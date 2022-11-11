Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2022 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Fountain - VP, IR

Michael Guerriere - President and CEO

David Bacon - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Extendicare Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Analysts Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Fountain, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Extendicare's third quarter 2022 results conference call. With me today are Extendicare's President and CEO, Michael Guerriere; and our Senior Vice President and CFO, David Bacon.

Our Q3 results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website, along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves. A replay of the call will be available later this afternoon until November 26. The replay numbers and passcodes have been provided in our press release, and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the securities regulators and suggest that you refer to those filings.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Guerriere

Thank you, Jillian, and good morning. Before we begin, on this November 11, it is important that we take a moment to acknowledge and remember those who have served our country and have the courage to defend our shared ideals and values in the face of immense personal risk. In our capacity as a senior care provider, it has been our profound privilege to know and serve many veterans who sacrificed much to defend our freedom and way of life. Today, we honor those heroes for their service to our country and remind ourselves that we owe them our gratitude and respect.

Now let's turn to our results for the quarter. Our sector continues to be impacted by multiple challenges. COVID-19 remains an ever present concern in our homes, even as our society moves on from pandemic-related restrictions. High levels of COVID transmission in the community continue to result in outbreaks in our homes.

These outbreaks drive higher costs related to infection control and slow the pace of our occupancy recovery. Also increase sick leave due to infection or isolation protocols exacerbates sector-wide staffing challenges. Fortunately, widespread vaccination has dramatically reduced the incidence of severe illness. The introduction of Bivalent COVID vaccines in September offers a new tool to protect our residents and uptake of boosters continues to be robust.

Throughout the quarter, most of our homes experienced an outbreak. As of yesterday, 12 of our 53 long-term care homes were an outbreak. The shortage of caregivers continues to create challenges for the whole health system. In home healthcare, record low unemployment and labor shortages are making it difficult to grow average daily volume, despite the continued strong demand for our services.

Staff shortages are also driving increased costs from higher wages and benefits over time and travel costs. Increased spending on recruitment, retention and training is also adding to pressure on our home healthcare NOI margins.

We continue to invest in educating new caregivers through college partnerships and in-house training programs. In addition, various provincial and federal government programs are providing funding to increase staff capacity. However, it will take time for the impact of these programs to be felt.

We will continue to incur elevated COVID-related costs in our ongoing efforts to protect our residents, patients, clients and staff, until the threat of the pandemic has abated. We have received funding to cover 90% of these costs, leaving accumulative unfunded COVID costs from continual operations at $22.9 million.

As of the end of Q3, the Ontario Ministry of Long Term Care had fully allocated all the prevention and containment funding, it is announced to date. While additional funding has not been announced as yet, we expect provincial support for COVID costs to continue as long as outbreaks persist across the LTC sector. Alberta and Manitoba have already indicated their intention to continue to provide pandemic funding support for the foreseeable future.

While we are grateful for the support we have received, we will likely continue to experience volatility in our financial and operating results until pandemic impacts received and the labor market returned to a more balanced state.

Turning to Slide four, in October we completed the transition of ownership and operations of our five Saskatchewan long-term care homes to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The aggregate purchase price of $13.1 million will result in a gain on sale net of taxes and closing costs of approximately $4.9 million in Q4.

Work continues to prepare for the close of our previously announced transactions with Revera and Axium. These transactions will enable us to transition our long-term care operations to a more capital efficient platform for growth. Regulatory approvals in Ontario and Manitoba are still in progress. In the meantime, we are working with Revera and Axium on a comprehensive integration plan to ensure a smooth and expedient transition following approval.

We have incurred approximately $5.2 million year to date in strategic transformation costs related to these activities. The aggregate consideration to be paid on closing of these transactions remains an estimated $70 million.

At the same time, we continue to return capital to shareholders by purchasing shares under the NCIB that we initiated in June. Following the completion of the sale of our Retirement Living segment. As at November 09, we had purchased for cancellation approximately 3.6 million common shares at a cost of $25.5 million and representing a weighted average price per share of $7.08.

Moving to Slide five, we continue to make progress on our 20 long-term care redevelopment projects, which represent 4,248 new or replacement beds. Three of these projects are currently under construction and are progressing toward opening between the third quarter of '23 and the first quarter of '24. Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions did delay our Kingston project into Q4 of '23 and rising construction costs and interest rates have made it challenging to start construction on any additional projects.

