The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
12/8
|
1/1
|
1.04
|
1.25
|
20.19%
|
2.01%
|
47
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
2.39%
|
41
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
11/25
|
12/19
|
0.68
|
0.7
|
2.94%
|
2.18%
|
19
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
11/25
|
12/12
|
0.68
|
0.74
|
8.82%
|
2.67%
|
39
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/8
|
12/30
|
0.87
|
0.91
|
4.60%
|
1.60%
|
51
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
11/14
|
11/25
|
0.53
|
0.54
|
1.89%
|
2.07%
|
18
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
12/1
|
12/12
|
0.225
|
0.25
|
11.11%
|
1.18%
|
9
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|
12/6
|
1/3
|
7.85
|
8.3
|
5.73%
|
1.70%
|
60
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/18
|
11/28
|
0.63
|
0.65
|
3.17%
|
1.20%
|
9
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
12/2
|
12/30
|
0.8
|
0.85
|
6.25%
|
1.66%
|
60
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
11/23
|
12/15
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
2.04%
|
7
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
1/6
|
1/23
|
0.62
|
0.6825
|
10.08%
|
0.62%
|
30
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
12/7
|
0.4
|
93.07
|
1.72%
|
47
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
12/1
|
0.4
|
70.3
|
2.28%
|
40
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
11/30
|
0.25
|
60.15
|
1.66%
|
11
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
12/16
|
0.26
|
30.73
|
3.38%
|
19
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
11/20
|
0.15
|
28.45
|
2.11%
|
6
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
12/15
|
0.79
|
89.12
|
3.55%
|
48
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
12/14
|
3.1
|
660.6
|
1.88%
|
8
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
11/30
|
0.02458
|
12.87
|
2.29%
|
8
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
12/7
|
0.165
|
25.78
|
2.56%
|
12
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
11/30
|
0.21
|
25.46
|
3.30%
|
19
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
11/30
|
0.34
|
168.51
|
0.81%
|
20
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
12/1
|
0.3125
|
88.94
|
1.41%
|
50
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
12/8
|
0.125
|
78.65
|
0.64%
|
10
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
11/30
|
0.15
|
42.17
|
1.42%
|
5
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
11/30
|
0.23
|
19.7
|
4.67%
|
8
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
12/10
|
1.08
|
173.32
|
2.49%
|
55
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
12/1
|
0.255
|
136.25
|
0.75%
|
13
Tuesday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
12/8
|
1.94
|
285.02
|
2.72%
|
12
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
12/1
|
0.625
|
67.05
|
3.73%
|
52
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
12/1
|
0.75
|
237.5
|
1.26%
|
46
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
11/25
|
0.75
|
164.35
|
1.83%
|
5
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/28
|
0.15
|
121.58
|
0.49%
|
10
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
34.04
|
2.70%
|
12
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
12/1
|
0.1
|
24.71
|
1.62%
|
5
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
12/1
|
0.125
|
45.89
|
1.09%
|
12
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
12/8
|
0.68
|
247.11
|
1.10%
|
21
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
12/1
|
0.97
|
111.3
|
3.49%
|
11
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
12/15
|
0.445
|
109.87
|
1.62%
|
29
Wednesday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/30
|
0.4
|
15
|
10.67%
|
11
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
11/30
|
0.45
|
37.64
|
4.78%
|
12
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
12/15
|
0.44
|
38.58
|
4.56%
|
20
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
12/2
|
0.915
|
56.82
|
6.44%
|
11
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
12/2
|
0.07
|
51.16
|
0.55%
|
8
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
12/1
|
1.57
|
248.17
|
2.53%
|
17
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
12/12
|
1.42
|
186.46
|
3.05%
|
35
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
12/16
|
1.005
|
95.17
|
4.22%
|
18
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
12/20
|
0.6125
|
59.39
|
4.13%
|
18
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
12/9
|
0.36
|
46.79
|
3.08%
|
8
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
11/30
|
0.08
|
14.07
|
6.82%
|
11
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
12/16
|
0.27
|
34.46
|
3.13%
|
12
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
12/22
|
0.215
|
14.73
|
5.84%
|
20
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
12/15
|
1.036
|
218.88
|
1.89%
|
13
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
12/2
|
0.14
|
42.01
|
1.33%
|
18
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
11/30
|
0.0458
|
21.27
|
2.58%
|
8
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
12/2
|
1.12
|
224.75
|
1.99%
|
21
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
12/2
|
0.45
|
62.74
|
2.87%
|
13
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
12/12
|
1.49
|
132.98
|
4.48%
|
64
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
11/30
|
0.3
|
21.26
|
5.64%
|
13
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
12/9
|
1.04
|
145.77
|
2.85%
|
5
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
12/2
|
0.875
|
194.05
|
1.80%
|
12
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
12/2
|
0.6
|
237.24
|
1.01%
|
44
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
12/2
|
0.56
|
124.11
|
1.80%
|
9
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
12/2
|
0.24
|
38.15
|
2.52%
|
12
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
12/15
|
1.75
|
156.58
|
4.47%
|
12
Thursday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
12/13
|
0.22
|
60.39
|
1.46%
|
7
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
12/13
|
0.5
|
30.29
|
6.60%
|
5
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
12/1
|
0.32
|
29.95
|
4.27%
|
12
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/28
|
0.65
|
108.24
|
1.20%
|
9
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
12/16
|
0.62
|
88.68
|
2.80%
|
18
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
12/9
|
1.62
|
234.31
|
2.77%
|
13
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
12/6
|
0.68
|
65.09
|
4.18%
|
22
|
Switch, Inc.
