Finding Pockets Of Strength In A Down Market

Summary

  • Why the declines in tech on the S&P 500 may be hiding strength in other sectors from investors.
  • The energy sector may still provide opportunities for investors.
  • Insurers are not suffering the same challenges as other financials in the current high-rate environment.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

The S&P 500 is down about 20% year to date. Even so, Ben Gossack, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, says that some sectors are doing better than the broader indicators suggest. He tells Greg Bonnell where investors may find opportunities in these markets.

Comments