We remain fully committed to redeveloping our older c-bed homes. We are actively engaged with industry partners in the Ontario government to enhance the government's capital funding program to address construction inflation and make these projects economically feasible. We are working to have up to six more projects ready to break ground before the end of 2023 if business conditions are favorable.

Now I'll turn to a few operational highlights on Slide six. Despite the prevalence of COVID in the community and outbreaks in our homes, long-term care average occupancy improved 90 basis points in the quarter. While navigating the challenges of the pandemic and the tight labor market, we are also faced with inflationary pressures that are significantly impacting our operating costs.

Funding rate increases have lagged inflation in our long-term care segment, negatively impacting our financial performance with LTC NOI margins down 230 basis points from the prior year. In our home healthcare segment, an extremely tight labor market combined with ongoing pandemic-related staff absenteeism and seasonal impacts resulted in lower average daily volumes of 0.5% on a sequential basis.

In our SGP customer base, we continue to see strong growth during the quarter up 4.7% from Q2 and up 21% year over year. The pandemic continued to cause volatility in our results with ongoing mismatches between costs and funding. Pandemic related spending increased during the quarter to $22.5 million 400,000 from Q2 as outbreaks continued in our long term care homes throughout the quarter.

Our COVID costs were largely funded and included $1.1 million for the prior year resulting in net unfunded costs of $500,000 in the quarter.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CFO, David Bacon, who will comment on our consolidated and segmented financial results for the third quarter. David?

David Bacon

Thanks, Michael. I'll start by providing an overview of our consolidated results for the quarter, followed by some financial highlights of our individual business segments and our liquidity position. As a reminder, our retirement living communities that were disposed of in May and the Saskatchewan long-term care operations sold after quarter end have been classified as discontinued in our financial results.

This quarter, we reported 3.6 million in costs related to the strategic transformation of the company in connection with the Revera and Axium transactions, bringing the total cost to date to $5.2 million. We have reported these costs as a separate line item in other expense and will continue to track these costs on a go-forward basis, which will be excluded from AFO and EBITDA. Turning now to slide eight In our consolidated results, we continue to receive COVID funding support under various provincial programs. Our net unfunded COVID cost impacted our consolidated adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by 500,000 this quarter.

On a year over year basis, our consolidated revenue increased 8.7% or $24.6 million to $308.9 million. This increase was driven primarily by long term care funding enhancements, including funding for additional hours of care, timing of spending in the flow through care envelopes, home healthcare billing rate increases and growth in other operations.

This was partially offset by lower COVID funding support of $9 million and a 1.2% decline in home healthcare average daily volumes NOI decreased by 18.9% or $5.5 million to $23.5 million with a margin of 7.6% compared to 10.2% in the prior year quarter, driven by higher operating costs across our segments, lower home healthcare daily volumes, and a net increase in unfunded COVID-19 costs of $1.3 million.

Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased 40% or 6.8 million to 10 million due to the lower NOI and increased administrative costs at $1.3 million. AFFO per share was $0.02 in Q3 down from $0.11 per share in the prior year period, reflecting the decline in earnings, including the loss of approximately $0.02 per share from the disposed retirement living segment and higher maintenance cap.

Turning to our individual business segments on slide nine, long-term care operations saw revenue increase by $16.6 million or 9.5% in Q3 driven by funding enhancements and timing of flow through spending, including 19.5 million in Ontario flow through funding. This was partially offset by lower COVID expense funding of $4.6 million.

NOI decreased by $3 million in Q3 to $13.9 million and represented 7.2% of revenue, excluding a reduction in COVID recoveries of $1.1 million. NOI declined by $1.9 million, reflecting the significant inflationary impacts on operating costs including labor, utilities, supplies, and insurance. These inflationary impacts have not been offset by sufficient increases in funding, including the lack of an OA rate increase in Ontario long-term care in April of this year. Our NOI margins adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID, where 7.8% compared to 10.1% in Q3 of 21.

In addition to the inflationary pressures, margin percentages are down approximately a hundred basis points from the impact of the Ontario flow through funding increases, including the phase in of the four hours of care and the now permanent $3 per hour wage increase.

