Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the third quarter of 2022. On the call with me today are Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO; and Dr. Kristin Neumann, our CFO. As usual, after the presentation, we are open for your questions.

Our relevant documents for Q3 2022 have been published this morning on our website at brenntag.com, under the section Investor Relations. In the same area, you will find the playback of the conference call later today.

Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck. I would like to highlight that in today's call, we will focus only on our Q3 financial performance. All topics regarding our future strategic growth plans will be addressed at our Capital Markets Day tomorrow. Therefore, we kindly ask you to focus all questions in today's Q&A session on our Q3 results.

Having said this, I will now hand over to our CEO, Christian Kohlpaintner. Christian, the floor is yours.

Christian Kohlpaintner

Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and good afternoon to everybody. As usual, I will present the highlights first, and Kristin will provide further details on our financial performance in this quarter later.

We are very pleased with our financial performance in the third quarter 2022. Compared to an already strong prior year quarter, we generated healthy double-digit growth rates in a macroeconomic environment that remains to be highly challenging.

Severe geopolitical uncertainties, regional COVID measures, rising energy costs and inflationary trends add to the continued pressure on global supply chains and the subdued growth we see in China and in Europe. In this environment, both of our divisions contributed to the positive performance in the third quarter. Due to our very resilient business model, our global presence and our product portfolio, we managed to maintain supply and continue to provide products and services to our customers.

Group sales stood at EUR5.1 billion. Compared to Q3 2021, this is an increase of 26% on a constant currency basis. Brenntag's operating gross profit came in at EUR1.1 billion, which is an increase of 18%. Operating EBITDA reached EUR460 million. On a constant currency basis, this is an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter last year.

Due to our strong operational performance, Brenntag generated a free cash flow of EUR348 million, which is more than double of what we have achieved in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share stood at EUR1.60 in the third quarter. This represents an increase of 57% compared to last year's Q3 earnings per share, which came in at EUR1.02. This increase was mainly driven by strong earnings growth based on our excellent business performance.

We also successfully continued on our M&A track record with acquisitions in EMEA, in North America and in APAC. In August 2022, Brenntag acquired Prime Surfactants Limited, a leading player in surfactants in the U.K. personal care market. This acquisition is reflected in our Q3 results.

Earlier this year, we announced the partnership with Al-Azzaz Chemicals Company in Saudi Arabia via a joint venture. This joint venture greatly expands Brenntag's presence and footprint with one of the largest specialty chemicals distributors on the Arabian Peninsula. At the end of October, Brenntag acquired Tech Management, a leading solutions provider in the energy sector in the Permian Basin, the largest energy producing region in North America.

And just recently, beginning of November, we also announced the acquisition of the Life Science and Coatings business from Ravenswood, a specialties distributor in Australia and New Zealand, with strong expertise in blending.

These three acquisitions either took place in the fourth quarter or have not yet been closed, and thus, are not yet included in our Q3 results. All acquisitions clearly underline our growth ambitions and our continued successful execution against our M&A guidance. Regarding Project Brenntag, we will meet our targets and even exceed them by the end of 2022. This is one year ahead of our initial plan. And I will talk about this in a minute.

Last but not least, I would like to confirm our guidance. We continue to expect an operating EBITDA of EUR1.75 billion to EUR1.85 billion of operating EBITDA in 2022. And based on the current business momentum, we also continue to expect to deliver results at the upper range of this guidance.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me come back to the current challenging macroeconomic environment, which we are still facing. There is a multitude of regional factors impacting global logistics and supply chains. In China, for example, the COVID-19-related lockdowns and drought conditions this summer have led to further disruptions of global supply. On top of this, concerns about the Chinese real estate market have substantially impacted domestic demand in the third quarter, which is reflected in our APAC performance, particularly in Brenntag Essentials.

In Europe, the development is, of course, closely tied to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Escalating energy costs and general market uncertainties resulted in supply issues and decreased production volumes in certain value chains. There are areas where we observe a dramatic shortage situation because the unfavorable energy costs force producers to cut operating rates, in extreme cases, all the way down to zero. This is creating a highly volatile availability and price environment.

An example for such a development is ammonia and related downstream products, but also products like hydrochloric acid and caustic soda, which are extremely short as they are currently not produced to the extent needed. This created substantial price escalations as there is still solid demand for these products.

In such severe situations, Brenntag is able to support its customers to keep the production processes running as we draw on intra-regional and global supply chains, demonstrating our distinct position and strength. For instance, we were supplying hydrochloric acid from Spain to Belgium or from Ireland to Germany, a product which typically doesn't travel long distances economically.

As the world market leader, we are well positioned to maneuver this challenging environment and also have the capability to balance European with global supply chains. Particularly the broad positioning of Essentials division enables the business to withstand highly volatile market conditions and keep its ability to maintain supply even at the most adverse conditions.

