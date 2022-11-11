Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) H1 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2022 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Cagnard - Investor Relations

Jerome Lambert - Chief Executive Officer

Burkhart Grund - Chief Finance Officer

Cyrille Vigneron - Chief Executive Officer, Cartier

James Fraser - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Ashley Wallace - Bank of America

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Charmaine Yap - Redburn

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Antoine Belge - Exane BNP Paribas

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Carole Madjo - Barclays

Thomas Chauvet - Citigroup

Patrik Schwendimann - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Rey Wium - SBG Securities

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Richemont's half year results presentation for the period ended 30th September 2022. Here with us today are Jerome Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Group Finance Officer; Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier Chief Executive Officer; and James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive.

We would like to remind you that the company announcements and results presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and that the replay of this audio webcast will be available on our website today at 3 p.m. Geneva time. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on our presentation and company announcement regarding forward-looking statements.

Turning now to the presentation, Burkhart will begin by discussing key highlights and Group sales. I will then provide further detail on the performance of our Maisons. Finally, Burkhart will walk you through the financials and offer some concluding remarks. This presentation will then be followed by a Q&A session.

I will now hand the call over to Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning to everyone listening and thank you for joining us today. Before going into the financials, I would like to highlight that following the announcement last August of the agreement to sell a controlling interest in YNAP to Farfetch and Alabbar to create a neutral industry platform. YNAP’s results for the period ended 30th of September 2022 are presented as ‘discontinued operations’ and its assets and liabilities are transferred to ‘assets or liabilities held for sale,’ in accordance with IFRS rule.

Remember that this agreement is subject to a number of conditions including the receipt of certain anti-trust approvals. As a consequence, we’d finds those results are now reported within the Other business area. Prior period in H1 income statement figures have been represented accordingly.

Sales for the six months period ended September 2022 for our continuing operations grew by strong double digits with a 16% increase at constant exchange rates and 24% increase at actual exchange rates. Sales were positively impacted by favorable currency movements during the period, adding eight percentage points to Group sales growth.

Operating profit increased by 26% over the prior year period to €2.7 billion, delivering an enhanced operating margin of 28.1%. This represents a 30 basis point gain in operating margin over the first half of last year. Profit from continuing operations rose by 40% to €2.1 billion. Cash flow from operating activities at €1.5 billion was robust. Our net cash position at €4.8 billion was solid, especially considering the €1.9 billion dividend cash outflow in September, which represented an €810 million year-on-year increase.

The strong sales trends seen in the first quarter of our financial year continued into the second quarter such that half year sales grew at double-digits across all business areas, channels and regions at actual rates. Except for Asia Pacific, we reported sales increased by 3%. The strongest sales increases came from the Americas, Europe, and Japan, region wise and from our directly operated boutiques, channel wise.

The strong operating profit from continuing operations reflects the benefits of past decisions. Along with watch inventory buybacks, we effectively managed the sell-in and sell-out ratio while optimizing our wholesale network. These actions have led to a sound inventory position, stronger partnerships with our multi-brand retail partners. Improved manufacturing processes have provided more agility to better address changes in demand.

Parallel, we embarked on our digital transformation journey, providing another route to market, which has proved particularly beneficial when stores temporarily closed. This has enabled us to aspire to realizing our Luxury New Retail vision on frontiers between bricks-and-mortar retail and online retail [indiscernible]. The recent agreement with Farfetch and Alabbar was a key milestone in our progress, more on this later.

We continued to advance on our ambitious sustainability goals focusing on reducing our environmental footprint, amplifying our social handprint, and refining our governance. We're ahead of schedule on our 2025 goal to source 100% of renewable electricity, are refining our human rights strategy, and have undertaken proactive engagement with stakeholders including NGOs, more on that later as well.

Let me now discuss the Group's sales performance in more detail, first by region and then by distribution channel. Unless otherwise stated, all comments refer to year-on-year changes at constant exchange rates. Almost all regions showed strong double-digit increases led by Japan in terms of rate of increase, thereafter, Europe and the Americas. 76% sales increase in Japan was driven primarily by local clientele. Sales were also supported by a nascent return of tourists, primarily from Southeast Asia and also from a favorable comparison base due to boutique closures in the prior year period.

Sales in Europe up 45% benefited from inbound American and Middle Eastern tourists spending and robust domestic demand. Sales in the Americas region rose by 22% with a significant growth of 29% experienced in the first quarter of our financial year, softening to 14% in the second quarter as American tourists were traveling to and buying in Europe. Sales to the American clientele overall remain strong.

The largest contribution to the overall sales increase in value terms came from the Americas and Europe. The momentum in Asia Pacific improved significantly with second quarter sales up 6% leading to the sales decline for the six months period moderating to 5%. Although continued health restrictions in parts of China weighed on sales, the region benefited from sharp sales growth and other markets such as Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Group has a well balanced geographical mix. Asia Pacific represented 39% of Group sales, the Americas 23%, Europe 22%, Japan and the Middle East and Africa together 16%. It is worth noting that the Americas share of Group sales has suppressed that of Europe and the US is at par with Mainland China.

Let us now turn to sales by distribution channel. Retail delivered the strongest channel performance with sales increasing by 21%. The strong performance was driven by double-digit sales increases across all business areas and regionally by the Americas, Europe and Japan. Momentum accelerated in the second quarter, particularly at the Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers. Retail sales contribution to Group sales rose by three percentage points to 67% compared to the prior period, making retail by far the latest contributor to Group sales.

Online retail sales at 6% of Group sales increased by 9% with growth across all business areas. Growth was particularly strong at the Specialist Watchmakers, where almost all Maisons showed significant double-digit sales increases. Within the regions, Japan and the Middle East and Africa registered the sharpest progression rates, albeit from a relatively low base, while the Americas up double-digit remained the largest contributor to online retail sales.

Now moving to wholesale sales, which includes sales to mono-brand franchise partners, to third party multi-brand retail partners as well as sales to agents in addition to royalty income. 27% of Group sales, wholesales rose by 6% versus the prior year period. Fashion & Accessories Maisons contributed much of this growth with both Maisons posting double-digit increases. Almost all regions posted strong double-digit growth led by Europe and Japan.

Direct-to-client sales which represented sales in our directly operated stores and online retail sales grew the contribution to Group sales to 73%. The DTC rate was highest at the Jewellery Maisons at 83% and above 50%, both for the Specialist Watchmakers and the Fashion & Accessories Maisons. This high level of direct interaction enables us to better know our clients, hence serve them better, now and in the future.

Over to you, Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. We now review the business areas with all comparisons at the actual rates. Let me start with Jewellery Maisons which include Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Sales increased by 24% with double-digit growth in almost all regions led by Europe and Japan, with an acceleration from the first quarter to the second quarter.

Direct-to-client sales represented 83% of sales, with three percentage point increase off of a prior period, as both retail and online retail sales outperformed. The operating results rose by 22%, a direct consequence of strong sales growth, good gross margin, due to pricing power, and targeted investments into distribution and communication. Operating margin amounted to 37.1%.

Let us look at the main developments over the past six months. The Jewellery Maisons posted excellent performance across all product categories. Jewellery sales were sustained by iconic collections, which included Trinity and Clash at Cartier; Alhambra and Fauna at Van Cleef & Arpels; and Opera Tulle and Macri at Buccellati, to name a few. Watch sales included notable performance from the Tank and Santos collection at Cartier, and Poetic Complications at Van Cleef & Arpels.

The retail network was further developed during the first half of the year. New openings included Chengdu, Shin Kong Place, and Singapore Marina Bay Sands for Buccellati, Nanjing MixC Mall for Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels first stores in New Zealand and Auckland, and first flagship store is Seoul, Cheongdam-dong. The renovation program continued at Cartier with new New York Fifth Avenue and Paris in la Paix which reopened on 28th of October after two years of major renovations. Buccellati’s website was relaunched with enhanced user experience and a new e-commerce capability.

The segment's focus on sustainability continued during the period. Cartier within the context of Group’s 1.5° climate strategy reinforces measures to reduce the environmental footprint of its worldwide operations by having all stores and manufacturing sites newly built or under renovation LEED certified by working on sourcing 100% renewable energy and removing single-use plastics.