For PSWs the persistence of outbreaks is hampering the pace of our occupancy recovery and long-term care, but the removal of occupancy protection Ontario earlier this year, we are required to achieve 97% occupancy for the 11 months ending December 31, 2022, excluding closed word style beds, no longer in use and isolation beds on this basis. Our average adjusted occupancy for the eight months end of September 30th was 96.5% up 50 basis points for the five months end of June 30th.

We continue to track a handful of Ontario long term care homes that may not fully recover to the required 97% that have recorded an $800,000 reduction in NOI for the shortfall in our year to date results. In August, the Ontario government confirmed its plans to permanently close third and fourth ward style beds and announced its intention to phase out funding over a two year period starting in 2023.

We have 185 ward style beds in Ontario, of which 76 will be reopened when they are replaced by single rooms in our new Kingston and Sudbury projects. Currently under construction. We estimate the potential NOI impact in 2023 of the proposed work style funding reduction to be approximately 1.1 million.

Turning to Slide 10 revenue in our home healthcare segment grew 5.7 million or 5.6% in Q3 driven by billing rate increases and additional funding to support the government's permanent wage increase. For PSW, The increase in revenue was partially offset by lower COVID and pandemic funding of $4.4 million and a decline in our average daily volumes of 1.2% from the prior year quarter pyramids.

NOI decreased by $3.5 million to 5.2 million with an NOI margin of 4.8% compared to an 8.5% margin in the same period last year. The decline in NOI reflects billing rate increases offset by higher wages and benefits travel and technology costs, including costs associated with the elevated levels of recruitment, retention, and training costs.

To address our staff capacity challenges on a sequential basis, excluding the impact of the net COVID costs and the worker's compensation rebate received last quarter, our NOI margin was down 160 basis points reflecting these higher operating costs from increased overtime and travel, including a temporary mileage premium provided to staff to address high fuel costs and higher back office costs to address the staffing challenges and the rise of COVID related staff absenteeism during the quarter.

Turning now to Slide 11, the demand for our assist services and SGP purchasing service continues to be strong. SGP now supports 107,000 third party beds as of the end of Q3, up 21% from a year ago and up 4.7 sequentially. Q3 app revenue increased by $2.3 million or 34.6% to $8.8 million from Q3 2021, largely due to growth in our SGP clients and the timing and mix of our assist services, which resulted in a $1 million increase in our NOI it's a $4.5 million.

Finally, turning to Slide 12, extended care remains well positioned with strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $175 million and access to a further 77 million and undrawn demand credit facilities at the end of the quarter.

In addition, the company has undrawn construction financing available in the aggregate of $142 million for our ongoing redevelopment construction projects. Our maturity profile remains strong with only modest debt maturities coming due over the next two years and a debt to gross book value of 35.2%.

Our liquidity position provides us with flexibility to allocate capital strategically, whether in respect of our long term care redevelopment program pending Rivera transaction, and other potential acquisitions and capital structure initiatives.

As Michael mentioned, we have been actively purchasing common shares through our issuer bid we initiated in June. The n c provides us the ability to purchase up to $7.8 million common shares for cancellation through to the end of June of '23, and decisions regarding purchases of common shares will continue to be based on market conditions, share price, and our outlook for our capital needs.

With that, I will pass the call back to Michael first closing remarks.

Michael Guerriere

Thanks David. Extended care remains focused on providing high quality care for our residents, patients, and clients. As we advance our transition to a growth-oriented long-term care and home healthcare provider, we continue to face challenges from the pandemic and its aftermath, including inflationary pressures and a very tight labor market.

Accordingly, our financial performance will continue to be uneven due to the timing of government funding increases in COVID-related support. Our strategic transactions with REVE and Axiom will position us well to leverage our significant experience and scale to meet the growing demand for seniors care, which is being driven by demographic trends despite near term volatility related to the pandemic.

We remain optimistic about our positioning for growth and at the same time sustainable value creation for our shareholders. Finally, we want to thank everyone across our organization for their dedication and commitment to our residents, patients, and our mission to help people live better.

With that, we'll be happy to take any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. good morning. First question just on I guess on LTC and just to start, I just want to clarify like you had $0.8 million for, for not being full occupancy that that's a hit you took in Q3, is that correct?

