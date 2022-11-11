Ecolab: Unfavorable FX And Higher Interest Rates To Consider

Nov. 11, 2022 3:42 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Ecolab has a quarter of its debt floating, and this results in a P&L impact.
  • FX is also not supportive, and the Q4 EPS impact is estimated at $0.11 per share.
  • Despite that, Ecolab is delivering volume growth and is increasing prices to offset costs. Our buy rating is lowered but confirmed.

Modern wastewater treatment plant. Tanks for aeration and biological purification of sewage at sunset

Vladimir Zapletin

After our recent initiation of coverage and our deep-dive into the Q2 results, today we are back scrutinizing Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) quarterly accounts. Our buy case recap was supported by an upside on both macro and micro aspects; however, following the half-year numbers, we decide to make some minor changes in our forecast model with two negative catalysts that were reducing the company's profitability: FX and higher energy prices. For the above reason, we slightly reduced our EPS and decreased our buy rating target to $180 per share (from a previous rating set at $185).

Looking at Ecolab's press release, we continue to note that these negative trends are still affecting the company's core business. In detail, EPS was impacted by unfavorable currency development by $0.08, and higher energy prices were again a major drag in the operating profit bridge, compared to last year's end results (Fig 1). Important to mention was the negative impact of higher interest expenses recorded in the quarter for a total amount of $0.06 at the EPS level. Even if reported interest expenses were lowered by 15% on a yearly basis, due to the Purolite acquisition and with the rising interest environment, Ecolab's interest expense increased by almost 48% (fig 2).

Ecolab EPS impact

Ecolab EPS Impact (Ecolab Q3 Press Release (Fig 1))

Ecolab higher interest rate

Ecolab Higher Interest Rate (Ecolab Q3 Press Release (Fig. 2))

Despite that, we can confirm that there was a sequential improvement in Ecolab's accounts, and the company set new initiatives to compensate for the raw material inflationary pressure. In detail, the company announced:

  1. New cost-savings plan for a total consideration of €80 million in the EU region in order to mitigate the higher energy price environment. These savings should be permanent. Indeed, according to the company, this should already support Ecolab's account in Q4 and for the years to come.
  2. New productivity gains across its operations for a total consideration of +3% at the operating profit level.
  3. A lower time to pass-through cost increases with higher selling prices.

Q3 Results

Concerning the Q3 performance, we can note that the company stabilized its gross margin. Looking at the company's divisions, here are our main highlights below:

  1. Global Industrial operating profit was slightly above Wall Street consensus estimates. This was supported by modest higher volume and strong price increases. In the division, the water treatment and chemicals/refinery segments were beneficial to the company's accounts, whereas the F&B division was pretty weak. Numbers in hand, EBIT reached $277 million compared to $258.6 achieved last year.
  2. Global Institutional & Specialty EBIT delivered a solid $199 million versus a compared to forecast estimates of $180 million. Organic operating profit grew thanks to new contracts.
  3. Healthcare & Life Sciences division was the weakest and confirm to be the company's major risk going forward. The COVID-19 outbreak was a clear positive catalyst for the division. Operating profit declined by almost 50% on a yearly basis, and the company clearly missed Wall Street estimates. This was due to the lower use of hand sanitizers and hospital activity. To partially offset the division, the pest's operating profit rose by more than 10% thanks to higher volumes.

Ecolab Q3 financial snap

Ecolab Q3 Financial Snap (Ecolab Q3 Press Release)

Conclusion and Valuation

Despite the lower results and the miss in consensus estimates at the EPS level, the new measures provided with new saving initiatives and its ability to pass-thought costs should improve Ecolab's EBIT margin. Adjusted EPS reached $1.30 and was down by almost 6% on a yearly basis. However, the company's organic sales grew, driven primarily by price increases, and totally compensate for higher raw material pressure. Taking into account the new Europe-focused cost reductions, the company will also be able to offset the expected negative currency development for Q4 (which is estimated at $0.11 per share). The Healthcare division will suffer in Q4 too, and it is important to note that the company's 25% debt is floating; we expect an additional impact of $0.06 per share on a quarterly basis. For this reason, we reduced our 2023 EPS from $6.1 to $5.85; however, applying our P/E multiple of 30x in our forecast numbers, we still derive a buy rating target at $175 per share.

Ecolab Q4 outlook

Ecolab Q4 Outlook (Ecolab Q3 Results Presentation)

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.85K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.