Van Cleef & Arpels progressed in the objective of 100% RJC Chain-of-Custody certified finished goods products with approximately three quarters of suppliers already certified. Buccellati is nearing completion of a process for becoming RJC certified.

Let us now review our Specialist Watchmakers business area where sales in the first half grew by 22% versus the prior year period. This solid growth was driven by double-digit increases in almost all regions and a strong increase in direct-to-client sales. Sales in all channels grew with particularly significant growth in retail and online retail. The operating results increased 35% to €506 million, leading to 240 basis points operating margin improvement to 24.8%. This achievement was driven by solid sales growth and strong cost discipline.

All Maisons grew sales during the period with excellent performance of iconic collections, such as A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1, Baume & Mercier Riviera, IWC Pilot, Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, Panerai Submersible, Piaget Polo, Roger Dubuis Excalibur and Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle. Direct-to-client sales increased to 54% this year from 47% of Specialists Watchmaker sales for the same period last year.

As part of a network development, it was a net increase of 12 directly owned stores and non-franchise stores mainly in Europe and Asia Pacific. New openings included Panerai in Zurich, Bahnhofstrasse; IWC in Dubai Mall, and among the renovations, Vacheron Constantin in Dubai Mall. There was also continued development of e-commerce capabilities and services with notably go live of e-commerce and customer relationship centers for Panerai and IWC in Mexico.

In terms of development within the multi-brand environment, retail value, retail concept was rolled out further. We’ve nine new boutiques in the first half of this year, compared with seven openings in the first half of last year, almost all in China.

Finally, let me share but we have put in place a strong governance mechanism through a newly launched Specialist Watchmaker Sustainability Committee to provide our Watch Maisons with guidance and leadership on ESG topics. In September, the Watches and Culture Sustainability Forum was held in Geneva to promote sustainability in the watch industry, notably around climate change, biodiversity, equality and inclusion.

Let us move to the Other business area which includes the Fashion & Accessories Maisons, Watchfinder & Co., the Group watch component manufacturing and real estate activities. Sales rose by 27% year-on-year, with most Maisons and regions posting significant increases. Regional growth was particularly noteworthy in the Americas and in the Middle East and Africa. All channels saw higher sales led by wholesale owing to increased recognition for renewed creativity and relevance from international wholesale buyers notably from the US.

Operating profit amounted to €56 million at 33% of the prior period. Excluding a real estate transaction in the prior period, operating profit grew triple digits. Operating margin was 4.3%. Almost all Maisons recorded significant growth supported by strong contributions from both new and existing collections in our Fashion & Accessories Maisons. New collections included Montblanc Extreme leather line, Chloe’s Fall 22 and Alaia Summer/Fall 22 collections. Existing collections received notable contributions in clothing, from G/Fore at Peter Millar, in leather goods from the Chloe Nama line and Delvaux Lingot Small leather bag, small bag, sorry, as well as from Montblanc Meisterstück within writing instruments.

Chloe recorded good growth alongside Montblanc. That benefited from an improvement in travel retail and strong and successful product launches, as well as stepped up merchandising competence. Alaia, Delvaux, and Peter Millar have all seen particularly solid performances during the first half. The Maisons have continued the upgrading of their retail network with notable retail openings including growing Chloé MixC Mall in Shenzhen, the first ever boutique in the Middle East in Dubai Mall and Peter Millar in Charlotte, North Carolina. Notable renovations including the Alaia boutique in Dubai Mall as well as Montblanc luxury stores on Champs Elysées in Paris.

Sustainability initiatives are also underway across the F&A Maisons and are focusing on improving transparency and traceability of our products. Significant progress has already been achieved in leather. Watchfinder which is now part of the Other business area further strengthened is international operations with new shops in France, Switzerland and the US. To better serve our clients on a global basis, Watchfinder has a new servicing hub in Madrid, and the US logistics hub in Dallas. There was a further rollout of its watch trade-in program through the Jewellery Maisons and for Specialist Watchmakers.

This concludes the review of the first half performance of each business area. Burkhart, over to you.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Let me walk you through the rest of the P&L starting with gross profit. Gross profit was up 27% on last year, leading to an enhanced gross margin of 68.9%. The 140 basis points increase reflected favorable currency movements, geographical mix and a larger share of retail sales as well as price increases that altogether more than offset higher input costs and inflationary pressures throughout the supply chain.

Let us now look at net operating expenses which rose by 28%, a rate slightly above the 24% sales progression rate. Given the particularly subdued level of OpEx increases in H1 of last year, followed by a marked increase in H2 notably related to headcount, this is a good outcome. Selling and distribution expenses increased by 27% at actual exchange rates and by 19% at constant exchange rates. They represented 22.8% of sales, a slight increase versus 22.3% of sales in H122. The increase was driven by higher retail sales affecting variable costs, such as leases and commissions, and the growth of the Group's retail operations.

Communication expenses were up by 33% year-on-year at actual exchange rates, and by 24% at constant exchange rates, reflecting reinforced investments in communication to support sales growth and build brand equity. As a percentage of sales, they amounted to 8.3%. This ratio is 60 basis points higher than in the prior year period, but still below the more normalized range of 9% to 10% for the full year. Fulfillment expenses that is -- that are the costs of fulfilling online orders from Maisons and Watchfinder rose by 33% year-on-year at actual exchange rates. With YNAP expenses not shown in discontinued operations, fulfillment expenses represented only 1% of sales, in the current and prior year periods.

Administrative expenses were 24% higher than in the prior year period at actual exchange rates, and 15% at constant exchange rates. The higher spending was in line with the increase in sales and largely reflected a stronger Swiss franc, increased logistics and IT related expenses. As a percentage of sales, administrative expenses remained at 8%, in line with the prior year period. Overall, net operating expenses amounted to 14.8% of Group sales.

This leads us to operating profit, which at €2.7 billion, increased by 26%, reflecting higher sales, improved gross profit, and controlled operating expenses. As a result, operating margin increased by 30 basis points to 28.1% of sales. Let us now review the rest of the P&L items below the operating profit line starting with finance costs, net finance costs eased by €180 million to now €202 million, mainly explained by two items.

First, there was a positive €150 million reversal in the line, net foreign exchange gain on monetary items, moving from a €55 million loss in the prior period to €95 million gain this half year. Secondly, fair value adjustments reduced by €88 million, reflecting reduced fair value losses on the convertible note and options related to the Farfetch investments.

Following the announcement of the agreement with Farfetch and Alabbar on the 24th of August to sell a controlling interest in YNAP subject to a number of conditions, including the receipt of certain anti-trust approvals, YNAP is reclassified to discontinued operations. The assets and liabilities have been reclassified to, assets held for sale, and liabilities held for sale, on the balance sheet, while the results for the year-to-date are presented as discontinued operations. For comparative purposes, all prior year period and H1 income statement figures have been represented to reflect this change.

During the first half, sales from discontinued operations mainly composed of YNAP sales excluding intersegment sales, increased by 11% at actual exchange rates and by 4% at constant exchange rates. Growth in YNAP was led by Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, while YOOX grew revenues by mid-single digits and expanded its marketplace offering with the introduction of the Home and Art category.

FengMao revenues grew at high double digits compared to the prior period with the NET-A-PORTER Tmall flagship store now retailing over 400 brands. Factoring in the €2.7 billion euro non-cash asset write down, operating result from discontinued operations translated into a €2.9 billion loss. Profit for the period from continuing operations increased by 40% to €2.1 billion mainly reflecting the higher operating profit. After the €2.9 billion loss from discontinued operations, the loss for the period amounted to €766 million.

Our effective tax rate for the first half of the financial year from continuing operations was 15%. It is in line with our expectations of the full year tax effect, absent any special unforeseen items occurring in the second half of the year, and is within an envisaged 18% to 21% range. Cash flow generated from operating activities was €241 million lower than the prior period at €1,540 million. The increase in operating profit from continuing operations was more than offset by additional investments in working capital, including a precious metal inventories partly impacted by stronger Swiss franc versus the euro as well as higher levels of receivables due to strong sales growth.