|
(SWCH)
|
12/1
|
0.0525
|
34.08
|
0.62%
|
5
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
12/2
|
0.31
|
73.71
|
1.68%
|
9
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
12/6
|
0.92
|
209.05
|
1.76%
|
13
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
12/9
|
0.23
|
162.53
|
0.57%
|
9
Friday Nov 18 (Ex-Div 11/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/1
|
0.45
|
42.53
|
4.23%
|
11
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
12/6
|
1.13
|
169.25
|
2.67%
|
60
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
12/6
|
0.328
|
75.83
|
1.73%
|
21
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
12/19
|
0.33 CAD
|
17.73
|
5.59%
|
9
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
12/14
|
0.55
|
139.44
|
1.58%
|
13
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
12/15
|
1.2
|
110.21
|
4.36%
|
14
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
12/16
|
0.47
|
172.54
|
1.09%
|
18
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
12/13
|
0.62
|
96.35
|
2.57%
|
9
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
12/20
|
0.3
|
111.2
|
1.08%
|
12
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/15
|
1.41
|
3.8%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/15
|
0.47
|
1.8%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
11/15
|
1.12
|
1.5%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
11/15
|
0.158
|
2.3%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
4.1%
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
11/18
|
1.25
|
1.5%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
11/15
|
0.56
|
0.8%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
2.0%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
11/15
|
0.27
|
4.8%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
11/16
|
0.38
|
1.5%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
11/17
|
0.254
|
1.3%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
11/16
|
0.115
|
0.8%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
11/21
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
11/15
|
0.38
|
0.7%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
11/18
|
1.2
|
2.0%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
11/17
|
0.64
|
2.8%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
11/18
|
0.1075
|
3.1%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
11/15
|
0.47
|
2.5%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
11/18
|
0.25
|
1.6%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
11/15
|
0.165
|
4.3%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
11/15
|
0.1475
|
4.1%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
11/15
|
0.4
|
2.2%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
11/17
|
0.1975
|
2.0%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
11/18
|
0.29
|
3.1%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
11/18
|
0.12
|
3.3%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
11/17
|
0.195
|
0.9%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
11/18
|
0.47
|
4.3%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
11/21
|
0.18
|
2.8%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
11/16
|
0.21
|
2.6%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
11/15
|
0.26
|
2.2%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/17
|
0.38
|
2.3%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
11/18
|
0.4
|
0.9%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
11/15
|
0.77
|
3.3%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
11/15
|
0.2775
|
5.9%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
11/18
|
0.42
|
0.7%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
11/17
|
0.145
|
3.1%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
11/15
|
0.4275
|
3.2%
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
11/18
|
0.18
|
5.5%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
11/15
|
0.22
|
6.9%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
11/16
|
0.7
|
1.0%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
11/15
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
11/15
|
0.775
|
3.4%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
11/21
|
0.29
|
4.3%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
11/21
|
0.061
|
2.2%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
11/18
|
0.235
|
3.6%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
11/15
|
0.55
|
4.9%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
11/21
|
1.24
|
2.0%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
11/15
|
0.485
|
4.1%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
11/15
|
0.248
|
4.6%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
11/21
|
0.38
|
5.2%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
11/18
|
0.3
|
4.0%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
11/15
|
0.9133
|
2.6%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
11/16
|
0.34
|
3.9%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
11/15
|
0.3108
|
9.0%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
11/18
|
0.5
|
2.3%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
11/15
|
0.121667
|
4.4%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/17
|
0.31
|
3.3%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
11/18
|
0.8
|
1.3%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
11/15
|
0.6
|
3.0%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
11/15
|
1.24
|
2.8%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
11/18
|
0.33
|
3.3%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
11/18
|
0.42
|
2.7%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
11/18
|
0.15
|
1.2%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/16
|
0.19
|
0.3%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
11/17
|
0.41
|
3.0%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, ABBV, JNJ, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