Michael Guerriere

That's the year to date total, Jonathan. Yeah, we provided 800. We look at it every quarter, so year to date it's cumulative 800,000.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So you've been providing for it all along. It wasn't, wasn't just a cost in q3

Michael Guerriere

Wasn't all in the quarter. Yeah, not all in the quarter.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That helps. And then on the estimated cost of, of phasing out the ward style beds of $1.1 million, how did you come to that? Is that just all the funding for those beds?

Michael Guerriere

Yeah, that is our best view of you know, the proposed phase out. It's really focused on the OA side of the equation on the homes. So it's basically looking at what the OA funding is for those beds, and then the timing of our construction projects because as I mentioned, 76 beds of the 185 beds do come back into service in our two new homes that are expected to be finished by the end of next year. So it's a focus on kind of the OA funding and the timing of when we think we'd be phasing out the 76 beds ourselves into the new homes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. and then just flipping over the home healthcare, the, the 5.7% margin that you, that you showed us adjusted is like you're, if you guys are sort of stuck on 25,000 hours, which it seems just given all the labor issues that it, it's hard to see it going much higher than that over the near term is sort of five and a half to 6% how we should think about margins or is there, should they, can they trend up from there?

Michael Guerriere

Yeah, I think a couple of thoughts on that. I guess, you know, two things there, there is you know, we are, there's a number of cost elements in our structure today with the, the sort of magnitude of the staffing capacity challenges and the turnover that we've spoken about in the staffing. So there's a lot of inefficiency in our system in terms of scheduling, rescheduling, book offs, sick leave pay given we have, we're still sending our staff a little further.

We have a temporary, fuel surcharge, We have fuel rebate that we've given our employees to try and combat the cost of fuel. So a lot of that is temporary and transient. I guess my best view of that, because, outlook and guidance is hard here, but if you go back to 2021 and you look at sort of our pattern as we were able to recover out of that and some of that inflationary pressure wasn't there, you could see kind of the progression in the margins as we recovered our volume.

So, there's a lot of cost inefficiencies, but there is a lot of leverage there to see margin improvements as the volume comes back up again. So hard to say for Q4 and Q1 is we're still dealing with, sheer number of cases in, out there in terms of COVID and impacts to staffing and the broader, you know, tightness in the labor market.

So, longer term we do think we should see margin progression back to towards those levels that we were seeing and back in '21 as we were coming out of the depths of the first waves of the pandemic. But exactly the trajectory of that and how fast we can start to see some of that return and improvement above these levels is it's going to take a bit of time into next year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then the margin you show on, on Slide 10 of your deck that that's sort of your best guess on, or, I don't want to say best guess, but that that's sort of what you think they would be excluding sort of COVID and all sort of one time type of things.

Michael Guerriere

Well, that adjusted margin in the little table is adjusted out for C and workers comp one time, so that is, that takes out some of the effects of the costs. So, so more your true, true long term.

Jonathan Kelcher

Yeah. Okay. that's it for me. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Tal Woolley of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

Hey, good morning everybody, or good afternoon I should say. Now, I guess Michael, my first question to this absenteeism issue, continues to be a lingering, a challenge coming out to COVID. You're a CEO of a commercial enterprise, you are a medical doctor. I guess, like what I'm asking are the COVID protocols we've got, right? Are we getting the balance right between patient protection and the cost to deliver services in your opinion?

Michael Guerriere

Yeah, look, I guess I got a couple of perspectives on this. Good question. A lot of what we're seeing right now is still lingering pandemic effects, but also the aftermath of the pandemic. Particularly in terms of the surge inflation and the very, very tight labor market. Obviously central banks around the world are working on that.

And so this is, these are conditions that will subside probably in 2023. Does anybody's guess how quickly that'll happen in the meantime, much is happening to bring new caregivers into the health sector. So, the governments are responding to this challenge with expanded college programs, higher immigration targets, revised credentialing rules, and these things will materially improve the availability of clinical professionals, but it will take some time for those to have their effect.

In the meantime, we're focusing our efforts on our retention programs to compliment the recruiting that we've been doing to try to increase utilization of existing staff and to improve conditions for, for staff in the form of things like guaranteed hours, more full-time positions, stronger relationships with supervisors, enhanced training, et cetera. So really when you net it out, we're experiencing a challenge that is, is really directly related to the pandemic and its aftermath.

