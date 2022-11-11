Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Assad - IR

Doug Croxall - Chairman and CEO

Joel Krutz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shawn Severson - Water Tower Research

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Jeffrey Campbell - Alliance Global

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Crown's earnings call for the third quarter 2022. With us todays - on today's call are Doug Croxall, Crown's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Joel Krutz, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Words such as may, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2022 filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this call, except as required by law.

Now at this time, it is my pleasure to introduce Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman of Crown. Doug, please go ahead.

Doug Croxall

Thanks, Jason and thank you everyone for joining us morning for our Q3, 2022 earnings call. I'd like to start the call by thanking any veterans who might be listening. Today's Veterans' Day, as you all know. All right, we're going to begin with business update - afterward. After I give the update, our CFO, Joel Krutz will review some financial highlights.

At Crown, we remain committed to our vision actively working to become a key sustainability supplier to the U.S. based office buildings by helping them retrofit their legacy infrastructure to be environmentally responsible and energy efficient through providing an affordable smart glass solution to the commercial real estate market that will enable its customers to reduce energy and in turn lower carbon emissions.

Recently, we announced that we closed on $4 million of fresh capital, that capital will allow Crown to deliver its Gen 1 product, while also providing us the runway to continue negotiating our debt capital, which I'll discuss in a few minutes. Our customer acquisition strategy with our first generation smart window insert is to have three to four customers purchase inserts for three to four different buildings.

This initial production can be handled by our existing prototype production line in Corvallis, Oregon with assembly being completed in our Salem, Oregon facility. We will place our Gen 1 inserts into a limited number of our customers offices with the main goal of achieving detailed customer feedback, such as the overall look and feel how the data gathering is commencing the battery performance and the user interface.

Throughout calendar year 2023, while our full production line is hopefully being built, we will continue to broaden the number of customers using our Gen 1 inserts, all the while allowing the customer feedback to drive the features for our Gen 2 inserts. If we're successful, we should have a dozen different customers by mid to late '23 with a limited number of Gen 1 inserts installed into their offices.

Gen 1 customer base should become the foundation for our revenue growth in '24 and beyond. Crown in the rest of the smart glass industry was recently given another major boost by the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA has expanded both Section 48 of the incentive tax credit and Section 179D energy efficiency tax deductions enabling Crown's customers to take advantage of tax deductions on their window retrofit investments.

Other legislation such as New York City's Local Law 97 which targets a 40% reduction in building energy use levels by 2030 is compelling REITs to rapidly upgrade their building envelopes or - their window or curtain wall system. Legislation brings immediate and substantial savings for our current and future customers, and has the potential to accelerate rapid adoption of our smart window insert in a similar manner to - that which kick started the solar industry.

As previously announced and discussed on earlier earnings calls, we've been engaged in discussions for $30 million debt facility for some time. We actually started this process in March of this year. It's been a very long and comprehensive process. As you all know, we hope to close this facility by the end of the calendar year, we have line of sight to closing. This will afford us the necessary capital to initiate our next phase of manufacturing and expand our production capabilities.

Upon successful closing, we'd be in the position to build our new roll-to-roll line, enabling us to produce film at widths ranging between 12 and 72 inches. Once the new lines are producing the capacity, we expect our smart window insert annualized revenues could reach more than $200 million.

Recently, you saw the announcement that we've begun the application process to dualist our shares on upstream, a revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. It was at the request of some of our largest shareholders that we reached - that we researched the dual listing on upstream.

Ultimately, our Board of Directors determined that the dual listing on upstream could be an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about Crown and invest in Crown. By dual listing on upstream we also have a mechanism for us to potentially issue a digital dividend.

Upstream is a revolutionary exchange a trading app for digital securities that aims to unlock liquidity for investors of all levels on their intuitive app base market. Upstream introduces what it believes to be the future of trading, featuring some of the highest levels of transparency, accessibility and investor protections enforcing - enforce using the theory and blockchain technology.

To close, I want to reiterate that being an innovator is never easy, and current market conditions have only exacerbated difficulty. That said, there's a lot to be optimistic about. Our technology is developed and proven. We now have the capital in hand to deliver the first installations with our marquee partner.

Crown's market potential is significant with few if any comparable solutions, and finally we continue to be engaged in ongoing strategic commercial discussions with other potential partners. These discussions continue to affirm a high demand for a solution like ours.

I'll now turn the call over to our CFO, Joel.

Joel Krutz

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone. Today I'll be discussing Crown's third quarter financial results. Ahead of that, though, I just want to address the minimum bid price notification we received from NASDAQ. On September the 1st, we have 180 days from that date to trade above $1 for 10 consecutive days in order to regain compliance. We're confident that executing against that operating plan will mean that we meet the compliance standards, but are also preparing alternate options to ensure we retain our NASDAQ Listing.

