Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 13

Nov. 12, 2022 10:31 PM ETABBV, ABR, ABR.PD, ABR.PE, ABR.PF, ABT, ACN, ADM, ADP, AES, AESC, AFL, AGO, AIRC, AIZ, AIZN, ALLY, AMGN, AMP, AON, AOS, ATLO, ATO, ATR, AVA, AWI, BDX, BDXB, BHB, BKH, BOKF, BRO, BWFG, BWXT, CASY, CAT, CATC, CBAN, CCOI, CGNX, CL, CMI, CSL, CTRA, CVX, CWT, DGICA, DGICB, DHI, DUK, DUK.PA, DUKB, ED, EQIX, EVRG, EWBC, FANG, FBIZ, FCBC, FCF, FDBC, FELE, FIBK, FIX, FMBH, FMCB, FNF, GAIN, GAINN, GAINZ, GIC, GLW, GWR:CA, GWRS, HCSG, HFWA, HIW, HNI, HOMB, HRL, HSY, HTBI, HWKN, IBTX, IOSP, JBHT, JNJ, KALU, KMI, LAD, LANC, LAND, LANDM, LANDO, LARK, LBAI, LHX, LMAT, LNN, LNT, LSBK, MAIN, MCHP, MFC, MFC.PR.G:CA, MFC.PRB:CA, MFC.PRC:CA, MFC.PRF:CA, MFC.PRI:CA, MFC.PRJ:CA, MFC.PRK:CA, MFC.PRL:CA, MFC.PRM:CA, MFC.PRN:CA, MFC.PRP:CA, MFC.PRQ:CA, MFC:CA, MG:CA, MGA, MKTX, MMC, MMM, MNLCF, MNLFF, MNQFF, MNUFF, MS, MS.PA, MS.PE, MS.PF, MS.PI, MS.PK, MS.PL, MS.PO, MS.PP, MSBI, MSBIP, MSEX, MSEXP, MSFT, MTRN, MWA, NBHC, NI, NI.PB, NIMC, NNN, NSC, NWN, O, OBNK, PEBO, PETS, PFC, PFH, PG, PRH, PRI, PRK, PRS, PRU, PSX, R, RMAX, ROP, RS, SASR, SHW, SLG, SLG.PI, SNA, SO, SOJC, SOJD, SOJE, SSB, STAG, STBA, STE, STZ, STZ.B, SWCH, SWKS, TEL, TGT, TKR, TMP, TMSOF, TRI, TRI.PRB:CA, TRI:CA, TSCO, TTEK, TXN, UNM, UNMA, WABC, WAFD, WAFDP, WCN
Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
Marketplace

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

(ADP)

12/8

1/1

1.04

1.25

20.19%

2.01%

47

Aflac Incorporated

(AFL)

2/14

3/1

0.4

0.42

5.00%

2.39%

41

Assurant, Inc.

(AIZ)

11/25

12/19

0.68

0.7

2.94%

2.18%

19

Atmos Energy Corporation

(ATO)

11/25

12/12

0.68

0.74

8.82%

2.67%

39

Becton, Dickinson and Company

(BDX)

12/8

12/30

0.87

0.91

4.60%

1.60%

51

BOK Financial Corporation

(BOKF)

11/14

11/25

0.53

0.54

1.89%

2.07%

18

D.R. Horton, Inc.

(DHI)

12/1

12/12

0.225

0.25

11.11%

1.18%

9

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(OTCQX:FMCB)

12/6

1/3

7.85

8.3

5.73%

1.70%

60

Innospec Inc.

(IOSP)

11/18

11/28

0.63

0.65

3.17%

1.20%

9

Lancaster Colony Corporation

(LANC)

12/2

12/30

0.8

0.85

6.25%

1.66%

60

National Bank Holdings Corporation

(NBHC)

11/23

12/15

0.23

0.25

8.70%

2.04%

7

Roper Technologies, Inc.

(ROP)

1/6

1/23

0.62

0.6825

10.08%

0.62%

30

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

(ADM)

12/7

0.4

93.07

1.72%

47

Aflac Incorporated

(AFL)

12/1

0.4

70.3

2.28%

40

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

11/30

0.25

60.15

1.66%

11

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

12/16

0.26

30.73

3.38%

19

Coterra Energy Inc.

(CTRA)

11/20

0.15

28.45

2.11%

6

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

(ED)

12/15

0.79

89.12

3.55%

48

Equinix, Inc.

(EQIX)

12/14

3.1

660.6

1.88%

8

Global Water Resources, Inc.

