Abu Hanifah

By Matthew Wolpert, CFA

High-quality REITs with steady cash flows can be a bulwark against volatility—better yet, they’re trading at attractive discounts relative to stocks.

Stocks managed a rally in October, but more volatility appears on the horizon. While the market expects the Fed’s terminal rate to be over 5.0% in the first quarter of 2023, many datapoints already show the economy dramatically slowing, including corporate earnings forecasts, Pending Home Sales, Business Conditions Surveys, and Composite PMIs. A currently rapidly slowing economy combined with tighter monetary policy sets the stage for further weakening in growth in 2023.

In this challenging environment, we believe public REITs can provide welcome shelter at relatively attractive valuations. Thus far in 2022, the MSCI US REIT index is down 25%, versus a loss of 18% for the S&P 500. And despite REITs’ strong performance in 2021, the sector has still lagged the S&P 500 by 26 percentage points since the end of 2019.1

REITs own hard assets that can produce steadier cash flows during cyclical downturns and provide additional inflation protection compared to the broader basket of companies in the S&P 500 that are more vulnerable to rising costs. In our view, REITs also have strong potential for their earnings multiples to re-rate more positively than other sectors in a recession, thanks to long-duration cash flows (akin to bonds) that would be worth more if sovereign debt yields decline (as they normally do in such downturns).

Relative valuation also favors the REIT sector. The REIT index’s recent dividend yield of 4.4% well exceeded S&P 500’s 1.7% yield,2 while its forward earnings multiple was nearly equal to that of the S&P’s, versus historically trading at a substantial premium.3 REITs can also generate more durable cash flows in a recession than other defensive sectors that currently trade at large relative premiums to REITs, such as Staples (4x above REITs) and Utilities (2x above REITs).4

While the direction of the broad stock market is difficult to forecast given today’s macro uncertainties, we believe investing in REITs appears to be a relatively attractive opportunity.

Notes: (1) REIT total return represents the MSCI US REIT Index (“RMS G Index”) calculated on a total return basis per Bloomberg as of 10/31/22; (2) REIT dividend yield is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (“VNQ”) and S&P 500 is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (“SPY”) per Bloomberg as of 10/31/22; (3) Citi as of 10/28/22; (4) Credit Suisse as of 10/31/22.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.