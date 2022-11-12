Ares Management: Management And Advice For Sale (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • 72% technical buy signals and rising.
  • 20 new highs and up 36.84% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $78 to $103.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial management and advice partnership Ares Management (ARES). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/27 the stock gained 13.46%.

ARES Management

ARES price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 72% technical buy signals
  • 8.20+ Weighted Alpha
  • 2.24% loss in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 20 new highs and up 30.84% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 71.84%
  • Recently traded at $84.10 with 50 day moving average of $71.29

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $24.74 billion
  • P/E 28.44
  • Dividend yield 2.90%
  • Revenue expected to decrease 37.00% this year but increase again by 32.40% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 25.30% this year and increase an additional 26.40% next year and continue to compound an annual rate 28.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 7 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $78.00 to $103.00 with an average of $87.91
  • 6,550 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Hold 3.11

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D F D+
Growth A A A
Profitability B B- B+
Momentum A A- C+
Revisions C C+ C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Asset Management and Custody Banks

Ranked Overall

1976 out of 4754

Ranked in Sector

355 out of 664

Ranked in Industry

54 out of 94

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A- B+ B
Growth C+ C B-
Yield C+ C C+
Consistency C+ C+ C+

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

