PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 12/8 1/1 1.04 1.25 20.19% 2.01% 47 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2/14 3/1 0.4 0.42 5.00% 2.39% 41 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 11/25 12/19 0.68 0.7 2.94% 2.18% 19 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 11/25 12/12 0.68 0.74 8.82% 2.67% 39 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/8 12/30 0.87 0.91 4.60% 1.60% 51 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11/14 11/25 0.53 0.54 1.89% 2.07% 18 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 12/1 12/12 0.225 0.25 11.11% 1.18% 9 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) 12/6 1/3 7.85 8.3 5.73% 1.70% 60 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/18 11/28 0.63 0.65 3.17% 1.20% 9 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/2 12/30 0.8 0.85 6.25% 1.66% 60 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 11/23 12/15 0.23 0.25 8.70% 2.04% 7 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/6 1/23 0.62 0.6825 10.08% 0.62% 30 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 12/7 0.4 93.07 1.72% 47 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 12/1 0.4 70.3 2.28% 40 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 11/30 0.25 60.15 1.66% 11 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/16 0.26 30.73 3.38% 19 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 11/20 0.15 28.45 2.11% 6 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 12/15 0.79 89.12 3.55% 48 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 12/14 3.1 660.6 1.88% 8 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 11/30 0.02458 12.87 2.29% 8 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12/7 0.165 25.78 2.56% 12 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 11/30 0.21 25.46 3.30% 19 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 11/30 0.34 168.51 0.81% 20 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 12/1 0.3125 88.94 1.41% 50 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 12/8 0.125 78.65 0.64% 10 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 11/30 0.15 42.17 1.42% 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 11/30 0.23 19.7 4.67% 8 Target Corporation (TGT) 12/10 1.08 173.32 2.49% 55 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 12/1 0.255 136.25 0.75% 13 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 1.94 285.02 2.72% 12 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 12/1 0.625 67.05 3.73% 52 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 12/1 0.75 237.5 1.26% 46 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 11/25 0.75 164.35 1.83% 5 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11/28 0.15 121.58 0.49% 10 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 12/1 0.23 34.04 2.70% 12 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 12/1 0.1 24.71 1.62% 5 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 12/1 0.125 45.89 1.09% 12 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 12/8 0.68 247.11 1.10% 21 Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 0.97 111.3 3.49% 11 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 12/15 0.445 109.87 1.62% 29 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.4 15 10.67% 11 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 11/30 0.45 37.64 4.78% 12 Avista Corporation (AVA) 12/15 0.44 38.58 4.56% 20 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12/2 0.915 56.82 6.44% 11 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 12/2 0.07 51.16 0.55% 8 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/1 1.57 248.17 2.53% 17 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 12/12 1.42 186.46 3.05% 35 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 12/16 1.005 95.17 4.22% 18 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.6125 59.39 4.13% 18 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/9 0.36 46.79 3.08% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 11/30 0.08 14.07 6.82% 11 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 12/16 0.27 34.46 3.13% 12 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 12/22 0.215 14.73 5.84% 20 The Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 1.036 218.88 1.89% 13 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 12/2 0.14 42.01 1.33% 18 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 11/30 0.0458 21.27 2.58% 8 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 12/2 1.12 224.75 1.99% 21 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/2 0.45 62.74 2.87% 13 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.49 132.98 4.48% 64 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 11/30 0.3 21.26 5.64% 13 Park National Corporation (PRK) 12/9 1.04 145.77 2.85% 5 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/2 0.875 194.05 1.80% 12 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 12/2 0.6 237.24 1.01% 44 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/2 0.56 124.11 1.80% 9 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 12/2 0.24 38.15 2.52% 12 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 12/15 1.75 156.58 4.47% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/13 0.22 60.39 1.46% 7 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 12/13 0.5 30.29 6.60% 5 HNI Corporation (HNI) 12/1 0.32 29.95 4.27% 12 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/28 0.65 108.24 1.20% 9 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 12/16 0.62 88.68 2.80% 18 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12/9 1.62 234.31 2.77% 13 The Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.68 65.09 4.18% 22 Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 12/1 0.0525 34.08 0.62% 5 The Timken Company (TKR) 12/2 0.31 73.71 1.68% 9 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/6 0.92 209.05 1.76% 13 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 12/9 0.23 162.53 0.57% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Nov 18 (Ex-Div 11/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/1 0.45 42.53 4.23% 11 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/6 1.13 169.25 2.67% 60 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 12/6 0.328 75.83 1.73% 21 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.33 CAD 17.73 5.59% 9 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 12/14 0.55 139.44 1.58% 13 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12/15 1.2 110.21 4.36% 14 STERIS plc (STE) 12/16 0.47 172.54 1.09% 18 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 12/13 0.62 96.35 2.57% 9 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/20 0.3 111.2 1.08% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.41 3.8% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.47 1.8% Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 1.12 1.5% The AES Corporation (AES) 11/15 0.158 2.3% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/15 0.3 4.1% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 11/18 1.25 1.5% Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.56 0.8% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 11/15 0.3 2.0% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11/15 0.27 4.8% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 11/16 0.38 1.5% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 11/17 0.254 1.3% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/16 0.115 0.8% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 11/21 0.2 2.6% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.38 0.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/18 1.2 2.0% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/17 0.64 2.8% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 11/18 0.1075 3.1% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 11/15 0.47 2.5% California Water Service Group (CWT) 11/18 0.25 1.6% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.165 4.3% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1475 4.1% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 11/15 0.4 2.2% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 11/17 0.1975 2.0% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 11/18 0.29 3.1% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 11/18 0.12 3.3% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 11/17 0.195 0.9% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 11/18 0.47 4.3% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 11/21 0.18 2.8% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 11/16 0.21 2.6% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 11/15 0.26 2.2% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 11/17 0.38 2.3% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 11/18 0.4 0.9% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 11/15 0.77 3.3% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 11/15 0.2775 5.9% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11/18 0.42 0.7% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 11/17 0.145 3.1% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 11/15 0.4275 3.2% Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 11/18 0.18 5.5% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 11/15 0.22 6.9% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/16 0.7 1.0% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11/15 0.59 1.4% Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.775 3.4% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 11/21 0.29 4.3% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 11/21 0.061 2.2% NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/18 0.235 3.6% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 11/15 0.55 4.9% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 11/21 1.24 2.0% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 11/15 0.485 4.1% Realty Income Corporation (O) 11/15 0.248 4.6% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/21 0.38 5.2% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 11/18 0.3 4.0% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 11/15 0.9133 2.6% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 11/16 0.34 3.9% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11/15 0.3108 9.0% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 11/18 0.5 2.3% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 11/15 0.121667 4.4% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/17 0.31 3.3% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 11/18 0.8 1.3% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/15 0.6 3.0% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 11/15 1.24 2.8% Unum Group (UNM) 11/18 0.33 3.3% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/18 0.42 2.7% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 11/18 0.15 1.2% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/16 0.19 0.3% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 11/17 0.41 3.0% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.