Let us now turn to our gross capital expenditure. Investments totaled €377 million, a 38% increase over the prior year period. 3.5% of sales capital expenditure was slightly higher than the 3.1% ratio in the prior period. 47% of gross capital expenditure related to point of sales investments, mostly renovations and relocations of directly operated stores.

New store openings beyond the ones previously mentioned include the Van Cleef & Arpels, in San Francisco, A. Lange & Söhne in Boston, A. Lange & Söhne in Shanghai. It also included relocations and renovations, such as Cartier in Seoul, Vacheron Constantin in Dubai Mall, Delvaux in Paris and Montblanc as well in Seoul.

Manufacturing spend increased to 19% of the overall spend and was mostly related to Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels support the strong growth. Other investments made up 34% of CapEx and included IT investments predominantly.

Let us now turn to free cash flow. Free cash inflow of €808 million reflected lower cash flow from operating activities, higher capital expenditures, mostly offset by lower net acquisitions of other non-current assets. The prior year period included investment in the China joint venture with Alibaba and Farfetch.

Our balance Sheet remains strong. Shareholders equity accounts for 46% of the total. Net cash amounted to €4,763 million on the 30th of September 2022, a €488 million decrease compared to the 31st of March 2022, which is more than explained by the dividend cash outflow. The dividend payment of €1,851 million reflects an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.25 per A share plus a special dividend of CHF 1 per A share, which was approved by shareholders at the AGM in September. Special dividend is a recognition of the excellent performance achieved and adjusted towards our long -- our loyal long-term shareholders.

I would now like to provide an update on our sustainability program viewed through the ESG lens starting with the E for environment. In line with our ambitions to reduce emissions, we are on track to source 100% renewable electricity for the group before the end of 2025. In Europe, our objective is to reach a 10% energy saving target for gas electricity in offices and boutiques in the next six months. This will be achieved by a series of energy saving measures including reducing temperatures by a minimum of 1% across all sites.

Top priority for Richemont over the coming years is to safeguard biodiversity. We're currently working with biodiversity experts to conduct a materiality assessment to identify key materials and supply chain elements in terms of its impact. This will form the group's biodiversity targets as well as strategies targets. We aim to finalize our strategy in the latter part of 2023, will keep stakeholders updated due course.

Looking at the social element of ESG, we have reviewed and updated key internal policies to ensure that respect for human rights is embedded into our decision making processes in our engagement with suppliers. One such policy is our supplier code of conduct, which is required to be signed by our suppliers. Code now better reflects emerging best practice notably in the areas of business and human rights and whistle blowing. We are introducing this December the Richemont Speak Up platform open to external and internal stakeholders in line with the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the EU Whistleblower Directive.

In parallel, we are further refining our human rights strategy. Governance remains core to our sustainability ambitions and with the appointment of our first Chief Sustainability Officer at the start of this calendar year, we have now embarked on the next phase of our sustainability strategy. This year’s Sustainability Report was redesigned to our ESG ambitions and will continue to be grounded in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

To prepare for the integrated reporting requirements during calendar year 2024, that is to say in our fiscal year ’25 reporting, we have aligned the external assurance process for voluntary and mandatory ESG reporting with our financial reporting. We believe that companies should be a force for good in society in general, and the communities in which they operate, in particular. In this context, we are in constant dialogue with our key stakeholders to ensure alignment of objectives. Most recently, we have stepped up engagement with NGOs on the topics of climate, circularity and human rights.

In August, we announced a partnership between Farfetch and Alabbar, and Richemont to accelerate our Maisons’ Luxury New Retail vision and turn YNAP into a neutral industry-wide platform for the benefit of all brands and end clients. At the completion of the initial stage, which is subject to a number of conditions, including the receipt of certain anti-trust approvals, YNAP is to be co-owned, by Farfetch with 47.5%, Alabbar with 3.2%, and Richemont with 49.3%. But Richemont Maisons in YNAP are to adopt Farfetch Platform Solutions or FPS, the leading integrated omni-channel platform.

For the Richemont Maisons FPS will power the websites and provide an integrated solution between the online and physical retail operations. Several Richemont Maisons will also open e-concessions on the Farfetch marketplace, widening the offering to attract and retain more customers while optimizing capital needs and meeting brand partner’s requirements to establish a direct relationship with end clients.

For YNAP, this will help accelerate its shift towards the hybrid retail marketplace model, accessing a technology natively built on 3P with integrations with most of the luxury brand partners YNAP works with, will save precious implementation time. An additional benefit for Richemont is to achieve economies of scale by running a single standard and benefiting from innovations across all stores simultaneously. As for the next step, there will be no action taken until anti-trust clearance is received. We will in time start studying how best to potentially adopt Farfetch platform solutions.

Lately, analysts and investors have asked how Richemont is likely to face -- to fare during a significant downturn, whether we have become more resilient compared to 2008. Cannot respond directly to that question, given the number of unknowns but we can highlight how different Richemont is today compared to 2008. First, with more than €19 billion in sales and €3.4 billion in operating profit for 2022 financial year, we have experienced a step change compared to fiscal ’08 sales and operating profit of €2.7 billion and €0.8 billion respectively.

We have progressed strategically from being very wholesale distribution driven to becoming online and physical retail distribution focused. The proportion of wholesale sales has halved to 27%, online retail sales have emerged to reach 6% of Group sales. Overall, our direct-to-client sales have increased from 42% to 73% of Group sales. This high level of direct client interaction enables us to know who our end clients are, understand their needs, receive insights on the evolution of the level of demand to appropriately adapt the group's production and investments.

In 2008, watches were predominant, representing 48% of sales compared to jewellery at only 24%. Today, the weighting between watches and jewellery is more balanced, with jewellery having increased share to 48% of Group sales and watches accounting for 37% of Group sales. With Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, and Piaget, Richemont is in a strong position to capture the growing demand for branded jewellery, a market which is so vastly unbranded. It's not solely a matter of Richemont versus peers, but it is the branded versus the unbranded market, with the conversion to branded likely to be a strong sustainable trend.

We have continued to evolve our offering with both higher and more welcoming price points, as well as different collections that appeal to different customer groups. This pricing architecture allows scalability across price points for our customers. This was consistent and balanced pricing around the world and across our markets. Based on the prices seen at auction and strength of demand many of our Maisons collections have reached iconic status, the latest being Submersible at Panerai and Traditionnelle at Vacheron Constantin.

As we have strategically extended our global reach, the weight of the Americas and Asia Pacific has increased such that these two regions contribute 62% of Group sales compared to 40% in 2008. Sales are broadly equally split between Europe, Greater China and the Americas with Southeast Asia being roughly the size of combined Japan and the Middle East. This emergence of five engines makes the group more resilient and in 2008.

In terms of individual markets, today, the US is roughly the size of Mainland China, which itself is close to Europe at around €2 billion each for the half year. We have been first movers to introduce better discipline in the manager of our watch inventory, now managed through the sell-in sell-out KPI. Our watch inventory within our multi-brand retailers and at Richemont continues to be in a healthy state today, as a result. The quality of our watch distribution with fewer partners but more partnership has been enhanced.

Parallel, we have gained an agility and flexibility in our manufacturing entities and supply chain, enabling us to better adjust to meet changes in demand. The most visible displays of this were first seen during the Hong Kong events that disrupted sales in this important watch market. And then of course during the COVID pandemic outbreak, where we initially had to stop all non-essential production to subsequently ramp up as market emerged from lockdowns.

As a result of this transformation, Richemont’s operational performance has been strong since we all entered the COVID pandemic. We examined the performance of our watches and jewellery combined over the last five years, these two product categories have generated strong growth, delivering a CAGR of 11% compared with 6% for the closest peer. Similarly, if we look specifically at the sales of watches as a product category, Richemont has outperformed the watch market when looking at the Swiss watch export data especially since 2019 and this, whatever the price points.

