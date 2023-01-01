Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick Competition Article List

Nov. 11, 2022 11:49 AM ET
SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
135 Followers

Now that the submission period for our Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick Competition has closed, we invite readers to browse the directory of entries below. In total, there were 91 entries covering a wide range of companies from across the globe.

The left column contains the the ideas themselves and the right column links to the respective author page of each article. Judging has commenced and the winners will be announced shortly. Stay tuned!

Idea Author
Energy Is On The Frontline Of The War And National Grid Constitutes Europe's Salvo Leo Imasuen
TD Bank - An Ex-US Stock That Gains From Dollar Strength Growth at a Good Price
Klepierre: Recession-Resilient Business With A Dividend Yield Of Over 9% Gold Panda
Tesco Shares Go On Sale As Inflation Bites Mark Dockray
Why Siemens Is Close To A Must-Own In A Conservative Portfolio Wolf Report
Daqo New Energy: By Far The Most Interesting Solar Play Friso Alenus
Shimano: Defensive Compounder, Reasonably Priced Marcel Knoop
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: A Unique Debt Buyback Opportunity Oakoff Investments
Bet On NeoGames, A Potential iGaming Winner Bjorn Zonneveld
Jumia Technologies: Burn (CASH) Baby Burn Heavy Moat Investments
The Market Has No Mercy On Alibaba Piotr Kasprzyk
SAP: How To Profit From Europe's Exposure To A Strong Dollar Chetan Woodun
Buy Glencore Even If Elon Musk Doesn't Oakoff Investments
Sell Alibaba: Continual Downside Potential Is Not Over Dang Quan Vuong
China Fund Review: Chinese Stocks Are Not 'Uninvestable' Steve Green
Itochu Corporation: Solid Execution With A Stable Outlook On Dividend Karreta Advisors
Lufax: Net-Net Financial Leader Aligned With China Strategy Kinix Research
Neste: A Business With A Reputation For Strong Fundamentals Karlsson & Partners
Arena Minerals: Underfollowed And Priced To Perfection Long Term Tips
Opera: Growth Opportunity Through Innovative Functionality Features Harvy James Espellarga
AltaGas: Significant Rerating Upside In 2023 Trapping Value
BT: Deserves Better In View Of Progress On Priorities And Cost Reductions Chetan Woodun
Equinor Is A Long-Term Winner And Should Trade Much Higher Manuel Paul Dipold
ASML Holding: What Price Excellence? Serge d'Adesky
Alibaba Q3: Forget About Earnings. Assets Already Attractive Enough Sensor Unlimited
Risky Alibaba's Irresistible Appeal Funanc1al Investing
Persistent Overvaluation Makes DLocal Unattractive Motek Moyen
Brazil's Verde AgriTech Is One Of The Best Opportunities Out There Manuel Paul Dipold
TELUS International: Premium Asset Available At A Discount Due To Temporary Headwinds Value Alpha
Basic-Fit: The Ryanair Of European Fitness Is A High-Conviction Buy Robert Vink
Persimmon: A 15+% Yield Makes This The Cheapest Quality Stock In The UK Peregrine Capital
Alibaba Strong Declines Continue (Technical Analysis) Quant Labs Research
Sony A Sound Bet To Outperform The Market In 2023 Nick Cox
Ashtead Is An Overlooked Equipment Leasing Business With Outsized Profits David Huston
Bye-Bye Bears, Buy Buy Baidu Funanc1al Investing
FREYR Battery: We Need What This Company Does Joseph L. Shaefer
Amdocs: Rare Technology Stock Outperforming The Bear David J. Waldron
Unilever: A Long-Term Portfolio Stabilizer NJ Value Investor
Li Auto: Our Pick As A Competitor In China's Booming EV Market Wright's Research
Safran: Growing Rapidly, Likely To Grow Even Faster In 2023 - Undervalued Edward Ambrose
Yatra Online Has A Favorable Reward To Risk Potential Rahul Chahal
Ardmore Shipping Shows Major Uptrend Strength Quant Labs Research
Danaos: The Best Of The Containership Lessors Stephen Read
Brutal Market For Taiwan Semiconductor - Another 10% Downside Juxtaposed Ideas
Dundee Precious Metals: A Hidden Gem Atlas Equity Research
Transocean Stock Should Gain From Oil Companies' Record Profits Anna Sokolidou
Europe's 2035 ICE Ban: BMW Is Potentially One Of The Least-Affected EU Automakers Zoltan Ban
Ascendis Pharma: Translating Valuable IP Into A Profitable Business Sage Advisors
Societe Generale: Tangible Book Up On The Year Despite RosBank Loss Ivo Kolchev
Check Point: Revisiting Its Dot-Com Era - Then And Now Shri Upadhyaya
Taiwan Semiconductor: An International Industry Leader With U.S. Ties