And we do believe that as these conditions abate will return to growth. And as David was saying, we delivered a 9.7% margin last year at this time, and we're confident that we'll get there again and return to growth as the market normalizes. Yeah. As far as whether just to directly address your question about, whether our pandemic response is, is, is appropriate I think you can always quibble with when things are initiated and when things are ending, but broadly, I think we've got it right.

The task of that is really the, the pressure that we're seeing on hospitals and whether the healthcare system is able to manage the level of infections that we're seeing in the community. And you know, I think we're, we're running that pretty close to the red line.

So I think we're going to continue to have some challenge over and debate over the next four or five months as to what is the appropriate public health response to this situation as we come out of the pandemic and get to more normal kind of flu season and other viral pathogens that are, that are always there, but, but are coming back with a bit of a vengeance this year because they've been absent for the last couple of years.

Tal Woolley

When you think about the earth itself, like what's your sort of working theory for how long it could take for it to really be kind of squashed like in terms of like just not seeing the case volume and stuff and stuff like that. I appreciate that come along and there may be less, less harmful but it's still obviously having, an impact on service delivery in the healthcare system. What's, sort of the best thinking, you know, of right now in terms of like how long it'll take for just to kind of really wind down?

Michael Guerriere

So look, the first thing I would say and answer to that question is, is there's a lot of other people much better qualified to predict that than me. For sure and I would also say that those better qualified people have been getting it wrong for a couple of years.

So far for me to make that kind of a prediction. But I would point to a data point that just came out this week. The World Health Organization, has been looking at, at, at COVID related death rates worldwide. And this year they're 90% from where, where they were last year. So we are clearly in the waning phase of the pandemic in that period when it becomes pandemic and when, the whole population develops resistance to the virus.

So, we're definitely in that declining phase exactly how long that'll take. I think most people feel that we're going to have a bit of a challenging winter, although the debate is whether the winter issue is really COVID or it's going to be more other viruses like influenza respiratory virus has been quite significant this year.

So, I think all the indicators are that we're getting back to normal, although still reacting to the wide swath that the pandemic has cut into the whole kind of healthcare dynamic. So we're getting there. We've reflected on the fact that this is our 11th quarter of reporting c impacts on the business. I think we've got a couple more quarters to go, certainly Q4, Q1, and then after that it's anybody's guess, but I do think we're on the declining side of this curve.

Tal Woolley

Okay, that's helpful. I appreciate that. And then just some I'm wondering if, and I, I apologize I missed some of the preambles, so this was covered. But just with respect to the strategic transactions with Rivera and Axiom, can you give us just some ideas on what's your best estimate on the timing of the acquisition of the Rivera Class A equity interest, the transition of the Rivera Class C beds and the beginning of the dropdowns to Axium?

Michael Guerriere

Yeah, we do not have good visibility on that. I remind you of a couple of things. So first of all, we're looking for approval from two different provinces. So we've got two different kind of regulatory processes that we are navigating.

We don't have any indication of what the timing might be. We're certainly hoping to get approval early in 2023, but that's not a prediction. So, unfortunately, I can't really provide much more clarity than that. Certainly when we get some clarity, we'll let the market know.

Tal Woolley

Is the expectation that all of these things will get approved simultaneously or does it happen in pieces?

Michael Guerriere

We've proposed it as a single approval. That's, that's the nature of our application because all of these things are very much related to each other. But, again can't really predict how the government might want to parse through the elements of our of our transactions.

Tal Woolley

And with the class JV with Axium. I'm just wondering, like, can you sort of get like a blanket approval for that structure, or does each dropdown have to get approved?

Michael Guerriere

Well, I think there's probably two elements there. So, the first is that any, any license transfer is going to require a separate approval. So you know, that that, but that doesn't necessarily involve significant delays for a single home. And certainly the, the, the thinking is that, that once the framework has been approved, that individual transactions will not be a heavy lift.

And we actually have a precedent for that because, we've seen this kind of capital structure, joint venture before certainly Revera has had that with Axiom for some years and that has not introduced any significant delays in the ability to redevelop homes. So we would anticipate that that's the way it would continue going forward.

Tal Woolley

Okay. That's great. Appreciate your perspective, Michael. Thank you.

Michael Guerriere

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question, the answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jillian Fountain for closing remarks.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, operator. That concludes our call for today. This presentation is available on our website as all the call, as are the call in numbers for an archive recording. Thank you everyone for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to give us a call if you have any questions.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.