Before turning over to the Q&A, I would like to summarize and offer some concluding remarks. For the first half of this year, Richemont showed excellent operational and financial performance with sales close to the €10 billion mark driven by double-digit increases across all business areas and distribution channels, operating profit from continuing operations also increased by double-digits to over €2.7 billion translating into an improved operating margin of 28.1%. The solid performance was underpinned by unique portfolio of enduring results. All business areas grew markedly by double-digits and profitably.

The Jewellery Maisons’ consolidated their strength with a 37.1% operating margin, the Specialist Watchmakers ongoing transformation of the business model is successfully translating into higher profits with a 24.8% operating margin, and at the Fashion & Accessory Maisons within Other, almost all Maisons grew sales strongly and the business here generated a 4.3% operating margin. There, we are looking to build scale and invest for the long term.

In addition, with the agreement reached with Farfetch and Alabbar, we have progressed significantly in our Luxury New Retail agenda. YNAP and our Maisons will adopt Farfetch Platform Solutions to realize the Luxury New Retail vision, all conditional to receiving regulatory approvals.

Regarding sustainability, we're stepping up our ambition, refining our strategies and improving key internal policies. Team is working on all required ESG aspects to ensure we remain focused on delivering sustainable, responsible and profitable growth. Finally, we have a strong balance sheet to weather economic cycles and seize opportunities that may arise. Uncertainties abound, but we look to the future with vigilance and confidence.

So this concludes our presentation. Thank you for your attention. And I will now hand back over to Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. We'll start the Q&A session shortly. Before raising your questions, please announce your name and company name and try to restrict yourself to two questions. Thank you. Floor is now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Ashley Wallace with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Ashley.

Ashley Wallace

Good morning, Sophie. Hello Sophie. Hi, Burkhart. I have two questions actually. They're both around the gross margin bridge chart that you've presented today, which is really helpful. And thank you for the incremental granularity. My first question just relates to the fact that within that bridge chart, it shows that there is gross margin pressure coming from utilization and other. Can you help us understand what exactly that is? And then my second question is on the FX and the impact on gross margin, which was positive in half one? Can you help us understand a little bit how we should think about the FX factors going into your gross margin into the second half? So that will still be a positive contribution?

Burkhart Grund

Let me answer, morning, Ashley. Let me just answer the first question first. That depends on how the exchange rates go in the second half, which we don't know and we don't as you know, project this out. So, I cannot really answer that question. With regards to the first question, in the gross margin bridge, what we have, we have a positive FX impact which we have flagged here in the gross margin bridge. And then we have today for the first half and once again, I'm careful on that, we have a favorable country and channel mix effect, which we have in the middle column there. Obviously with Europe and Japan up and China relatively subdued or even down in real terms in the first half, we have a positive channel and country mix coming out of that. Channel mix, more retail less wholesale also benefits but to a lesser extent.

In the third, sorry, and in this column, we also have aggregated the positive impact we see -- we have from the price increases that our Maisons have done. Price increases have been in the area have 4% to 8% over this year, meaning the first six months of this year. And we've done them in two waves. The impact we have, that is you see a negative effect here and the third column is exactly why we do these price increases, which is the adverse effect of raw material price increases, especially gold where we see the biggest impact at the Jewellery Maisons. In our books gold price has increased over the prior year, impacting our gross margin now, with about a 14% increase. So that is what we see in that third column -- fourth column.

Ashley Wallace

It was mainly raw material price increases rather than under utilization of production, is there a big effect on --?

Burkhart Grund

Well, there is no under utilization of production. We are stretched on the other side, actually. We are still struggling in some of our Maisons to rebuilt inventory and there is no under utilization of capacities whatsoever. We're short on product in some area.

Ashley Wallace

Okay, got it.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Ashley.

Ashley Wallace

And then maybe connected to that, sorry, if you don’t mind Sophie, just one really quick follow up.

Sophie Cagnard

Second question.

Ashley Wallace

What was the amount of the precious metal purchase you made in the first half? Well, beside in terms of like the inventory, the impact on inventory going up was to do with the precious metal purchases?

Burkhart Grund

Okay, yeah. No, no, that's an easy one. I mean, we -- with the outbreak of war or the invasion of Ukraine, to be specific, we have obviously looked at critical inventory categories in terms of raw material. And we've, I think we've spoken at length in May about what we've done on the diamond sourcing site, not only to be compliant, but also to diversify our sourcing strategy. But we've also looked at other raw materials such as platinum, and we have increased rhodium, yes, and we've increased our holdings of these raw materials. And that's why we focus on cash generation so that in challenging situations, we can actually have the means at our disposal to upgrade or upsize our inventory holdings in these critical materials. That's what we've done.

Ashley Wallace

Perfect, thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Ashley. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line Edouard Aubin with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, good morning, Edouard.

Edouard Aubin

Yeah, good morning, guys. And Edouard of Morgan Stanley. So congrats for the really great set of results. So I had two questions on Jewellery Maison margin, because obviously, that was a key topic of discussion during the full year results back in May. So the first question Burkhart is, you were able to more or less maintain historic high margin -- operating margin levels of Jewellery Maison despite the setup in marketing, and I guess bonus as well. So what were the offsets to that? Was it the gross margin expansion mostly, or you get some operating leverage as well? So that's question one.

And then looking ahead, if you look at the -- on average, the second half tends to be, I know, there is wide dispersion but on average, tend to be around 300 basis points lower than the first half. I know you don't like to guide, but should -- is there any reason to believe that the seasonality would not be the same this year than then in previous year. And more long term related to that, again, I know you don't like to guide. But in the past, you indicated to the market that you think Jewellery Maison should be around 30% to 35% type of range in terms of margin. Are you ready now to revise upward in the 35% to 40% or at least around 35% type of long term range? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Edouard, I can revise it to a 20% to 50% range, if that helps your modeling. No, I mean, I think we're still comfortable with that range, especially given what we've been saying over a number of years now that it's a category in which you have to consistently deploy capital into. And especially now into a category which, yes, has very sound underlying growth drivers. You know, the unbranded versus branded part of the market is still quite, quite big. But it is and has become a category which as we've discussed a number of times over the last years, is highly attractive to competitors now. And we've always said that we are willing to spend whatever we need to spend to maintain our leading position. So, in that context, that's the best I can give you, that we're still comfortable with that range at this point in time.

Coming back to H1, yes, you're right. Pricing power meaning increased, enhanced gross margin has helped or enabled to Jewellery Maisons to maintain their operating margin more or less in the same range above 37%. And that has been what has played out here. Now the cost increases, and that applies across the board and across the business areas, for the continuing operations have mainly been driven by full year effects of increased investment into people and store networks in the second half of last year. So it's a two-thirds/one-third. So we have a full year effect that explains more or less two-thirds of the cost increase on the fixed cost side and about one-third is ongoing investments or additional investments in people and network.

Guidance for the second half of the year, you know, (a) we don't really like giving guidance, (b) I think there are so many uncertainties out there that I'm a bit hard pressed to be helpful on that element. But you know the business cycle, you know the H1/H2 cycle. Directionally that is what we're looking at, that we're going to have on the operating contribution side, a lower second half than in the first half.

Edouard Aubin

Okay, thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Edouard. And we can move to the next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Zuzanna Pusz with UBS. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Zuzanna.

Zuzanna Pusz

Hi. Good morning. Morning, Sophie and Burkhart. I have two questions.

Burkhart Grund

And Jerome and Cyrille.

Zuzanna Pusz

Sorry.

Burkhart Grund

And Jerome and Cyrille are here as well.

Cyrille Vigneron

Hello, Zuzanna.

Sophie Cagnard

And James.

Zuzanna Pusz

Oh, yes. Hello, hi, Cyrille. I have two questions. I think one you will like the other one you may not necessarily like. So the first one is on the consumer, I've seen some headlines you were talking a little bit about the consumer trading app. So would you be able to maybe share some high level thoughts around what you're seeing by maybe age group, by nationality, anything interesting, you could call out around the consumer behavior? And I think specifically, if you believe that perhaps in an inflationary environment, jewellery and watches tend to actually benefit more, so that whole argument about higher cyclicalities even more flood in this environment.