Great Plains Investment Research
BHP: Focus On The Long Term Craig Blanchfield, CFA
MTY Food Group: Betting On Growth With Aligned Insiders Hunting Alpha
Cineworld: Taking Steps In The Right Direction Karreta Advisors
Flutter Entertainment: Undervalued Bet On The Sports Betting Industry Motek Moyen
Desert Mountain Energy: Closer To Revenue And Overseas Expansion Austin Craig
Toyota Motor Will Remain Relevant Prasanna Rajagopal
adidas: Yeezy Drama Offers Long-Term Opportunity Main Street Investor
Bladex Could Return 20% On Its Current Share Price

Tomas Andrade Campanini
Lanxess: Deep Value With Solid Downside Protection Early Retiree
Newcrest Mining Limited: An Undervalued Stock In A Future Star Industry Anna Sokolidou
Taiwan Semiconductor: Best Of Both Worlds Khaveen Investments
Infosys: Regaining Its Former Glory Fountainhead
Flow Traders: A Hedge Against The Next Volatility Spike Enterprising Investors
Tidewater Renewables: Incredibly Cheap Compare To Recent Transactions Double S Capital
Why Legal & General Might Benefit From U.K.'s Mini-Budget Crisis The Value Puzzle
Veolia: Why This French Environmental Services Business Could Be A Long Term Double Thomas Lott
National Oil Company Equinor ASA A Worthwhile Energy Investment Laura Starks
MercadoLibre Shows Us The Money Heavy Moat Investments
TotalEnergies: High-Yielding And Undervalued Jonathan Weber
British American Tobacco: 7.25% Dividend Stock With Solid Cash Flow Vittorio Bertolini
DLocal: Nice Upside With This $6 Billion Fintech In South America Taylor Carmichael
Ocado: Reiterating Sell, Credit Profile Will Degrade With Rising Financing Costs Karreta Advisors
ReNew Energy Global: Big Upside For Participating In Indian Renewables Growth Keith Williams
BASF: Winter And War Creates A Generational Buying Opportunity With +40% Upside Western Edge
Recruit Holdings: Underrated HR Leader Main Street Investor
Alibaba: This Is The Time For Bottom Fishing Simple Investing
Alibaba: Why The West Misread Xi Yiannis Zourmpanos
GasLog Partners: A Top Pick In The LNG Sector J Mintzmyer
GDS Holdings: Long-Term Data Centre Growth Opportunity At Attractive Value Simple Investing
InterContinental Hotels Looking Cheap Despite An Uncertain Macro Environment Mark Dockray
Volaris Stock: 2022 Fear Has Created A Huge Buying Opportunity

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
Build Back Better With Ashtead/Sunbelt James Hanshaw
Buy InterCure To Ride The Coming Wave Of Global Cannabis Growth Ted Waller
WiseTech Global: The Best Way To Gain Exposure To Global Trade Optimization

Another Mountain's Rock Investing
goeasy: A High-Risk But High-Growth Dividend Stock

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
Wheaton Precious Metals: A Cost Inflation-Resistant Exposure To Precious Metals Atlas Equity Research
Cenovus Energy: Explosive Dividend Growth Growth at a Good Price
Brookfield Asset Management: A Reliable Track Record And Attractive Buy

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
Transocean: 'The Iron Law Of Electricity' Fluidsdoc

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
135 Followers
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.