On to the financials, Crown's net loss for the third quarter '22 was $3.1 million which included $0.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This net loss was $2.6 million lower than the $5.7 million recorded during the quarter ended September 30 last year, which included $3.1 million of non-cash compensation.

Operating expenses excluding non-cash stock-based comp for the third quarter were $2.6 million consisted of $1.7 million of payroll expense $0.3 million of professional fees and $0.6 million of operating overhead. We continue to review and restructure Crown's organization to ensure that our operations and expense base are optimized.

As of September, these restructuring efforts have reduced our run rate costs by $3.1 million or 24%. The benefit of these actions was evident in our reduced cash burn levels with Q3 cash deployed for operations of $2.1 million, or $0.7 million per month. This is compared to $1.2 million per month when we started our restructuring efforts in Q1.

We've complemented this material reduction with our capital raising efforts over the last few months including the $4 million that Doug mentioned, which we raise subsequent to September 30. Additionally, we have access to outstanding letter of credit and at the market facility and are hopeful of closing debt financing before the end of the year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We'd now like to open the call for questions. Operator, if you could please go ahead.

Shawn Severson

Hi thanks, and congratulations on getting the short-term finance and here to get - through that. My first question is regarding the environment when you look at the commercial real estate market. And obviously and just you know, recession risks, things like that, and I'm trying to understand is this environment, when a REIT looks at their business?

Do they think okay, we're going to really slowdown on new construction, but it provides opportunities, retrofit, I'm trying to figure out how retrofit fits into this, you know in this type of environment for the commercial real estate industry?

Doug Croxall

Yes, thanks, Shawn. So couple - things to note - the cost of our inserts are pretty equivalent, slightly more expensive, than the cost of a solar shade. So if you look at like a standard kind of five-by-five window in an office, like those white solar shades to be priced anywhere from $450 to $580, our insert is priced, you know, $70 to $100, more expensive than that.

So - there while certainly building owners are concerned about, you know, their leasing levels and the vacancy levels and inflation and potential recession. We're not - we're not as expensive as redoing an entire curtain wall. And we're certainly not as expensive as putting a new glass into a new constructed building.

So our price point kind of moves us out of some of those typical concerns, doesn't mean we won't be affected, selling our product like anyone else's, and in a recessionary period. But right now, you know, the indications have been pretty positive. To the extent people are making investments in their building, and to the extent they're making investments in making their buildings more sustainable.

We're still in that conversation as matter of fact, we've got a couple of new customers that we're negotiating current deals with. So we still - think that there's pretty good runway for us, even if, you know, and hopefully it doesn't happen, but even if we move into a recessionary period.

Shawn Severson

Let me put a scenario in front of you. So if we look at, if we look at a solar shade, right and I'm a commercial building owner, I'm going to have a normal level of maintenance, and I'm just going to have to replace those correct. And if I'm - that is there a difference in like the IRA benefit, for example of using your solution versus, a solar shade. I'm just trying to understand the dynamics between, like the incentives in your product and your solution and the capital spending at the commercial real estate level?

Doug Croxall

Yes, so it's a great question. And there's a definite difference, and there's a definite benefit. To be honest, most of the building owners don't do an ROI on their solar shades, it's just you got to do it. You mean you can't have a window that's not shaded. So they're not looking necessarily at okay, what's the return on investment if I put these in, most of the building owners are cycling those out every seven to 10 years, the entire building.

So it's kind of one of those standard things, when you're a new tenant, you're moving into an office, carpet, paint, and blind typically get replaced is a TI. As a matter of fact one of our customers that we're dealing with right now, they're looking at replacing blinds in one of their buildings and we're, they'd rather use our inserts, because our inserts does provide an energy reduction which is a carbon reduction which is important to the building owner.

There is an automated features so that you can actually shade the insert without having to walk you know stand up, walk into the office and pull the chain to make the shade move. So, and when our - insert is in the dark state. You can still see through the window, you can still see what's on the other side. It's like dark like Limousine glass dark.

When the solar shade is deployed, you can't see anything on the other side. You're just staring - at a white shade. So there's a lot of benefit, aesthetic and energy benefit to the insert versus the solar shade, for pretty much the same cost.

Shawn Severson

And then my last question is obviously, you know, interest rate environment has changed and just - understanding stuff line of sight on the debt financing, but this must have thrown a little bit of a wrench in that as we've gone through the process, nothing to do with you guys, but the environment. Have you had noticed or any kind of material changes or as you've gone through the process? Has there been some major push and pull that you had to give or feel like you really had the framework, is that, you know, not going to be seriously impacted by the changes?