(GWRS)

11/30

0.02458

12.87

2.29%

8

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(HOMB)

12/7

0.165

25.78

2.56%

12

Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

(LARK)

11/30

0.21

25.46

3.30%

19

Lindsay Corporation

(LNN)

11/30

0.34

168.51

0.81%

20

Middlesex Water Company

(MSEX)

12/1

0.3125

88.94

1.41%

50

Materion Corporation

(MTRN)

12/8

0.125

78.65

0.64%

10

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

(OBNK)

11/30

0.15

42.17

1.42%

5

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

(RMAX)

11/30

0.23

19.7

4.67%

8

Target Corporation

(TGT)

12/10

1.08

173.32

2.49%

55

Waste Connections, Inc.

(WCN)

12/1

0.255

136.25

0.75%

13

Tuesday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

12/8

1.94

285.02

2.72%

12

Black Hills Corporation

(BKH)

12/1

0.625

67.05

3.73%

52

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(CSL)

12/1

0.75

237.5

1.26%

46

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

(FANG)

11/25

0.75

164.35

1.83%

5

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

(FIX)

11/28

0.15

121.58

0.49%

10

First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

(FMBH)

12/1

0.23

34.04

2.70%

12

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

(HTBI)

12/1

0.1

24.71

1.62%

5

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

(LMAT)

12/1

0.125

45.89

1.09%

12

Microsoft Corporation

(MSFT)

12/8

0.68

247.11

1.10%

21

Phillips 66

(PSX)

12/1

0.97

111.3

3.49%

11

Thomson Reuters Corporation

(TRI)

12/15

0.445

109.87

1.62%

29

Wednesday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

(ABR)

11/30

0.4

15

10.67%

11

Apartment Income REIT Corp.

(AIRC)

11/30

0.45

37.64

4.78%

12

Avista Corporation

(AVA)

12/15

0.44

38.58

4.56%

20

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

(CCOI)

12/2

0.915

56.82

6.44%

11

Cognex Corporation

(CGNX)

12/2

0.07

51.16

0.55%

8

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

12/1

1.57

248.17

2.53%

17

Chevron Corporation

(CVX)

12/12

1.42

186.46

3.05%

35

Duke Energy Corporation

(DUK)

12/16

1.005

95.17

4.22%

18

Evergy, Inc.

(EVRG)

12/20

0.6125

59.39

4.13%

18

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

(FDBC)

12/9

0.36

46.79

3.08%

8

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

11/30

0.08

14.07

6.82%

11

Corning Incorporated

(GLW)

12/16

0.27

34.46

3.13%

12

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

(HCSG)

12/22

0.215

14.73

5.84%

20

The Hershey Company

(HSY)

12/15

1.036

218.88

1.89%

13

Hawkins, Inc.

(HWKN)

12/2

0.14

42.01

1.33%

18

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

11/30

0.0458

21.27

2.58%

8

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

(LHX)

12/2

1.12

224.75

1.99%

21

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

12/2

0.45

62.74

2.87%

13

3M Company

(MMM)

12/12

1.49

132.98

4.48%

64

PetMed Express, Inc.

(PETS)

11/30

0.3

21.26

5.64%

13

Park National Corporation

(PRK)

12/9

1.04

145.77

2.85%

5

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

12/2

0.875

194.05

1.80%

12

The Sherwin-Williams Company

(SHW)

12/2

0.6

237.24

1.01%

44

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

12/2

0.56

124.11

1.80%

9

Washington Federal, Inc.

(WAFD)

12/2

0.24

38.15

2.52%

12

Whirlpool Corporation

(WHR)

12/15

1.75

156.58

4.47%

12

Thursday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

BWX Technologies, Inc.

(BWXT)

12/13

0.22

60.39

1.46%

7

Highwoods Properties, Inc.

(HIW)

12/13

0.5

30.29

6.60%

5

HNI Corporation

(HNI)

12/1

0.32

29.95

4.27%

12

Innospec Inc.

(IOSP)

11/28

0.65

108.24

1.20%

9

Ryder System, Inc.

(R)

12/16

0.62

88.68

2.80%

18

Snap-on Incorporated

(SNA)

12/9

1.62

234.31

2.77%

13

The Southern Company

(SO)

12/6

0.68

65.09

4.18%

22

Switch, Inc.

(SWCH)

12/1

0.0525

34.08

0.62%

5

The Timken Company

(TKR)

12/2

0.31

73.71

1.68%

9

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

12/6

0.92

209.05

1.76%

13

Tetra Tech, Inc.

