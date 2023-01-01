Now that the submission period for our Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick Competition has closed, we invite readers to browse the directory of entries below. In total, there were 91 entries covering a wide range of companies from across the globe.
The left column contains the the ideas themselves and the right column links to the respective author page of each article. Judging has commenced and the winners will be announced shortly. Stay tuned!
|Idea
|Author
|Energy Is On The Frontline Of The War And National Grid Constitutes Europe's Salvo
|Leo Imasuen
|TD Bank - An Ex-US Stock That Gains From Dollar Strength
|Growth at a Good Price
|Klepierre: Recession-Resilient Business With A Dividend Yield Of Over 9%
|Gold Panda
|Tesco Shares Go On Sale As Inflation Bites
|Mark Dockray
|Why Siemens Is Close To A Must-Own In A Conservative Portfolio
|Wolf Report
|Daqo New Energy: By Far The Most Interesting Solar Play
|Friso Alenus
|Shimano: Defensive Compounder, Reasonably Priced
|Marcel Knoop
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: A Unique Debt Buyback Opportunity
|Oakoff Investments
|Bet On NeoGames, A Potential iGaming Winner
|Bjorn Zonneveld
|Jumia Technologies: Burn (CASH) Baby Burn
|Heavy Moat Investments
|The Market Has No Mercy On Alibaba
|Piotr Kasprzyk
|SAP: How To Profit From Europe's Exposure To A Strong Dollar
|Chetan Woodun
|Buy Glencore Even If Elon Musk Doesn't
|Oakoff Investments
|Sell Alibaba: Continual Downside Potential Is Not Over
|Dang Quan Vuong
|China Fund Review: Chinese Stocks Are Not 'Uninvestable'
|Steve Green
|Itochu Corporation: Solid Execution With A Stable Outlook On Dividend
|Karreta Advisors
|Lufax: Net-Net Financial Leader Aligned With China Strategy
|Kinix Research
|Neste: A Business With A Reputation For Strong Fundamentals
|Karlsson & Partners
|Arena Minerals: Underfollowed And Priced To Perfection
|Long Term Tips
|Opera: Growth Opportunity Through Innovative Functionality Features
|Harvy James Espellarga
|AltaGas: Significant Rerating Upside In 2023
|Trapping Value
|BT: Deserves Better In View Of Progress On Priorities And Cost Reductions
|Chetan Woodun
|Equinor Is A Long-Term Winner And Should Trade Much Higher
|Manuel Paul Dipold
|ASML Holding: What Price Excellence?
|Serge d'Adesky
|Alibaba Q3: Forget About Earnings. Assets Already Attractive Enough
|Sensor Unlimited
|Risky Alibaba's Irresistible Appeal
|Funanc1al Investing
|Persistent Overvaluation Makes DLocal Unattractive
|Motek Moyen
|Brazil's Verde AgriTech Is One Of The Best Opportunities Out There
|Manuel Paul Dipold
|TELUS International: Premium Asset Available At A Discount Due To Temporary Headwinds
|Value Alpha
|Basic-Fit: The Ryanair Of European Fitness Is A High-Conviction Buy
|Robert Vink
|Persimmon: A 15+% Yield Makes This The Cheapest Quality Stock In The UK
|Peregrine Capital
|Alibaba Strong Declines Continue (Technical Analysis)
|Quant Labs Research
|Sony A Sound Bet To Outperform The Market In 2023
|Nick Cox
|Ashtead Is An Overlooked Equipment Leasing Business With Outsized Profits
|David Huston
|Bye-Bye Bears, Buy Buy Baidu
|Funanc1al Investing
|FREYR Battery: We Need What This Company Does
|Joseph L. Shaefer
|Amdocs: Rare Technology Stock Outperforming The Bear
|David J. Waldron
|Unilever: A Long-Term Portfolio Stabilizer
|NJ Value Investor
|Li Auto: Our Pick As A Competitor In China's Booming EV Market
|Wright's Research
|Safran: Growing Rapidly, Likely To Grow Even Faster In 2023 - Undervalued
|Edward Ambrose
|Yatra Online Has A Favorable Reward To Risk Potential