Ladies and gentlemen, coming back to Project Brenntag. As already mentioned, our Project Brenntag targets will be met and even exceeded by the end of 2022, one year ahead of our initial plan. And we also expect additional financial contributions for the next phase of our transformation process to materialize in 2023. Since its inception, Project Brenntag has already delivered EUR230 million of additional annualized operating EBITDA as per the third quarter 2022. The additional operating EBITDA contribution coming from top line measures amounted to EUR80 million. Savings from bottom line measures were EUR150 million since project start.

So far, we have structurally reduced around 1,200 jobs out of the approximately 1,300 positions in total in a socially responsible manner, and the optimization of our global site network continues to make good progress. We have closed 91 sites across all regions. And in addition, we continue to invest, upgrade and develop our network despite ongoing challenges relating to construction costs and construction labor availability. Since inception, Project Brenntag-related expenses amounted to EUR81 million, this is well below our initial assumptions.

Let me close by saying that we continue to work with strong commitment and high execution rigor on the implementation of the few remaining Project Brenntag initiatives as we move into the next phase of our transformation. Therefore, we will complete reporting on Project Brenntag with our full-year results 2022.

Further contributions to incur through Project Brenntag initiatives in 2023 will be incorporated into the next phase of the transformation that will be detailed out in our Capital Market Day presentation tomorrow on November 10.

And with this, I would like to hand over now to Kristin.

Kristin Neumann

Thank you, Christian, and good afternoon, everybody. I will talk about the financial performance of the group in the third quarter of 2022 and start with the development of our operating EBITDA. Please have a look at the bridge on the left-hand side of slide seven. As a reminder, when talking about growth rates, we generally talk about FX adjusted rates.

In the third quarter 2021, operating EBITDA amounted to EUR343 million. The translational foreign exchange effect had a positive impact of EUR36 million. The contribution from acquisitions to the operating EBITDA increase amounted to EUR7 million. Our FX adjusted EBITDA growth rate for the whole group came in at 22%, and we reported an operating EBITDA of EUR460 million for Q3 2022. On the right-hand side, you find a more detailed view by division and all other segments.

Brenntag's two global divisions, Brenntag Specialties and Brenntag Essentials, have recorded a very solid third quarter in 2022, even though the third quarter is seasonally a bit softer due to the holiday months of July and August, the underlying trends of Q1 and Q2 basically continued. Both divisions contributed to the positive performance with operating EBITDA growth of 18% for Brenntag Specialties and a growth rate of 30% for Brenntag Essentials. Our Essentials division is particularly well positioned to withstand highly volatile market conditions and keep its ability to maintain supply to our customers’ even at the most adverse conditions.

Brenntag Specialties reported an operating EBITDA growth of EUR41 million and Brenntag Essentials grew by EUR93 million. The positive translational FX effect within Brenntag Specialties amounted to EUR12 million and within Brenntag Essentials, the tailwind was EUR24 million. Acquisitions contributed EUR6 million in Brenntag Specialties and EUR1 million in Brenntag Essentials.

We again managed to translate our gross profit growth into stronger operating EBITDA growth, which is reflected in the strong conversion ratio for the group of 42%. In Q3 last year, the conversion ratio stood at 40%. So this is an increase of around 200 basis points. For the full set of figures in this regard, please refer to pages 18 and 19 in the appendix of this presentation.

On page eight, we provide details on Brenntag Specialties. Brenntag Specialties showed another broad-based positive quarterly performance against an already strong prior year quarter. The division generated an operating gross profit of EUR420 million, which is an increase of 17%.

Operating EBITDA amounted to EUR193 million, an increase of 18%, were of around 80% is from organic growth. The conversion ratio for Brenntag Specialties remained stable at 46%. Operating EBITA within Brenntag Specialties grew by 17% to EUR182 million. This growth was broad-based across all segments.

Almost all focus industries showed double-digit growth rates. Life science industries such as nutrition, pharma and personal care, HI&I continued to perform very well. Also, water treatment and lubricants showed very high year-over-year growth rate.

As expected, in current market conditions, Material Science showed a weaker performance. This is driven by an overall weaker economic environment and slower demand in construction, in particular. Overall, we experienced an inflationary cost development, as well as supply shortages and increased transport costs. However, we were able to pass on higher costs through sales prices of our products and services.

Brenntag Essentials showed an exceptional performance and growth in the third quarter. The division's operating gross profit amounted to EUR679 million, an increase of 19%. Operating EBITDA increased by 30% and reached EUR303 million. This development was almost exclusively driven by organic growth in the EMEA, North America and Latin America regions. This resulted in a very strong operating EBITDA conversion ratio of around 45%.

Operating EBITA within Brenntag Essentials grew by 40% to EUR241 million. Overall, the third quarter in the Essentials division was impacted by accelerated energy price development, particularly in Europe, and continued inflationary cost development, especially for transport. The positioning of Brenntag Essentials with its unique global presence, broad supplier base and efficient network made it possible to maintain supply throughout highly volatile supply and pricing situations. The North American market is proving more robust than generally assumed, which is reflected in positive volume growth within the Essentials division.

In EMEA, escalating energy costs and general market uncertainties resulted in decreased production volumes in certain value chains, which created a highly volatile price environment. The performance in APAC was noticeably lower year-on-year due to a drop in demand in all APAC regions, particularly in China. Christian already mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns and concerns about the Chinese real estate market that put pressure on domestic demand.

