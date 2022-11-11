After our recent initiation of coverage and our deep-dive into the Q2 results, today we are back scrutinizing Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) quarterly accounts. Our buy case recap was supported by an upside on both macro and micro aspects; however, following the half-year numbers, we decide to make some minor changes in our forecast model with two negative catalysts that were reducing the company's profitability: FX and higher energy prices. For the above reason, we slightly reduced our EPS and decreased our buy rating target to $180 per share (from a previous rating set at $185).
Looking at Ecolab's press release, we continue to note that these negative trends are still affecting the company's core business. In detail, EPS was impacted by unfavorable currency development by $0.08, and higher energy prices were again a major drag in the operating profit bridge, compared to last year's end results (Fig 1). Important to mention was the negative impact of higher interest expenses recorded in the quarter for a total amount of $0.06 at the EPS level. Even if reported interest expenses were lowered by 15% on a yearly basis, due to the Purolite acquisition and with the rising interest environment, Ecolab's interest expense increased by almost 48% (fig 2).
Despite that, we can confirm that there was a sequential improvement in Ecolab's accounts, and the company set new initiatives to compensate for the raw material inflationary pressure. In detail, the company announced:
Concerning the Q3 performance, we can note that the company stabilized its gross margin. Looking at the company's divisions, here are our main highlights below:
Despite the lower results and the miss in consensus estimates at the EPS level, the new measures provided with new saving initiatives and its ability to pass-thought costs should improve Ecolab's EBIT margin. Adjusted EPS reached $1.30 and was down by almost 6% on a yearly basis. However, the company's organic sales grew, driven primarily by price increases, and totally compensate for higher raw material pressure. Taking into account the new Europe-focused cost reductions, the company will also be able to offset the expected negative currency development for Q4 (which is estimated at $0.11 per share). The Healthcare division will suffer in Q4 too, and it is important to note that the company's 25% debt is floating; we expect an additional impact of $0.06 per share on a quarterly basis. For this reason, we reduced our 2023 EPS from $6.1 to $5.85; however, applying our P/E multiple of 30x in our forecast numbers, we still derive a buy rating target at $175 per share.
