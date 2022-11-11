AT&T: Here's Why I Am Selling

Summary

  • AT&T’s stock has surged 28% off of lows.
  • AT&T stock now yields 6.0%.
  • I am selling AT&T and I explain why.

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was featured in my post with the heading AT&T: A Potential Dividend Cut Is Now Fully Priced In on Seeking Alpha one month ago. In that article, I emphasized AT&T's oversold technical state, significant dividend yield, and inexpensive valuation as reasons to invest in the company.

However, over the last four weeks, AT&T's stock price has seen a significant rise and rebound, moving the stock from oversold to overbought mood categories.

AT&T reiterated its free cash flow projection for 2022, implying that management will stay anchored at $1.11 per share every year for the time being.

Even if the stock is not overvalued, I believe now is a good moment to exit a profitable investment.

Swinging From Oversold To Overbought Technical Sentiment Within A Month

Just in the last month, AT&T's stock has experienced a significant shift from oversold to overbought opinion.

AT&T is now overbought, according to the Relative Strength Index. The RSI shows a value of 70.8, indicating that AT&T is technically overbought. An RSI signal value greater than 70 is often seen as a negative and contrarian indicator, indicating that investors have become overly positive on a company.

RSI

RSI (Stockcharts.com)

AT&T Covered Dividend With Free Cash Flow In 3Q-22, Free Cash Flow Target Reaffirmed

AT&T increased its pledge to capture $4-6 billion in cost savings while maintaining an appealing dividend for shareholders in October.

Investors have grown increasingly wary about AT&T's ability to maintain dividend payments despite declining free cash flow in recent weeks and months.

In the second quarter, AT&T did not earn its dividend from free cash flow. However, AT&T's free cash flow of $3.8 billion in the third quarter, which included a $1.0 billion payment from DirecTV, was more than enough to cover the roughly $2.0 billion dividend.

Furthermore, AT&T reiterated its free cash flow guidance in October, predicting $14 billion in free cash flow in 2022.

2022 Business Priorities

2022 Business Priorities (AT&T Inc)

AT&T's Valuation Ratio Has Increased Substantially

Since my last post on AT&T, the average estimate for 2022 earnings has risen by 11 cents to $2.67 per share, while the estimate for 2023 earnings has risen by 6 cents to $2.57 per share.

The increased profits projection for 2023 suggests a P/E-ratio of 7.2x, which is still cheap, but not as low as it was last month, when AT&T's stock could be purchased for a P/E-ratio of 6.0x.

I don't believe AT&T is expensive right now, but the stock's remarkable recovery since October signals that it is due for a correction.

Earnings Estimate

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

AT&T's Dividend Yield Is Still Compelling

AT&T's stock now pays a dividend of $1.11 per share every year, or $0.2775 per share per quarter, for a 6.0% yield. If AT&T decreased its dividend by half, as I hypothesized in my last piece on AT&T, the telecommunications corporation would still be able to provide passive income investors a tempting return in the mid 3% to 4% region.

Why AT&T Might See A Lower/Higher Valuation

Overall sentiment was against AT&T approximately a month ago, which is usually a solid indicator of hidden or misunderstood value. Having said that, sentiment for AT&T has shifted since the beginning of October, and investors are currently more positive on the telecommunications giant than at any time since April, which might be interpreted as a pessimistic or contrarian indication.

AT&T has not yet announced a dividend decrease, but such a move would have an influence on both the company's valuation and overall market sentiment toward the stock.

My Conclusion

AT&T was a great sentiment play for me, and I got a nice 25% return in less than a month. Having said that, there are free cash flow risks that could lead to dividend problems if consumers continue to fall behind on their bill payments.

I believe AT&T is now much more properly valued than it was last month, and the valuation no longer reflects a huge margin of safety. While the stock may have some more gas in the tank to shoot higher, I believe the present positive feeling will not endure, making now an excellent moment to sell out my position and collect profits.

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