|Rahul Chahal
|Ardmore Shipping Shows Major Uptrend Strength
|Quant Labs Research
|Danaos: The Best Of The Containership Lessors
|Stephen Read
|Brutal Market For Taiwan Semiconductor - Another 10% Downside
|Juxtaposed Ideas
|Dundee Precious Metals: A Hidden Gem
|Atlas Equity Research
|Transocean Stock Should Gain From Oil Companies' Record Profits
|Anna Sokolidou
|Europe's 2035 ICE Ban: BMW Is Potentially One Of The Least-Affected EU Automakers
|Zoltan Ban
|Ascendis Pharma: Translating Valuable IP Into A Profitable Business
|Sage Advisors
|Societe Generale: Tangible Book Up On The Year Despite RosBank Loss
|Ivo Kolchev
|Check Point: Revisiting Its Dot-Com Era - Then And Now
|Shri Upadhyaya
|Taiwan Semiconductor: An International Industry Leader With U.S. Ties
|BHP: Focus On The Long Term
|Craig Blanchfield, CFA
|MTY Food Group: Betting On Growth With Aligned Insiders
|Hunting Alpha
|Cineworld: Taking Steps In The Right Direction
|Karreta Advisors
|Flutter Entertainment: Undervalued Bet On The Sports Betting Industry
|Motek Moyen
|Desert Mountain Energy: Closer To Revenue And Overseas Expansion
|Austin Craig
|Toyota Motor Will Remain Relevant
|Prasanna Rajagopal
|adidas: Yeezy Drama Offers Long-Term Opportunity
|Main Street Investor
|Bladex Could Return 20% On Its Current Share Price
|Lanxess: Deep Value With Solid Downside Protection
|Early Retiree
|Newcrest Mining Limited: An Undervalued Stock In A Future Star Industry
|Anna Sokolidou
|Taiwan Semiconductor: Best Of Both Worlds
|Khaveen Investments
|Infosys: Regaining Its Former Glory
|Fountainhead
|Flow Traders: A Hedge Against The Next Volatility Spike
|Enterprising Investors
|Tidewater Renewables: Incredibly Cheap Compare To Recent Transactions
|Double S Capital
|Why Legal & General Might Benefit From U.K.'s Mini-Budget Crisis
|The Value Puzzle
|Veolia: Why This French Environmental Services Business Could Be A Long Term Double
|Thomas Lott
|National Oil Company Equinor ASA A Worthwhile Energy Investment
|Laura Starks
|MercadoLibre Shows Us The Money
|Heavy Moat Investments
|TotalEnergies: High-Yielding And Undervalued
|Jonathan Weber
|British American Tobacco: 7.25% Dividend Stock With Solid Cash Flow
|Vittorio Bertolini
|DLocal: Nice Upside With This $6 Billion Fintech In South America
|Taylor Carmichael
|Ocado: Reiterating Sell, Credit Profile Will Degrade With Rising Financing Costs
|Karreta Advisors
|ReNew Energy Global: Big Upside For Participating In Indian Renewables Growth
|Keith Williams
|BASF: Winter And War Creates A Generational Buying Opportunity With +40% Upside
|Western Edge
|Recruit Holdings: Underrated HR Leader
|Main Street Investor
|Alibaba: This Is The Time For Bottom Fishing
|Simple Investing
|Alibaba: Why The West Misread Xi
|Yiannis Zourmpanos
|GasLog Partners: A Top Pick In The LNG Sector
|J Mintzmyer
|GDS Holdings: Long-Term Data Centre Growth Opportunity At Attractive Value
|Simple Investing
|InterContinental Hotels Looking Cheap Despite An Uncertain Macro Environment
|Mark Dockray
|Volaris Stock: 2022 Fear Has Created A Huge Buying Opportunity
|Build Back Better With Ashtead/Sunbelt
|James Hanshaw
|Buy InterCure To Ride The Coming Wave Of Global Cannabis Growth
|Ted Waller
|WiseTech Global: The Best Way To Gain Exposure To Global Trade Optimization
|goeasy: A High-Risk But High-Growth Dividend Stock
|Wheaton Precious Metals: A Cost Inflation-Resistant Exposure To Precious Metals
|Atlas Equity Research
|Cenovus Energy: Explosive Dividend Growth
|Growth at a Good Price
|Brookfield Asset Management: A Reliable Track Record And Attractive Buy
|Transocean: 'The Iron Law Of Electricity'
|Fluidsdoc