Doug Croxall

Yes, it's kind of embarrassing, because we thought we were going to close this debt, you know, sometime in the summer, and then it became sometime in the early fall. And now clearly, it's going to be sometime in the winter. And the impact on the rising rate environment is not - affected our term sheet or the business terms of the debt, it's just taken a lot longer to, you know, kind of find that match.

And we think we found it, we think we actually have two. And so, we're going to continue with both and, you know, hopefully one gets to the finish line before the other. But it's just - look it's a really tough environment to raise any capital equity or debt. So, but we're still very confident that what we have from a product and technology perspective is very, very interesting to a lot of debt funding sources. And so - we'll continue to move forward, but we haven't seen that big of an impact frankly, to the terms, we've kind of had these terms locked down since like August timeframe.

Shawn Severson

All right thanks Doug, appreciate it.

Gerry Sweeney

Hi, good morning, Doug and Joel. Thanks for taking my call.

Doug Croxall

Hi Gerry.

Gerry Sweeney

Just following-up on the debt, you know, it sounded like he had some terms in place and curious one - some type of terms in place since August. A decent - the two lenders that you had been working with previously and to what is the sort of the big hurdle between now and closing the potential facility?

Doug Croxall

Yes, these are the same two that we've been talking about. And, the big hurdles were kind of getting through their investment and credit committees, which we've done successfully. Now it's papering in closing. And so, we had hoped to have something to announce for this earnings call. Clearly, we don't, but we hope that we will have something to announce, before the end of the calendar year.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it and switching gears to the customer base. How many clients do you have signed up today? And I mean, have you been able to deliver any windows or is it even - like sort of prototypes to clients?

Doug Croxall

Yes, so the delayed in funding has definitely delayed our product delivery, our first product delivery was supposed to be this quarter, it's been shifted to the next to Q1, '23. And that's really a function of - one thing and one thing only that's capital resources that we didn't have previously, but we now do have. So, we'll have first product delivery in Q1. And we have three, three, maybe four customers that we'll be delivering product to in Q1 that we expect to in Q1.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it, okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Doug Croxall

Thanks, Gerry.

Jeffrey Campbell

Hi Doug, yes I'll just ask one question surrounding the new capital that you raised and the deliveries, the delayed delivery schedule that you just outlined, bearing in mind, ongoing inflationary pressures and all that good stuff?

Do you feel secure that do you have enough capital to deliver the amount of product that that you intended to deliver at the time that you raised that capital or is there any chance that - as things get delayed out a couple of quarters, that cost could continue to increase? Whatever you've done to be able to secure your costs and to the deliveries you're going to do? Thanks.

Doug Croxall

Sure, yes, so - small companies that are pre-revenue, you can never have enough capital on your balance sheet, I think it's safe to say. But we think we have sufficient capital when we get to the first product delivery. We haven't seen a tremendous amount of inflationary pressure on our own bill of materials, I mean, slight, but not anything outrageous at all, and we kind of - we were kind of predicting that this might be happening.

So we've done a pretty good job in locking down some of our pricing and, and getting some inventory in place already doesn't mean that we have everything we need. But we feel comfortable with the amount of capital we have on the balance sheet, we feel comfortable with the amount of runway that gives us to get first product in.

And frankly, we feel really comfortable about, the potential of the debt capital coming in or frankly, we have a couple of strategics that we've been talking to, and we feel pretty comfortable, they're going to be there for us if we need them as well.

So we've got we've got multiple paths to finance the company even beyond what we've already put on the balance sheet. And it really all gets back to the strength of the technology and the product, and what our partners are seeing - in the product and what that product can do in the market.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great, thank you.

Doug Croxall

So I just want to thank everybody for sticking with us. It's - today is not only Veterans' Day, but today is actually the birthday of my - one of my grandfather's like Grandpa Croxall, who passed about 30 years ago. My grandfather was a prolific inventor, a named inventor on about 72 chemical patents, some of which is still in use today.

And Alka Seltzer coincidentally, and he was actually the person that had the most influence on me - in where my career was going to take me. I don't think he ever thought I would be window salesman for a small public company. But he always told me that innovation and invention is really controlled chaos. You cannot, you cannot predict when discovery happens.

So I know that it's difficult as a public company to try to provide that guidance to our investors and to those who are looking at potentially investing. We're doing everything that we can to get this product ready and get this product out to the market, because we know that that impact is pretty important for the environment and for the future generations behind us. I just want to thank everybody for your patience and we look forward to talking to you again soon.