And the second question, which sorry, I have to ask. But would you be able to give us maybe any color on the exit rate? I know you don't like commenting on specific months. But you know, we always have to ask and we always try to understand how we should think of the next quarter. So anything high level, if October was in line with Q2? Was it a bit lower, higher? Anything you could share would be very helpful. Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Zuzanna.

Cyrille Vigneron

Hello, Zusanna. So it says Cyrille speaking. So when it comes to the consumer, what we have seen in the past two years, first have been, a very strong growth. It was two years ago on the Chinese customers domestically, and lately also with American customers, whether they buy in the United States or in Europe. And since the last year, we've seen basically a coming up also of customers from Japan, from Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, so basically everywhere. In age group, we have seen also across the board on and an increasing trend from young customers to buy expensive pieces. And basically with the buyers and customers, tendency to go up market, we see on strong products and brands.

So ours but not only ours, waiting lists on key products or on limited edition or on launches. And so this has been basically in all countries. So we see more, yes, a trading up and then increasingly young customers coming in -- on our radar. So and this has been also visible, say in, new developing areas and I mention so, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Far East, a coming back of Japanese customers, very sharp from this year.

And we see not only that for watches and jewellery but also other categories. And if you see the result of key players in the market, I guess some fashion accessories are also doing well. The key is more to have strong brands and Maison compared to the others, but it's not only for watches and jewellery but watches and jewellery are doing pretty well.

Jerome Lambert

And Jerome Lambert speaking from -- for the, how was the last weeks after the semester? What we can see from the end of semester is very strong trend in retail, two digital maintain. We see it in many geographies, as we highlighted as well in the report and there is no change. So the -- while China is still under pressure, we see a very solid and strong development or in many other continents. Burkhart highlighted Japan a tremendous [indiscernible] in Middle East or Southeast Asia, Europe. So it's broadly on that -- such that we know that we are meeting in November and December very strong comparative ahead of us. So and that's what we have to see.

Burkhart Grund

I think it's very good point Jerome there to make. Remember, the last -- our Q3 which is the Q4 calendar year, is not only in general terms our biggest selling quarter, but also we've had very strong growth across many of the geographies that are still performing well today. So we're running against tough comps here. But as Jerome said, broadly in line but with a normalizing trend due to higher comps in -- you know after the close of our second quarter.

Zuzanna Pusz

Good. Make sense.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you.

Zuzanna Pusz

Thank you very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question, please. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Louise Singlehurst with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Louise

Louise Singlehurst

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Cyrille Vigneron

Good morning, Louise.

Louise Singlehurst

My question -- on the --

Sophie Cagnard

We don’t hear you very well, Louise.

Louise Singlehurst

Can you hear me now? Is that better?

Burkhart Grund

Yeah.

Sophie Cagnard

Nice, better.

Louise Singlehurst

Can you hear me okay? Great.

Sophie Cagnard

Yeah.

Louise Singlehurst

Thank you. You must all be absolutely delighted with the performance in the first half and thank you for taking my questions. Two follow ups, if I may, if I could do just on the margin point, Burkhart, I suppose the key question is just to double check. I think I know the answer from the commentary that you've given but is there any particular phasing of costs from first half into second half? It sounds as though there was quite good cost control in the first half but any particular projects we should be aware of going into the second half? Or we think we're back to a normalized phasing? Just to make sure it's a normal path, seasonally first half, second half?

And then the second question was a follow up to Cyrille, if I may, on the cohort, particularly at Cartier. Are you seeing a slowdown in the number of new customers coming on board? Is it more of a point of getting a higher spending with existing customers, or any points across the regions or category that you can call out between the watches and jewellery side? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Yeah, Louise, Burkhart here. On the first question, nothing to flag up at this at this point in time. So --

Cyrille Vigneron

And on our side, so we don't see a slowing down on the range of new customers. We see across buying trends for both new customers and young customers and existing ones. So there is no change in there.

Louise Singlehurst

Great, thank you. And can I just ask a quick follow up on pricing? The 4% to 8%, can you just remind us where you are in terms of the regional pricing differences? I know that you always tried to have a global price policy, but given the move in FX, is there more scope for price increases, I guess in the obvious place, say in Europe? Thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

It’s Cyrille again. So we try to stay with the bandwidth about zero to 5% on pricing before tax. With the currency move, tend to be slightly higher than that in the United States and in China. And so when we do price increase, we take into account the natural price differential coming from currencies as well. So meaning, not to have necessarily all across but mostly in the regions, of course, with a European base and then to see depending on the country and currency, how to adjust in the best way possible.

Burkhart Grund

Louise, remember, we always target a very tight band around the other European or Swiss anchor points for prices. It's been more challenging, so the last 12 months or six to 12 months than in previous periods, but we still stick to that, to that pricing philosophy and apply it.

Louise Singlehurst

Great, thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Louise. Let's move to the next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Charmaine Yap with Redburn. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello Charmaine.

Charmaine Yap

Hi, there. Good morning. Yes, I also have two questions, slightly different one. And number one is, can you talk about your presence or exposure in Hainan, please? Are you present there? Is it through wholesale arrangements? How big is it? Just give us a view. And how has that developed after the disruptions in August? And then also a follow up on -- in terms of the consumer, you talked about newer consumers, younger but also, do you think that this is a reflection of anything that you've done in terms of product, marketing, price points? Or do you think it's just like a reflection of the strong brand that you've nurtured over the years? I'm trying to get a feel of it. Was there anything special there or changed -- materially changed from the product and branding side of things or is it just a strong consumer? Thank you.

Jerome Lambert

Jerome Lambert speaking. Hainan indeed is a very interesting territory or has been as well a very interesting territory for its quick growth over the last two years. Said that our Maison are present there through franchisee and external partner, so here our exposure is linked to -- in this case to, who will sell top line development and dynamic. We monitor always the stock there. So and somehow or the evolution of the sales will reflect in this case the evolution of the sell-out without stocking effect. And as you can see, as well the growth in the last quarter and in the old semester has been more driven by retail, and somehow less important. The issue of Hainan in our business is being largely compensated by the dynamic in retail. That's what you have already seen during the old H1. And for the time being, we don't see worsen or better trend for the months to come. If there is a place where that’s even more volatile, in this volatile world definitely or is definitely Hainan where that’s -- it's fully under control. And it has been fully absorbed as you can see in the numbers during H1.

Cyrille Vigneron

And it's Cyrille speaking. So Hainan had been strongly developing and it's a priority of the Chinese government and infrastructures, both in Sanya and Haikou in the north, are many developments of Mall. And so in the mid-term, it will be one of the important trading areas with also the Free Trade Agreements between the rest of Mainland China. So we continue to invest mostly indirectly because cannot have full license now in both Sonya and Haikou. And short term remains volatile, but probably would be one of the area would be open first. And probably will resume trading quite rapidly when the anti-COVID policy softens. So that's for Hainan. So it will remain in long-term growth and short-term volatile move.

When it comes to the overall change in customer base, there are two things. Of course, old elements of doing some global rebranding exercise that we did in the past five years have borne fruit. And so being one in demand for younger customers. But overall and thanks to awareness and development of social media, we see an appetite from young customers to expensive product coming to watches, for instance, very early stage to collect a species and so forth. And so we see that for us, but also our colleague in the Watch division. So they're the two factors, of course how the brand itself can be demanded and relevant for young people, and on that we do pretty well. And on the other side the appetite for young customers for sophisticated pieces and that they are looking for, we see especially in Middle East, in China, now so in Korea, where young customers go for PCs that we would expect them in the past to come later in their lifecycle.

Jerome Lambert

And to confirm Cyrille, says and for the watch colleagues, there are strong growth in the last 12 months, or is primarily is coming from a younger generation in the new geographies versus new [modality] local approach, or indeed it is something we can confirm.

Charmaine Yap

Thank you. Can I just follow up to see and in Hainan, do you mean you are there just in watches? Or do you also have presence in jewellery through wholesale arrangements? Through franchisees whether in multi-brand, so in both categories or just watches?

Cyrille Vigneron

Jewellery as well. So we have a monobrand boutique in Sanya, which is dealing everything. So it's just a franchise store, but it's doing everything and there will be new stores coming in Haikou.

Burkhart Grund

It's just the same model that is applied by the regulatory environment there. We cannot step out of that. Obviously, we would prefer to run our own retail operations.

Charmaine Yap

Okay, thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

And there are some other areas in the region where travel retail is also upgraded through partners.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Charmaine. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Luca Solca with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Luca.

Burkhart Grund

Good morning, Luca.

Luca Solca

Hello, Sophie, good morning. Good morning to you all. And thank you for taking my question, again, Luca Solca from Bernstein. I wonder if you could give us a bit of perspective on Chinese demand and with a focus on its reactivity. What we see from our own analysis of installed traffic is that once lockdowns are removed, consumers come back quite quickly. And so I wonder if you see any sort of underlying slowdown or macroeconomic related reason to be more prudent about Chinese demand coming back? Or is the current performance in China in your understanding more related to COVID-19 lockdowns and if they were removed, then Chinese demand could be coming back rather quickly?

The second question is on what you've been reporting this morning that you continue to be alert on M&A opportunities. I remember that at one point, you mentioned that that you feel Mr. Rupert mentioned that he agreed that in fashion and leather goods, there's a need for Richemont to build scale. I wonder if M&A could potentially be a tool to address that issue or if you're focusing now your M&A attention to the luxury portion of the market? Thank you very much indeed.

Jerome Lambert

I will -- thank you for the question, Jerome Lambert speaking. Just for China, it's a very large question and somehow I need to -- and in China, there is one thing that we have been learning throughout the last not only three months, but six years, it is that it's a country where new theory are written every month. So I want one write a new one theory. What I can say is that we see a stronger demand in e-commerce or and at a quicker path since the end of summer. So if it would have to give a signal that the demand is in China or present and is strong, is probably a factor that we could highlight and an element that could bring us to say that without measures linked to the whole COVID policy, we could bring potential positive element.

You know that travel in China is today very disrupted and of course we see a lot China's roads international tourism but the in-country tourism or in-country travel is so very, very important for activity for our retail for activity into the country, but also for island like Hainan or others where the activity is being very disrupted by the measures. So if measures are removed, there will be less barriers to our business, less disruption, and it will ease the business, that's what I would say from, do we read something?

Cyrille Vigneron

And it's Cyrille, to add on that, if we would remove the store that were closed on the like-for-like base for the stores open, then it will be still in positive territory. We have done or had an event in Shanghai, and those customers who could come were very buoyant and had very good results even compared to previous year. So if all the stores would got reopen, we can get the result to be better than what they were. Then, can there be some impact on the overall economic disruption? We don't know. And we have to see how the softening of the COVID policy brings, if it last and how it can come in the next month, but we cannot guide on that. We have to see how it unfolds.

Burkhart Grund

Well, Luca. Yeah, sorry, Luca and on your second question, I mean, I can't really be helpful here. I can only say, you know, no change in our approach. We monitor, we look at all the opportunities that might present itself in the market. And then take a view on that basis. And can’t be more helpful on that.

Luca Solca

Fair enough. Thank you very much indeed.

Hello, Luca.

Burkhart Grund

Thanks.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Luca. Moving to the next question, please?

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Antoine Belge with Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Good morning.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Antoine.

Antoine Belge

Good morning. A few question on China. I think in Q2, Asia was up 6% but was China negative. And so you mentioned that negative mix impact from China underperforming, can you remind us why the gross margins are lower in China on by how many points? And finally, a question maybe for Cyrille, it is about China reopening internally that what will be in your view the consequence of Chinese traveling again in Europe, in the rest of the world? Is it pretty neutral for you, because you tend to have the same price and it will be just a transfer of consumption? Or do you think that for some reason it would lead to more spending from the Chinese, overall? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Yes. Antoine, let me let me just try to tackle the first two questions. First one, China in Q1 was highly negative, around 30% down in the second half of the year, sorry, of the first half. Meaning our second quarter, China was up 9%, this is at actual rate. So if you go back to constant rates, actually China in the second quarter was flattish. Slightly, it's very, very low single-digit, actually, so basically on the same level. Now, China, we don't break out profitability levels by market or by major market. But what we do have is, we have higher landing costs in China, as we all have, which over time will gradually lower because there are agreements, for example, in the watch base over a 10 year period of time to reduce duties. So it's a duty driven impact, in this case, positive that we have or slightly positive that we have on our gross margin in the first half. Question, the third question on China, if travel restrictions -- outbound travel restrictions fall and what would be the impact, let's say, on China itself and on other regions? Speculative but I probably handed over to my colleagues either Cyrille or Jerome.

Jerome Lambert

Yeah, just on, historically when border reopen, there it brings a demand to higher level at least during a period of time. Or as the opportunity of traveling, the opportunity of changing the journey, and creating available time for shopping, are always a positive impact if this start on the demand level. Cyrille?

Cyrille Vigneron

Yes. And we can expect this to restart first in Asia, so Chinese traveling to Hainan and Hong Kong and Korea and Thailand and Japan. And this probably will create a positive move. Europe will come probably later. And as far as then for the Chinese economy which has been kind of a constraint, then it has to expand. And then this expansion will create a global demand will increase. And difficult to know which part will be in domestic China will have to be just nearby but we can expect the Chinese customers to grow, especially if the renminbi remains high, which is quite likely, for the time being.

Burkhart Grund

Yeah, and this is this is actually just kind of expressing our view based on, I'd say past experiences, right? Travel has slight net increase of purchasing. Secondly, regional tourism has been very much the focus of our Mainland Chinese customers, pre-COVID, meaning Japan and then all the other geographies. So in a way the near abroad, for Mainland Chinese customers, Hainan is a completely new dimension now compared to three to five years ago, so that we'll have to find out together. And then there might be a higher proportion of sales that remain within China. But we simply don't have these data points yet, that needs to be proven.

And all of that is on the assumption that at one point in time Zero COVID policy in China is weakened and international travel, both outbound and probably for business purposes inbound, is lifted or improved. So these are a lot of what if scenarios, obviously, we discuss them, obviously, we're prepared for that. But today, the growth that we have, over the last 12, 18, 24 months is mainly driven by local customers. We see a very strong shift in Europe. We see, if you look at the performance of Japan, for example, right now, it's almost 100% driven by local customers. Tiny bit of travel are coming in but most of the performances you see are driven by local customers.

Antoine Belge

Thank you.

Jerome Lambert

Okay, thank you very much, maybe one step forward, because so if you're quite bullish about Chinese travel internationally, doesn't cause sort of issue on the way you will maintain the good experience for the local consumer in Europe. Because in Europe, I think sales are now back to normal results, Chinese, yeah is probably going to be a bit of an issue about the traffic in the store.

Burkhart Grund

And just one disclaimer here, we're not bullish. We're just saying what if and what if COVID -- Zero COVID is weakened or abandoned as a policy and what if Chinese -- Mainland Chinese customers travel again. This is what we have observed and experienced in the past and this is what, based on current knowledge, we would expect to happen in terms of flows again. We have not expressed our view on a quantum of it, etc., etc. So let's just be very careful here. We're still in a very early step, with the measures announced this morning, they are weakening. We don't know what the impact can be. We'll have to find out.

Cyrille Vigneron

And to add on that, say the proximity move will probably go faster. For the rest, you know, they -- to come to Europe, the Chinese visitors need to have visa and they need to also -- travel agency also to have the license to move and to book the capacity. So usually there's -- when things reopen, there is at least six months before things can really materialize. And as you probably know the airline company and airports, many have also problems in addressing volumes and number of passengers. So, again, meaning that the aircrafts also have to expand their capacity, and then the hotels well and many, so there will be a part where the things will redevelop mostly close to China and then probably to Dubai and then probably later to Europe. So we'll have time to see how it comes, it will not come overnight, cannot because of visa and because of airplanes and because of travel agencies.

