiment in the week to come, the CPI number and subsequent positive market reaction are likely to support a much more positive reading on sentiment next week.

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022

In the two weeks leading up to now, bearish sentiment had been in free fall, going from 56.2% during the week of October 20th all the way down to 32.9% last week. A little more than half of that decline was recovered this week, as bearish sentiment rose all the way back up to 47%.

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022

As a result of those recent moves, the bull-bear spread moved much deeper into negative territory. After hitting the highest level of the current near-record stretch of negative readings, the spread has fallen back down to -21.9.

AAII Bull-Bear Spread: 2009-2022

Consecutive weeks with a negative AAII Bull-Bear spread

