The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial management and advice partnership Ares Management (ARES). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/27 the stock gained 13.46%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals

8.20+ Weighted Alpha

2.24% loss in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 30.84% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.84%

Recently traded at $84.10 with 50 day moving average of $71.29

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $24.74 billion

P/E 28.44

Dividend yield 2.90%

Revenue expected to decrease 37.00% this year but increase again by 32.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 25.30% this year and increase an additional 26.40% next year and continue to compound an annual rate 28.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 7 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $78.00 to $103.00 with an average of $87.91

6,550 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D F D+ Growth A A A Profitability B B- B+ Momentum A A- C+ Revisions C C+ C- Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Asset Management and Custody Banks

Ranked Overall

1976 out of 4754

Ranked in Sector

355 out of 664

Ranked in Industry

54 out of 94

Dividend Grades

