Published on the Value Lab 11/11/22
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) reports another quarter, but rather than the years of bad results that we've gotten used to, key things have reversed that are allowing for the return of stronger results that could favour the return of a more ample dividend. Hydrology is recovering, the gas price impact is being reduced, and PPA margin is returning as commodity declines occur. Overall, we are seeing a turn in the cycle for ENIC. It is possible that the price recovers now to a point before the commodity boom of 2021, however, we note the risks around the company's reliance on hydrology. A tentative buy.
Let's blaze through some of the key Q3 evolutions.
The EBITDA evolution shows in part a weak comp in late 2021, which is when higher commodity prices were decimating results, but also key improvements in business conditions for Enel Chile that restores the results.
ENIC is looking really strong now, and the financials are making a recovery to levels that at the current run-rate almost equate to pre-COVID levels. This also promises the return of the dividend, if these results appear sustainable with the economy equilibriating at these levels. With 2019 dividends, the current yield would exceed 10%.
The issue is that the company is still reliant on consistent hydrology conditions, which are not guaranteed in South America. Moreover, commodities cannot rally, especially copper, which has secular support due to the EV transition. If copper and other commodities rise, the margin in the PPA agreements will fall as negative indexation kicks in again, and we'd return to a 2021 disaster situation. With CPI looking like it's almost topping, the demand force could begin to return to some of these goods-levered commodities, especially copper, with electronics seeing a glut now that could reverse.
Nonetheless, ENIC is still at very low prices, and some of the political risks that made the stock unattractive have melted. The heavy socialist push was actually not popular, and the socialist constitution was quite soundly rejected, meaning the Pinochet era constitution is still in force. This was not expected after the turnpike protests. The socialist push is anyway much weaker than previously thought. While still rife with unpredictable elements, ENIC is looking good. At the current run rate, the PE is actually less than 5x. Not bad at all.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
