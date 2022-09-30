This article first appeared on Trend investing on October 11, 2022, but has been updated for this article.
Today's company is in a leading position as North American OEMs look to reduce reliance on battery materials processed in China. The Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") may be a huge potential positive for this company, as it supports and rewards auto OEMs for using materials 'refined' in North America, or mined from USA free trade agreement countries.
The Company is set to open their cobalt refinery beginning in Spring 2023, a lithium-ion battery recycling refinery in 2023-24 and a nickel & manganese refinery in 2024-25; all at their Battery Materials Park in Ontario, Canada.
Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price = CAD 3.45, USD 2.59
Electra Battery Materials price chart (source)
Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] ("Electra") is a Canadian junior (previously known as First Cobalt) with a focus on its Canadian battery materials park/refinery to produce cobalt (later nickel & manganese) and to recycle Li-ion batteries black mass for valuable battery metals. They also have a quite advanced stage cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA.
Electra will have North America's first cobalt sulphate refinery in 2023 (source)
Electra's two key projects are:
This article will focus on the Electra Battery Materials Park (refinery) with planned refining operations set to begin in Spring 2023.
The Ontario, Canada Battery Materials Park currently hosts a permitted cobalt and nickel refinery which has a 10-year operating history. Electra plans to restart the cobalt refinery in Spring 2023.
Electra state on their website: "The only asset of its kind in North America, Electra's commercial scale refinery, located in Ontario, Canada..."
In 2023 the refinery will initially be fed by ore from Glencore which it will refine to produce 5,000tpa of cobalt (in cobalt sulfate form).
In 2024-25 a refinery will be built to produce battery grade nickel sulfate and manganese. Electra stated on Sept. 22, 2022: "... the construction of a battery grade nickel refinery and a manganese refinery, to establish a fully integrated battery materials park with a third-party cathode precursor (pCAM) manufacturer." In 2025 the refinery plans to partner to produce cathode active materials ("CAM").
Concurrently to the above a separate part of the Battery Park will work on recycling lithium-ion battery black mass to produce battery metals, with commercial operations targeted to start in 2023-24. The facility will have recycling capabilities to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and copper.
Electra's Battery Materials Park timetable to production (source)
Schematic showing the refinery and metals planned to be produced (source)
Electra is executing a multiprong strategy (source)
Refinery business - Off-take agreements, source of raw materials
Cobalt sulphate refining
Electra has an off-take agreement with Glencore to receive their cobalt ore and a sales off-take agreement with LG Energy Solutions ("LGES") to sell the processed cobalt sulphate (equivalent to 7,000t of battery grade cobalt from 2023 to 2025). Financial terms of the LGES off-take agreement were not revealed; however Electra states in their company presentation that the "Agreement will generate $70M in revenue" (assuming current spot price of cobalt sulfate at the time of the agreement, announced Sept. 22, 2022).
The only problem with the above is that Glencore's cobalt is sourced from the DRC, which would disqualify it from the IRA incentives. To help counter this in August 2022 it was announced: "Fuse Cobalt signs raw material supply agreement with Electra. The cobalt raw material will be supplied to Electra-owned cobalt sulfate refinery... The cobalt raw material is planned to be sourced from either one or both of the Fuse's Teledyne and Glencore Bucke Cobalt exploration projects located in Cobalt, Ontario." At this stage it is only a MOU and the transaction is subject to the two companies signing a definitive agreement. Conditions for Fuse Cobalt include "the development of a processing flowsheet to produce a cobalt material ideal for further processing to battery-grade cobalt sulphate at Electra's refinery and the completion of a bankable feasibility study." So this will take some time.
Electra's current market cap is CAD 111m. Market screener shows 2022 estimated net debt of zero. Cash was C$19.7m as at September 30, 2022.
2022 and 2023 PE's are negative as the Company is not yet expected to be profitable; however 2024 PE is forecast at 6.9 with a net profit margin of 4%. Some concern over such a small profit margin but the hope is this would improve in future years as operations scale and they source materials more cheaply. Also it is possible they can achieve a premium price being a North American sourced product, or at least some of their products.
Current consensus analyst rating is a 'buy' with a price target of C$10.31, representing 199% potential upside. Yahoo Finance also shows a price target of C$10.31. That's roughly a 3x forecast upside over the next year, so very appealing.
Electra's financials and forecast financials (source)
Management has been impressive to date with very significant news flow, plans, and execution. Electra is led by Chairman John Pollesel and CEO Trent Mell.
John Pollesel has an impressive mining operations background including previously COO and Director of Base Metals Operations for Vale's North Atlantic Operations.
Trent Mell has more than 20 years of international business and operational experience. His mining career includes mine permitting, development and operations with Barrick Gold, Sherritt International, North American Palladium and AuRico Gold.
You can read more details on the board and management here.
Insider share ownership is ~1.24% which is rather low.
Management, board and shareholders (source)
Some key points from the Nov. 9 update (source)
Note: Spring in Canada is from March to May
Scoping study for a nickel refinery (source)
Cobalt hydroxide will be purchased at prevailing market prices, providing First Cobalt investors with exposure to the cobalt market and, by extension, a growing EV market. Together the arrangements will provide 90% of the Refinery's annual contained cobalt capacity of 5,000 tonnes per annum. The Company plans to purchase an additional 500 tonnes per annum of feed at a later date through contract or spot market purchases."
Electra ticks many boxes for investors including a safe location (Canada), refining valuable battery metals (cobalt, later nickel & manganese), recycling batteries black mass to produce lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and copper; and the uniqueness of being North America's first cobalt refinery. They also have a USA cobalt project in Idaho with plans for a second refinery in Quebec by about 2025-26. All of this supports Electra as a key future link in the North American EV metals supply chain, with IRA benefits (noting DRC cobalt ore feed would likely be an issue). Electra also has an MOU for Canada sourced cobalt from Fuse Cobalt, but that may be some years away.
The key near term catalyst is the beginning of cobalt production from their Ontario refinery in Spring (March-May) of 2023 as well as progress at their other projects.
Valuation looks very attractive assuming they can succeed with their plans and become a profitable Canadian battery metals refiner. The IRA may help them obtain a premium for their eligible products and support margins.
Risks revolve around successfully starting the cobalt refinery, the black mass recycling facility, the nickel-manganese refinery, and getting their Idaho Cobalt-Copper Project to production. Please read the risks section.
Expect a bumpy road but Electra is certainly forging ahead quite rapidly with significant determination from their management team.
We rate Electra Battery Materials as a unique spec buy, best suited for a 5 year+ time frame.
As usual all comments are welcome.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms
