Khaosai Wongnatthakan

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist Erik Ristuben and Sophie Antal-Gilbert, Head of AIS Portfolio & Business Consulting, discussed the latest U.S. inflation numbers as well as market implications of the recent U.S. midterm elections.

Markets rise as U.S. inflation slows

Antal-Gilbert opened the conversation with a look at the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for October, which showed inflation rising at the slowest pace since January.

Ristuben said that headline inflation increased by 7.7% last month on a year-over-year basis, while core inflation - which strips out prices from the volatile food and energy sectors - rose by 6.3% year-over-year. On a monthly basis, headline inflation climbed by 0.4%, while core inflation ticked up by 0.3%, he added.

“The month-over-month gains were about two-tenths of a percentage point lower than expected, and this led to a very positive reaction in markets,” Ristuben stated, explaining that markets have spent most of the year fretting over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start getting inflation under control.

October’s lower-than-anticipated rise in consumer prices led to speculation that inflationary pressures may be starting to decline, he said, resulting in significant market gains the day the report was released. Case-in-point: the S&P 500 Index shot up by 5.5% on Nov. 10, Ristuben said, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 7.4% the same day.

“Just as important, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell by about 28 basis points on Nov. 10, while the U.S. dollar weakened,” he noted, adding that in his opinion, the market reaction was probably a bit premature.

“It’s important to remember that October’s inflation numbers, while lower than in previous months, are still intolerably high,” Ristuben explained. He said that some of the biggest relief in price pressures came from the durable goods sector, but that inflation remains sticky in other areas. In particular, wage inflation is still running very hot, at a level of around 6%, Ristuben noted.

Overall, while last month’s numbers do show that some progress is being made toward reining in inflation, he cautioned against reading too much into the data. “At the end of the day, I think it’s a little bit too early to spike the ball in the end zone and declare any kind of victory yet,” Ristuben remarked.

Is gridlock in Washington good news for markets?

Shifting to the results of the recent U.S. midterms, Ristuben said that ballots are still being counted in a few key House of Representatives and Senate races. Focusing in on the House, he said that while the lower chamber has not officially come under Republican Party control yet, it appears very likely that the GOP will win enough seats to secure a majority. However, that majority is unlikely to be as big as was expected heading into Election Night, Ristuben added.

Meanwhile, control of the Senate is unlikely to be known until December, he said, noting that races in three states - Arizona, Nevada and Georgia - haven’t been called yet. Either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party will need to win two of these three races in order to take control of the Senate, Ristuben explained, adding that the Georgia contest is headed for a runoff election on Dec. 6.

“The reality here is that neither political party is going to have a major majority in the Senate or the House, and with the House probably going to the Republicans, the U.S. is going to have a split government. That’s likely going to result in gridlock, as it will be harder for Congress to get things done,” he stated.

Ristuben explained that markets typically prefer gridlock, because it provides more of a certainty that new bills or sweeping policy changes, for instance, are unlikely to be passed. “Markets like certainty - even if the certainty is that nothing will get done. At the end of the day, from a market perspective, that’s usually a pretty welcome message,” he concluded.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page. The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or entity.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk, including the potential loss of principal invested. They do not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

The Russell logo is a trademark and service mark of Russell Investments.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

The S&P 500® Index, or the Standard & Poor's 500, is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

The Nasdaq Composite Index is the market capitalization-weighted index of over 2,500 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

UNI-12142

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.