Justin Sullivan

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a disruptive fintech company that started in student loans before expanding to create an entire financial ecosystem. The company went public in 2021, via a SPAC merger backed by Venture Capital Investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The company was valued at $8.65 billion when it went public but that valuation has since been butchered and is valued at just $4.95 billion at the time of writing. This decline in price has mainly been driven by the rising interest rate environment which has compressed the valuation multiples of all growth stocks. Despite this SoFi generated strong results in the third quarter of 2022, beating both top and bottom-line financial estimates. In this post I'm going to break down the quarterly results in granular details and the valuation, let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Business Model Recap

SoFi is a fintech company that is most known for its Student Loan refinancing products. However, the company also offers personal loans, Mortgage loans and even Auto loans. In addition, the company offers investing products, Credit Cards, Banking and Insurance. SoFi differs from a traditional financial institution in that it has created an ecosystem of products with an easy-to-use and exciting interface. Its main value proposition is the following: greater speed, selection, content, and convenience.

SoFi Products (Official Website) SoFi products (Official Website)

Customers can also earn special reward points and get access to perks like exclusive VIP access at the SoFi sports stadium. The company also is helping to unlock funding for small businesses and B2B payments is an area of growth potential. Below you can see an image of the SoFi app, which gives you an idea of the ecosystem model.

SoFi App (SoFi)

Solid Third Quarter Results

SoFi generated solid financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Revenue was $419 million, which increased by a rapid 51% year over year and beat analyst expectations by $27.48 million.

SoFi revenue (Q3,22)

This revenue growth was driven by solid performance across its three business segments; Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The Lending Segment generated Adjusted net revenue of $297 million, which increased by a rapid 38% year over year, due to higher loan balances and a great net interest margin. Student loan refinancing was lagging, as borrowers await the end of the "moratorium" or student loan forgiveness period, which is being talked about at a Federal level. Home loans also was lagging due to the rising interest rate environment. The good news is these lagging loan types were offset by record personal loans of over $2.8 billion which increased by a rapid 14% year over year.

SoFi achieved its Bank Charter through the acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp in Q1,22. This has enabled the company to diversify its lending sources, generate a higher net interest margin per loan, and also drive cost savings. The difference between its deposit cost of funds and other sources of debt was ~125 basis points versus 100 basis points in Q2. This was driven by the Bank Charter flexibility and the rising interest rate environment.

Members increased by a massive 423,000 over the prior quarter and increased by a blistering 61% year over year. SoFi had a total of 4.7 million members at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Members (Q3,22 report)

Its Technology Platform generated net revenue of $84.8 million which increased by a rapid 69% year over year. This was driven by solid Galileo revenue, which increased by 29% year over year.

Galileo is a software company that SoFi acquired for a massive $1.2 billion in 2020. The company connects banks to credit card processors using its easy-to-use API or Application Programming Interface. The interesting thing about Galileo, is its customers are also SoFi's competition. For example, Customers of Galileo include; Monzo, Revolut, Varo, Transferwise, Robinhood, Chime, and more. Galileo competes with companies such as Marqeta (MQ) which offer Card issuing and have now expanded into banking as a service. Galileo Accounts have increased by 40% year over year to 124 million, as the business generates solid growth. SoFi has managed to fill in the gaps in Galileo's roadmap through its financial service offerings, which has helped to provide a more extensive offering for customers.

Galileo (Q3,22)

SoFi reported Financial services net revenue of $49 million which increased by a rapid 61% since Q2. This was driven by solid member and product growth across the board.

The company reported overall earnings per share [EPS] of $0.09 which beat analyst expectations by $0.01. Adjusted EBITDA improved by a blistering 340% year over year to $44 million at an 11% margin. This was driven by improved efficiencies across sales and marketing expenses. In addition, the company benefited from higher operating leverage as its technology scales.

Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 report)

SoFi's balance sheet is complex to analyze and it is now officially a bank and thus reports various loans and deposits for customers. We do know the business has $935 million in cash and cash equivalents, $327 million in restricted cash and $195 million in short-term investments. The company has $11.2 billion in total loans, with $4.6 billion in total debt (which mainly includes various "warehouse loan" facilities and thus not "real debt" tied directly to SoFi. The company's actual debt could be seen as $1.2 billion in convertible senior units, which is manageable given the strong liquidity position of the business.

Advanced Valuation

In order to value SoFi I have plugged its latest financial details into my advanced valuation model. I have forecasted Revenue growth to slow down to just 30% for next year, given the macroeconomic environment. However, over the next 2 to 5 years I am forecasting revenue growth to increase to 32% per year for that period. These are very conservative estimates given the company previously grew at 51% year over year.

SoFi Stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

I have also forecasted a pre-tax operating margin of 15% over the next 10 years. This is expected to be driven by increased operating leverage as the business scales and acquisition synergies and upsells start to become more prevalent.

SoFi stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 invest)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $9/share, the stock is trading at ~$5/share at the time of writing and is thus over 40% undervalued.

As an extra data point, SoFi trades at a Price to Sales ratio = 3.3, which is cheaper than the historical average of over 7.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession

The high inflation and rising interest rate environment have caused many analysts to forecast a recession. Higher input costs for consumers and businesses usually cause a slowdown in consumer spending which could directly impact SoFi's top line.

Final Thoughts

SoFi is a diverse fintech company that is poised to disrupt the traditional banking industry. The company has executed strong and has the financial results to prove it. Sofi also has experienced management as CEO Anthony Noto, is the former COO of Twitter, and is an experienced industry veteran. Given these factors, the stock is also undervalued intrinsically and could be a great long-term investment.