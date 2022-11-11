VioletaStoimenova

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a leading independent mobile growth platform that 'levels up the landscape' for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device OEMs (original equipment manufacturers, e.g., Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF)). It offers end-to-end products and solutions for mobile applications, including brand discovery and advertising, user acquisition and engagement, as well as operational efficiency for advertisers. Digital Turbine also provides additional monetization opportunities for OEMs and carriers.

This company has had a busy few years, with growth taking off like a rocket courtesy of a few substantial acquisitions. Whilst this has led to some messy financials, the overall theory is that these acquisitions are largely synergistic, and investors should see increased profitability over the coming quarters and years.

I'm sure shareholders can't wait for these consistently improving and more stable results, because it's been an equally wild few years for Digital Turbine investors.

Well, shareholders certainly got a boost on Thursday following Digital Turbine's Q2 earnings release. The company showed promise in terms of this profitability boost, whilst also highlighting positives including Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) becoming a new SingleTap licensing partner, alongside an unnamed 'large ecommerce player' with a growing advertising arm, so it's fair to wonder whether or not this is Amazon (AMZN). All of this sent shares flying 60%, albeit on a day where the market was boosted by a cooler-than-expected inflation report.

So, was this jump caused by stellar earnings, or just 'less-bad-than-expected' results from this former high-flying stock?

Digital Turbine Q2 Earnings Overview

Before going any further, I should point out that Digital Turbine's financial trends are messy. The company has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, meaning that YoY trends are not always useful, but I've tried to call out the differences wherever management has given the breakdown.

Starting from the top, Digital Turbine's Q2 revenue fell by 7% YoY to $175m, slightly missing analysts' estimates of $176m, but falling comfortably inside management's guided range of $170-$180m.

This decline isn't a surprise, as investors have seen multiple advertising businesses get whacked this earnings season. The biggest driver of this decline for Digital Turbine was the On-Device Solution segment, which fell 16% YoY, driven by management's shifting focus from pre-paid to post-paid content (Further details on Digital Turbine's segments were nicely offered up last quarter by fellow contributor Jun Hao in this article).

Looking ahead to Q3, and management's revenue guidance of $180-$190m implied a YoY revenue decline of 12-17%, coming in below analysts' estimates of $200m. If you're still wondering whether Digital Turbine's stock shot up 60% due to strong business performance or incredibly low expectations, this should make it obvious.

The bright spot in Digital Turbine's earnings was its profitability, as it posted EPS of $0.34 in line with analysts' expectations, and analysts' Q3 EPS estimate of $0.37 sat comfortably within management's $0.36-$0.39 guidance.

In fact, Digital Turbine's Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin reached an all-time high of 28%, which should certainly please investors who believe that this company will achieve more and more efficiencies (and greater margins) over time thanks to the synergies of all its acquisitions playing out.

All in all, I think this was a fairly bad-to-average quarter when it came to the headline numbers; but that didn't seem to matter. What mattered was expectations, and these were painfully low for Digital Turbine, which helps to explain in part why shares shot up following these results.

Digital Turbine's Core Financials

Let me say from the outset - trying to put together some of these organic growth rates was near-on impossible. Not only does management not always split out organic growth, but Digital Turbine had to go back and restate its 2022 revenue figures earlier this year; whoops!

So take the growth rates below with a pinch of salt, especially these annual figures. The discrepancy becomes clear in 2022, where reported revenue growth of 138% was actually just 41% on an organic basis (which is still impressive!).

The company has also improved profitability greatly over the last few years, with EBIT margins over the past twelve months coming in at a solid 15%, and free cash flow margins at 15% with a reasonable level of stock-based compensation.

Author's Work

One of my concerns for Digital Turbine is its net cash position, which unsurprisingly turned into a net debt position following management's acquisition spree in 2021. It shouldn't be too much of an issue, since the company is comfortably free cash flow positive, but as the last few years have shown this is a business with potential for erratic finances due to all the acquisitions.

On the plus side, this quarter saw the YoY revenue comparisons normalize; on the not-so-plus side, Digital Turbine's organic revenue growth has been slowing down rapidly over the past few quarters, and if management's Q3 guidance is anything to go by, this slowdown is far from over.

Author's Work

Alongside this revenue slowdown comes free cash flow margins that are also declining; for both revenue growth and FCF margins, it's a case of asking how low will they go? If Digital Turbine enters negative free cash flow territory, with the current state of its balance sheet, I would be very, very concerned.

Don't get me wrong, it will take a severe decline for this to happen, but it's clear that the current decline in Digital Turbine's revenue growth will not ease up next quarter. Fortunately, revenue should grow sequentially (to $180-$190m), and so I doubt free cash flow margins will fall much lower.

APPS Stock Valuation

This is one of those companies where valuation is pretty easy to judge. It currently trades at ~22x EV/EBIT, which is relatively cheap for a 'growth' company with plenty of room ahead for revenue growth and margin expansion.

The reason it's fairly cheap is because:

There is uncertainty about future growth rates, and therefore... There is uncertainty about the sustainability of current EBIT levels

Combine these with the fact that Digital Turbine doesn't have a healthy balance sheet, and it employs an aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy (that I deem riskier than organic growth), and I can see why the market is feeling pessimistic when it comes to this business.

As an additional note, I always like to look on Glassdoor when I evaluate companies to get a feel for the culture. Whilst reviews are not terrible but not great (3.8 stars out of 5), the overall trend has taken a sharp dip over the past twelve months; this could be caused by many things, including issues with all the acquisitions.

My view on Digital Turbine's valuation is this: if the company succeeds and executes on its current plans, then today's share price will likely have been a brilliant time to purchase shares. If it fails, then it doesn't matter what price you paid - shares will likely go to zero within the decade.

In short, valuation really isn't the issue with Digital Turbine right now; it's all about business execution.

Bottom Line

This was a quarter that appeared to beat the very low expectations set, but I would not be celebrating yet if I were an investor in Digital Turbine (well, unless I'd bought shares on Wednesday - then I'd celebrate a bit).

There are plenty of risks that the business faces going forward, and with revenue continuing to decline, it's a company that I would personally avoid until it becomes more settled with its acquisitions, and shows signs of more financial stability.