(TTEK)

12/9

0.23

162.53

0.57%

9

Friday Nov 18 (Ex-Div 11/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

(FNF)

12/1

0.45

42.53

4.23%

11

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

12/6

1.13

169.25

2.67%

60

Microchip Technology Incorporated

(MCHP)

12/6

0.328

75.83

1.73%

21

Manulife Financial Corporation

(MFC)

12/19

0.33 CAD

17.73

5.59%

9

Primerica, Inc.

(PRI)

12/14

0.55

139.44

1.58%

13

Prudential Financial, Inc.

(PRU)

12/15

1.2

110.21

4.36%

14

STERIS plc

(STE)

12/16

0.47

172.54

1.09%

18

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

(SWKS)

12/13

0.62

96.35

2.57%

9

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

12/20

0.3

111.2

1.08%

12

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

11/15

1.41

3.8%

Abbott Laboratories

(ABT)

11/15

0.47

1.8%

Accenture plc

(ACN)

11/15

1.12

1.5%

The AES Corporation

(AES)

11/15

0.158

2.3%

Ally Financial Inc.

(ALLY)

11/15

0.3

4.1%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

11/18

1.25

1.5%

Aon plc

(AON)

11/15

0.56

0.8%

A. O. Smith Corporation

(AOS)

11/15

0.3

2.0%

Ames National Corporation

(ATLO)

11/15

0.27

4.8%

AptarGroup, Inc.

(ATR)

11/16

0.38

1.5%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

(AWI)

11/17

0.254

1.3%

Brown & Brown, Inc.

(BRO)

11/16

0.115

0.8%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

(BWFG)

11/21

0.2

2.6%

Casey's General Stores, Inc.

(CASY)

11/15

0.38

0.7%

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

11/18

1.2

2.0%

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

11/17

0.64

2.8%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

(CBAN)

11/18

0.1075

3.1%

Colgate-Palmolive Company

(CL)

11/15

0.47

2.5%

California Water Service Group

(CWT)

11/18

0.25

1.6%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

11/15

0.165

4.3%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

11/15

0.1475

4.1%

East West Bancorp, Inc.

(EWBC)

11/15

0.4

2.2%

First Business Financial Services, Inc.

(FBIZ)

11/17

0.1975

2.0%

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

11/18

0.29

3.1%

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

11/18

0.12

3.3%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

(FELE)

11/17

0.195

0.9%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

(FIBK)

11/18

0.47

4.3%

Global Industrial Company

(GIC)

11/21

0.18

2.8%

Heritage Financial Corporation

(HFWA)

11/16

0.21

2.6%

Hormel Foods Corporation

(HRL)

11/15

0.26

2.2%

Independent Bank Group, Inc.

(IBTX)

11/17

0.38

2.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

(JBHT)

11/18

0.4

0.9%

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

(KALU)

11/15

0.77

3.3%

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

(KMI)

11/15

0.2775

5.9%

Lithia Motors, Inc.

(LAD)

11/18

0.42

0.7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

(LBAI)

11/17

0.145

3.1%

Alliant Energy Corporation

(LNT)

11/15

0.4275

3.2%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

(LSBK)

11/18

0.18

5.5%

Main Street Capital

(MAIN)

11/15

0.22

6.9%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

11/16

0.7

1.0%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

(MMC)

11/15

0.59

1.4%

Morgan Stanley

(MS)

11/15

0.775

3.4%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

(MSBI)

11/21

0.29

4.3%

Mueller Water Products, Inc

(MWA)

11/21

0.061

2.2%

NiSource Inc.

(NI)

11/18

0.235

3.6%

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(NNN)

11/15

0.55

4.9%

Norfolk Southern Corporation

(NSC)

11/21

1.24

2.0%

Northwest Natural Holding Company

(NWN)

11/15

0.485

4.1%

Realty Income Corporation

(O)

11/15

0.248

4.6%

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

11/21

0.38

5.2%

Premier Financial Corp.

(PFC)

11/18

0.3

4.0%

The Procter & Gamble Company

(PG)

11/15

0.9133

2.6%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

(SASR)

11/16

0.34

3.9%

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

11/15

0.3108

9.0%

SouthState Corporation

(SSB)

11/18

0.5

2.3%

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(STAG)

11/15

0.121667

4.4%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

(STBA)

11/17

0.31

3.3%

Constellation Brands, Inc.

(STZ)

11/18

0.8

1.3%

Tompkins Financial Corporation

(TMP)

11/15

0.6

3.0%

Texas Instruments Incorporated

(TXN)

11/15

1.24

2.8%

Unum Group

(UNM)

11/18

0.33

3.3%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

11/18

0.42

2.7%

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

11/18

0.15

1.2%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

(WST)

11/16

0.19

0.3%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(ZION)

11/17

0.41

3.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

This article was written by

Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
17.31K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, ABBV, JNJ, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.