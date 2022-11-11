Tenet Healthcare: Earnings Headwinds With Mixed Technicals

Summary

  • The Health Care sector has seen a swift drop in its relative strength as tech catches a new bid.
  • Health Care Providers & Services stocks have suffered this year.
  • Tenet shares appear cheap, but there is earnings uncertainty looking ahead to 2023.
Doctor and patient in conversation, looking at digital tablet

Solskin

Have some Health Care stocks finally hit their relative peak? The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) rallied sharply versus the S&P 500 from November last year through much of last week. A much-better-than-expected CPI report then sent interest rates sharply lower, leading to a tech rally and a shift away from defensive stocks – healthcare names being among them. One provider got blasted post-earnings recently, but is it a buy now?

Healthcare Providers Losing Relative Luster

Stockcharts.com

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) provides healthcare services primarily through the operation of general hospitals and related healthcare facilities. Its hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, and others. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships, and joint ventures, including USPI, THC operates 65 acute care hospitals, 18 short-stay surgical hospitals and about 500 outpatient centers in the U.S.

The Texas-based $4.6 billion market cap Health Care Providers & Services industry company within the Health Care sector trades at a low 8.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tenet continues to work on shifting operations and services toward better growth and less capital-intensive activities. The company has risks regarding how the macroeconomy evolves, unlike some other defensive firms within the sector. Its Ambulatory Surgery Center core business is at particular risk, but there is long-term free cash flow opportunity through that segment. There are other downside risks including lower volume levels post-Covid, government reimbursement changes, and labor costs pressuring margins.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year after a slight 2021 decline, but more per-share losses are seen in 2023 before an eventual turnaround. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is much more sanguine than BofA’s tepid outlook.

Still, shares trade at low operating and GAAP P/Es and an extremely low EV/EBITDA multiple. Finally, free cash flow is forecast to turn positive next year. Overall, I think shares are undervalued, and generally agree with Seeking Alpha’s B rating.

Tenet: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Tenet: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 earnings date of Tuesday, February 7. The calendar is light aside from that date, however.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Tenet shares plunged following a dreadful Q3 earnings report. According to Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS), per-share profits topped expectations at $1.44 vs a $1.26 consensus, but revenue and EBITDA misses sent the stock cratering 31%, much more than the 7.8% implied move. Analysts expect $1.78 in EPS in the next quarterly report with an 8.2% implied move using the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle.

A Harsh Q3 Earnings Reaction

A Harsh Q3 Earnings Reaction

ORATS

The Technical Take

THC has stair-stepped lower over the last year. There are two layers of resistance – the first near $50 and the second in the mid-high $60. I see support via a near-term double-bottom between $36 and $38. Also notice that RSI is perking up, so there are signs of life for this Health Care name, but that indicator is still in the bearish 20 to 60 range.

Unfortunately for the bulls, though, there’s high volume-by-price between $50 and $60 – that should be significant bearish overhead supply. Overall, it’s a somewhat bearish chart.

THC: Trending Lower, But Near-Term Support

THC: Trending Lower, But Near-Term Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Tenet looks like a good value here, but there are fundamental risks. The technical picture is also mixed, but leans bearish. Based on those two takes, I have a hold on the stock right now.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