Antoine Belge

Thank you, very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Now, we can move to the next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Rogerio Fujimori with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Rogerio Fujimori

Oh, hi, Sophie, Burkhart and James. I have a follow up on the Jewellery Maisons and the Specialist Watchmaker. So for the Jewellery Maisons, what is the magnitude of the contribution to growth we should expect for the full year from the increased retail space based on H1 and the pipeline of reopening for H2. I can see in Slide 43, for internal openings for Cartier, see internal openings for Van Cleef in H1. We're aware of the big flagship reopenings recently, and it looks like the US is a big priority for the company. So if you could elaborate on that, it would be great.

And then on Specialist Watchmakers, I think you recently disclosed that Vacheron was approaching €1 billion revenue mark. So do you see actually the high-end watch Maison like Vacheron performing the more aspiration watch brands like say, Baume & Mercier or Montblanc? Or has the performance be uniform across price segments? And related to this rate of scale in Specialist Watchmakers, is the mid-to-high teen percentage still, the long term margin potential for this division? Thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

So I will first answer. So it’s Cyrille. You have to realize that our retail network has been very stable for the past four, five years. So we have gone to a full renovation program. And so we reopen. There's some relocation, some scrap and build policy. But overall, there is not a kind of geographic expansion, which is so massive. We think in the coming months or future there are some areas where we need more mini store, but not so many and it will not come so much in the next half.

So the growth is more organic growth of demand developing and fortunately also, the renovated stores are well received by customers and they perform well. But it's not a question of expanding the network, it's just organic growth. On the other, the Maison, I think it's probably similar even if Van Cleef had a very compact network and probably can -- is expanding a little bit more, for the rest?

Burkhart Grund

Yeah, sorry, if I may, just step in quickly. I fully agree with what Cyrille said, for that is more a scrap and build, with a very slight extension. Van Cleef is, I would say, finalizing their footprint over the next few years, where they have some stores to open or geographies to cover in Europe. And third, Maison Buccellati is a very different story, very different phase of their growth cycle, or expansion cycle, where we actually we have opened some stores in China, in Southeast Asia, first store in the Middle East to actually cover white spots. So we're really in different phases of the lifecycle here.

Jerome Lambert

And when it comes to -- Jerome Lambert speaking. When it comes to, to the Specialists Watchmaking Maison, we have more than one Maisons and they were large size. I won't comment, where as that information that you mentioned, I think one Maison is close to a certain level of turnover. But what I would more tend to say is that we see growth in a large number of Maison within the Specialists Watchmaker and its more linked towards the factor than just size. Or it’s and one is common between all of them is to be a multi-local. So you -- if you built your dynamic on more than one territory with the volatilities that we know these days, you have better chance on a long term period to benefit from the fact that China, US, Middle East, Europe can have differentiated growth trend.

So second factor is definitely or the capability for this Maison to accelerate or is the direct-to-claim dimension and some of our Maison is always very quickly accelerate to the direct-to-client approach. You have in our -- in the Appendix of the presentation of today are the boutique, and the evolution of the boutique or Maison will give you a good reading of who is that who can a quick growth. And as you mentioned, Baume & Mercier, is the Maison as being quite vivid, quite strong in this crossroad this year. Alright, small size and small scale but there is iconisation and Vacheron is quite successful. So at their own scale, and then or their own contribution, they are not below the trends that we see with the others. So it's more multi-local, more DTC, and more iconisation and the strengths of the iconisation that create [indiscernible] growth. That is probably less from a matter or particular year, like this year with the volatility that we have around.

Burkhart Grund

I agree. And then Rogerio, your last question. Let me be or just remind you, what I said is that midterm, we said, we see there's a potential to go from a range of 17% to 20%, or to go to the higher end of that range. But and then we'll take stock, and we will have a look at what we believe is the right level of investment that we need to put into these Maisons and where it will bring us in terms of operating contribution. And that might well go above that level but as we as Jerome was saying, we are or as we have said over many years, we are building the Maisons for the long term.

We have to invest consistently into our Maisons, so that we are able to build brand equity. That starts with a product and that continues across the quality of our distribution, be it physical or digital. And because only strong brand equity with strong products will drive, top line and actually pricing power. And that is what the Maisons have been doing in the watch space over the last five to six years. That was painful decision to buyback the inventory to address quality issues in the distribution network.

But as we said in our presentation, we believe that both watches in the Specialists Watchmaker division at Cartier, which were facing the same challenges that these strong actions that we're taking and a very consistent and disciplined execution of the strategy ever since has led to strong enhanced brand equity, iconisation of product lines, drives desire and demand for these watches to higher levels. That is what we've been experiencing, reaping the benefits of our past decisions over the last few years. This transforms today into enhanced operating contribution. You see the numbers for the half year, obviously for the full year, they won't be at that level.

As we know, we have a strong investment cycle in the second half. We have Watches and Wonders, we have higher communication spend in the second half but directionally, we are seeing that we have rebuilt operating contribution and we expect that to continue. When we reach the 20%, we'll have another conversation.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Rogerio, and then thank you, Burkhart. We'll move to the next question, please.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Carole Madjo with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Carole.

Carole Madjo

Good morning, Carole Madjo from Barclays. Hi, just two question from me. I guess two follow ups. The first one to come back on the Watchmaker and mostly the expansion towards DTC, is there any limit to how far you can go here? Do you have any kind of targets in mind of how big DTC can be versus wholesale? That's the first question. And then the second question and just to come back on pricing, so I think you mentioned of course this 4% to 8% price increase year-to-date. But can we can -- can you come back on whether or not you plan to do more price increase for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Jerome Lambert

Good morning, Jerome Lambert speaking. It's a very interesting question because there are many models around as you know well and you have Maisons today out of Richemont that only will sell or at least there is one big one who is a [crone] in its name and that is quite known and you have Maisons that turn to be completely retail or like the APs or [indiscernible] completely. But completely if you take Richemont Maison in this case and within our portfolio as the Maison, we have the different models. There will be always there will be always one limit which is in certain territory we don't have subsidiaries and we have a presence and it can it's a franchisee shop with a partner. So, they will be most probably always the remaining five or 5% to 10%. For most of the Maisons that will remain structurally in terms of business.

Is there a limit to retailization? Which is internal shop, external shop for certain Maison? No, for certain of our Maisons, yeah, distribution will be carried exclusively mono-branded because from their size, from the exclusivity, from the service or that they need to give in term of chastity of product, monobrand shop with partner or internal boutique is the best solution. Not to forget that the digital penetration is progressing as well for the Specialist Watchmaker and the growth rate in digital sales or in e-commerce for the Specialists Watchmaker is very, very strong. So a very larger two-digit, it's still a small penetration rate but is very, very strong.

So I would say for certain Maison, no limit getting towards its retailization. But such that for many of the Maison, we'll keep a hybrid model or and we'll keep an approach where we’ll ever internal boutique franchisee and multi-brand. Because they have a very large number of clients or and they’ve quite a spread of that clientele in many, many large territories and geographies. If you take US and you take a Maison like IWC or Panerai, we want to give a good service of our clients all through the US and we've excellent partner to make it and therefore we will have as well external boutique next to our internal boutique and in certain geography as well some remarkable and very strong multi-branches.

Here again, the channel is not a driver for us, the driver is always the client. And for certain Maisons, the best way to get to the clients, best route to their client is not firstly and always the direct one. Said that as well, we open our flagship boutique was IWC in Zurich, more recently in Dubai and they are doing -- they have an amazing commercial activity. But besides that, some of these boutique has yearly traffic are passed the hundreds or thousands of visitors.

So the impact that you have in terms of bringing new clients to your boutique, explaining your word and your environment at a scale which is five digit in terms of end client or end prospect or end people being interested by the product, it's unique and that’s what DTC can bring as well. And what DTC brings as an additional source of growth, for Maison.

Sophie Cagnard

There was then the question on pricing.

Burkhart Grund

So when it comes to the pricing before December, which is not a good moment to change, but after that we will act, if necessary. Now there are some inflationary trends and the price of gold which also price in dollar and diamonds and then the overall inflation of cost of goods also have in mind a lot of cost of goods is in Swiss franc, which is pretty strong as well. So if we need to increase it again, we might but we'll see in the coming three to five months.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question.