Let me also quickly address the development in our all other segments. In all other segments, which include the holding company, we recorded a significant year-on-year increase in costs. This increase is driven by the general inflationary environment, but also related to our ongoing transformation efforts and our future strategic plans. Higher consulting and implementation costs were the main driver in this context. In summary, we are very satisfied with the performance of the group in this highly challenging market environment.

Coming to our income statement on slide 10. We generated sales of EUR5.1 billion, an increase of 26%, compared to Q3 2021. Our operating gross profit increased by 18% year-over-year and came in at EUR1.1 billion. Around 90% of the growth was organic. Since we are not immune to the current inflationary environment, increases across all cost items are reflected in the development of our operating expenses. Operating expenses increased, therefore, by 15% in the third quarter.

Special items in the past quarter led to an income of around EUR10 million. This positive effect is mainly related to the reversal of provisions we had to make last year. On the one hand, tax notices for payment of energy tax has now been received in relation to provisions for excise duties. These notices led to a lower-than-expected tax liability. The reversal of the relevant provision resulted in an income of EUR13 million.

On the other hand, we had to make provisions last year for potential breaches of export control regulations. Here, a partial decision was issued by the authorities resulting in a reversal of the provision in the amount of EUR11 million. These reversals of provisions more than compensated the expenses related to Project Brenntag and our future strategic plans in the amount of EUR40 million.

Depreciation increased by 8% to EUR76 million. Amortization remained roughly stable at EUR70 million. Net finance costs increased to EUR40 million compared to EUR17 million in Q3 2021. This increase is mainly related to the generally higher interest rate environment and FX effects.

Also, the issuance of our promissory note in August increased our net finance costs slightly. Both profit after tax and earnings per share were particularly strong in the reporting period. This is mainly due to our strong business performance. Profit after tax amounted to EUR249 million, and EPS came in at EUR1.60.

Coming to page 11 and the free cash flow. Compared to last year, we more than doubled our free cash flow, which stood at EUR348 million in Q3 2022. The strong increase is related to our strong operational performance and lower cash outflow for working capital.

On page 12, you can see more details on our working capital development. Working capital amounted to EUR2.9 billion at the end of the last quarter. This is an increase of around EUR1 billion compared to Q3 2022, and it is mainly driven by the higher chemical prices, but also related to investments in working capital that we had to make mainly in the beginning of this year. Our working capital churn was lower compared to last year and stood at 7.5 times.

Our net financial liabilities amounted to EUR2.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. The increase compared to the end of last year is, among other things, mainly driven by FX effects. Our leverage of 1.3 times decreased, compared to the end of last year.

And with this, I would like to hand back to Christian.

Christian Kohlpaintner

Yes. Thank you, Kristin. Ladies and gentlemen, let's talk about the outlook for the full-year 2022 now. We confirm our guidance for the full-year and continue to expect an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR1.75 billion to EUR1.85 billion. In light of the current business momentum, we also continue to expect results to be at the upper range of this guidance. After very strong results in the first nine months of 2022 and in light of current feedback from customers and suppliers, we are confident to maintain solid earnings throughout the fourth quarter of 2022.

This does not mean that the remainder of the year will be easy. We expect the overall geopolitical, macroeconomic and operational conditions to remain highly challenging. For the remainder of 2022, we also expect inflationary pressure to persist. Its impact on the macroeconomic development, global, regional and local supply and demand is difficult to predict. Supply chains will continue to be under pressure, impacting production and supply.

On the other hand, we navigated the different challenges of the past prudently, and we feel well positioned to manage particularly difficult conditions proactively and with foresight. Our high diversification and the resilience of our business model as well as our excellent relationships with our suppliers and customers and our product know-how will support the positive performance of our company.

We have continuously talked about a slowing momentum in the second half of 2022. So some level of normalization in pricing and slowing demand patterns in certain end markets have been expected and were communicated accordingly. All of this is already reflected in our confirmed guidance range.

And with this, I would like to finish the presentation on Q3 and open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Simona Sarli from Bank of America. Please go ahead

Simona Sarli

Hi, thank you very much for taking my question. So if you could please provide more color on the operating gross profit, organic growth, in particular, the split between prices and volumes? And how does it compare versus Q2? And also, second question, your guidance implies that in Q4, the operating EBITDA will decline quarter-over-quarter by 14%. But then if I look at your inventory, so it seems to be stable. So how should we read it? Thank you.

Christian Kohlpaintner

Hey, Simona, thank you so much. I think I will refer the first question to Kristin, and then talk a little bit about the guidance Q4.

Kristin Neumann

Okay. Hi, Simona. So in terms of gross profit, the organic gross profit, the major part or the major driver of the gross profit development was price driven very clearly. And if I compare that with the second quarter, even a bit stronger, compared to what we saw in Q2. So therefore, the slightly volume decline was even stronger in Q3. You will take the guidance question, yes?

Christian Kohlpaintner