Banks And Brokers On Fire

Nov. 12, 2022 1:55 AM ETAMP, BAC, GS, IBKR, JEF, JPM, LPLA, MS, PIPR, RJF, SCHW, SF, XLF
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.54K Followers

Summary

  • The Financial sector ETF (XLF) has been on fire since its intraday low of $29.59 on October 13th, which was the day of the hotter than expected September CPI report.
  • From that low point on 10/13, XLF is up 20.2%. The ETF is currently at the very top end of a wide sideways range that has been in place over the last six months.
  • Below is a sampling of some of the most well-known banks and brokers that are part of the Financial sector.

Ionic columns of a bank building

canbalci

The Financial sector ETF (XLF) has been on fire since its intraday low of $29.59 on October 13th, which was the day of the hotter than expected September CPI report. From that low point on 10/13, XLF is up 20.2%. As shown below, the ETF is currently at the very top end of a wide sideways range that has been in place over the last six months.

XLF chart

Below is a sampling of some of the most well-known banks and brokers that are part of the Financial sector. As shown, names like Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), Jefferies (JEF), Raymond James (RJF), and Stifel (SF) are all more than 10% above their 50-DMAs, and the only stock that’s not overbought (>2 standard deviations above 50-DMA) is LPL Financial (LPLA), which traded lower on earnings yesterday.

Banks and brokers

A quick look at the six-month price charts of the stocks listed in the table above gives you a glimpse into the huge rally that this area of the market has experienced since early October.

Investors have seemingly been loading up on them with short-term Treasury yields now significantly higher than the interest rates these banks and brokers are paying customers on deposits.

Banks

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.54K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.