Carole Madjo

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Thomas Chauvet with Citi Research. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, Tom.

Thomas Chauvet

Good morning, everyone. Good morning. A few follow up. Firstly, on the US consumer, I think in the media interview this morning, Jerome, in your article was saying the US consumer was slowing. Are you seeing a bit more volume pressure and entry price points, which is what some of your fashion peers are experiencing? I think Cyrille mentioned earlier that was trading up for those high price point. Secondly, last month, one of your shareholders requested from, Chairman, Mr. Rupert to elaborate on the succession plan. Mr. Rupert discussed this in the press interview to Finanz und Wirtschaft. And I guess you don’t [Technical Difficulty].

Sophie Cagnard

We can hear you, Thomas. Thomas, we can’t hear you. We could not hear you for the last few minutes.

Burkhart Grund

Can you repeat the second question, it was such a pleasurable one.

Thomas Chauvet

Oh, really? Is that better now?

Burkhart Grund

Yes, it has filled. Yeah, we can hear you now.

Thomas Chauvet

I'll repeat the second one, sorry about this. Last month, one of your shareholders asked for Mr. Rupert to elaborate on the succession plan that he referred to in a press article in press interview to Finanz und Wirtschaft. So I guess you don't intend to respond to their request. And Mr. Rupert is not here today but is there anything you want to add to that? And just to follow up on pricing, sorry, on the profitability of the watch category? Can you comment whether Cartier watches were more profitable than your Specialist Watchmaker business in the first half? And is that now a reflection of scale, higher DTC penetration, maybe the share of quartz watches in the mix? Thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

Oh, it's Cyrille speaking. So don't get me wrong, I didn't say that to US customers was slowing down. It’s the growth rate has been, Burkhart mentioned, normalizing. Meaning it’s still double digit growth on high comparable, so the growth percentage is a bit softer than before on high comparable. It doesn't mean the customer is slowing down. They are not, they continue to grow. And they grow in the US and they girls so in the rest of the world where they have been very buoyant, especially in Europe.

And in terms of say, “entry price product”, we don't see any pressure meaning that all categories are -- have been growing. And we have -- even facing some shortages in some products. So there is no I think big differences in our product category. We are in the fine jewellery segment and we're not in silver, we're not in price point that might have different kinds of customer base, but we don't see that.

Burkhart Grund

Okay, Cyrille -- sorry, Thomas on the second question, you're right, we do not have a comment to make on that. And third question, sorry, can you remind what is it?

Sophie Cagnard

Profitability of Cartier watches compared to the other Specialist Watchmakers?

Burkhart Grund

So that we don't break down profitability, and but having watches and jewellery, which are strong means it's been profitable on both sides, but we don't make break down by product category, no.

Sophie Cagnard

Okay, thank you, Thomas.

Thomas Chauvet

Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. We can move to the next question, please. That will be the last question, I think I given the time. Maybe two more. So Alice, can you bring the next person in?

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Patrik Schwendimann with Zürcher Kantonalbank. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Patrick.

Patrik Schwendimann

Yeah, Patrik Schwendimann. Hi, Sophie.

Burkhart Grund

Patrik, good morning.

Patrik Schwendimann

Patrik Schwendimann with Zürcher Kantonalbank. Good morning Burkhart, good morning, Jerome, Cyrille and James. A question maybe for Cyrille, what do you think is the current percentage part of branded jewellery and how much was it two years ago? That's my first question. And second question. The global luxury consumer still seems to have enough money to spend, what do you think are the reasons behind that? Thank you.

Cyrille Vigneron

The difference between jewellery and watches is that we have less kind of a global view on the market because for watches, as most of the jewellery watch, the luxury watches come from Switzerland and there are some statistics of Swiss export we can measure quite well, their market share. When it comes to jewellery, many things are not so visible, so it’s difficult to draw a global part, so to be the branded jewellery overall would be 20%. The more we come to the part which will be more kind of fine jewellery, it’s higher because many players are producing some kind of cheap products.

You have to see also whether you consider some brands as branded or not, especially in China, whether you consider Cho Dewang, Chow Sang Sang, and Lukfook, part of the activity, and that's quite difficult. In Japan, whether you consider Mikimoto and Tasaki? Probably yes, if we consider Yondoshi or Vandome Aoyama? Probably no. And so it's a bit difficult to draw specific lines in there say what it was two years ago and what it is now. What we say is the attraction for branded jewelry is growing and growing basically everywhere. But we don't have formal statistics that will say we can measure them precisely.

Patrik Schwendimann

Thank you, Cyrille.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Patrick. We can move to the next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Rey Wium with SBG Securities. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Hello, Rey.

Rey Wium

Good evening. Hello, I'm glad, the time out here.

Sophie Cagnard

What time is it for you?

Rey Wium

Very late.

Sophie Cagnard

He is in his dream walk.

Cyrille Vigneron

You are in Australia, I’ll be there in two weeks.

Rey Wium

Wonderful. Just a quick one on these online sales growth was 9% as both of the groups are 16%. So that lag and also I tied it with the expansion of brick-and-mortar stores. Am I reading it right between the lines that you are probably getting a bit more optimistic again of brick-and-mortar business online? Or is this just a temporary situation?

Jerome Lambert

Jerome Lambert speaking. Thank you for your question, particularly at that time of the day, for you. Just one thing to keep in mind, you have and you’re close to geographically, in China in March and April, partly May, we had this year a very severe disruption of all the supply chain. And digital penetration is important in China and China is an important territory. So in the percentage or the performance is also reflecting these weeks of cash interruption of e-commerce and are in proportion China is more important in e-commerce than retail brick-and-mortar retail of China in the absolute data. So here you ever are a distortion created by that relative importance.

And when it comes to digital exchange extension, I think that well not only I think, what we have been investing here is sure in the development of our call centers around the world in the different continents is showing that we remain very active into creating this is new route to client. [Indiscernible] never were our direct contact with people from our Maisons in brick-and-mortar or through the phone is important or more system sales throughout or what are being built recently and will be further with Farfetch for the future. So here I would tend to say that we remain quite equal and quite balanced in the approach but we do believe 100% that it's very strategic and crucial to keep investing in the new route for clients.

Burkhart Grund

And if I might add to that, I think it's also just a market or customer reality today that we're still a bit in a reopening phase. And we spoke about Japan, once you're able to serve your customers in your stores, you have a very strong increase in stores in store traffic and a, I'd say normalization of traffic in your online stores. If you look at external reference points, the online distributors, they all have had a boom in the first 12, 18 months of COVID and have in the last 12 months seen a return to much lower growth rates. Usually if you look at our revenue -- revenue line, somewhere in the low-to-mid single-digits, which is the current growth rate of -- across most of the online distributors. So that means, yes, there's a there's a trend back into stores. Obviously, we then have markets that are disrupted like China where we see, through rolling lockdowns where we see that online is actually stronger. So it's really that dynamic that is playing out.

The nature of the retail store engagement with customers has changed a bit over the last 12, 18 months. We have many more appointments, which actually drives the transformation into sales range much higher because actually the customer treatment is enhanced. It's prepared, it's suited to the customer's needs, the product assortment is targeted. So customer has, let's say, remunerated that with a much higher transformation rate into sales.

But the digital or the retail, you can look at it from two different perspectives. You can see it as separate distribution channels or you can see it as one distribution channel. And it doesn't really matter where the transaction happens. It is purely the customer's choice. And our, in a way, obligation or that's our conviction is that we have to build this multi-stakeholder ecosystem around the customer and then the customer chooses, at which given point in time he/she will transact in a physical store or in a digital store. We really see it as one channel.

Rey Wium

Excellent. Okay, thank you very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Rey.

Burkhart Grund

Thanks Rey.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Have a good night's sleep.

Rey Wium

Thank you very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Well, I think it now concludes our Q&A session. So thank you very much for your participation. And we look forward to speak to you very soon and obviously in the meantime, read your analyst reports. Have a good day. Bye-bye.

A - Jerome Lambert

Thank you.

A - Burkhart Grund

Thank you.

