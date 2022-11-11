Andrew Burton

Thesis

I am super bullish on JD (NASDAQ:JD). In my opinion, priced at an EV/Sales of x0.3, the company's stock is strongly undervalued as compared to current fundamentals and future growth prospects. Moreover, trading on a near-/mid-term perspective, I argue that the company's profitability is poised to rebound sharply on the 'China reopening-boom' post Zero-Covid. And JD's upcoming earnings release for Q3 will likely confirm this thesis already.

On the backdrop of preliminary EPS upward revisions, I raise my target price for JD stock to $86.88/share.

Sentiment Is Improving

JD stock has surged approximately 35% since shares touched the intra-year low of $36.5. How I see it, there are two main reasons for it: First, JD's valuation at 0.25 EV/Sales was simply too ridiculous to be sustainable; and second, China has started to ease the country's Zero-Covid policy.

Seeking Alpha

On November 11th, Bloomberg reported that China is easing some of the strict Zero-Covid rules related to quarantine and flight bans. This sparked the most aggressive stock rally for Hang Seng listed equities since 2020. Moreover, the positive sentiment was certainly aided by a softer than expected US CPI print for October - which weakened the dollar and favored the relative attractiveness for non-dollar denominated assets.

Traders and investors are expecting that a full pivot from Zero-Covid could spark an economic rebound in China similar to what has been experienced in the US and Europe in 2021.

Specifically with regards to JD, investors should consider that the company's e-commerce empire is strongly levered to the health China's economy. And accordingly, if the reopening would materialize, JD would be poised to enjoy a sharp profitability rebound - which so far has arguably still not been fully priced in.

Moreover, there are good arguments to be made that China's economy may already be in mild recovery. In Q3, China reportedly grew 3.9%, versus 0.4% in Q2. Such a number is likely in line with what leading executives commented post Q2. For example, Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang said: (emphasis added)

Following a relatively slow April and May, we saw signs of recovery across our businesses in June … We are confident in our growth opportunities in the long term.

And in the analyst call, Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu added, that Alibaba's business sees...

... [a] positive trend of recovery continuing through July

JD Q3 Preview

JD is expected to open books for the September quarter on 18th November (US pre-market). Although expectations have improved slightly within the past few weeks, consensus estimates are still relatively bearish.

As of November 12th, 17 analysts have submitted their estimates for JD's September quarter. Total sales are expected to be between 33.9 billion and $35.6 billion, with the average estimate being $34.3billion. If an investor would assume the average as the anchor, JD's Q3 sales are estimated to grow by only 0.2% as compared to the same quarter in 2021. For reference, JD's historic growth trend for the past 5-years was close to 30% year over year growth. Moreover, I would like to highlight that even in Q2, which has arguably been a much softer quarter than Q3, JD reported a 5.4% year over year revenue growth.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings estimates are slightly more positive, with EPS estimates between $0.58 and $0.68. The average is $0.63, which would imply a year-over-year growth of 27%.

Seeking Alpha

Personally, I believe JD will beat analyst expectations with regards to revenues, and deliver EPS on the upper bound of the $0.58 - $0.68 range. Moreover, I believe that management commentary will be notably more positive in Q3 versus Q2, which will very likely prompt consensus EPS upgrades.

Target Price Update

Reflecting on a recovering economy in China, and improving conditions with regards to the country's Zero Covid strategy, I upgrade my EPS expectations for JD.Com.

Moreover, as sentiment towards China equities appears to be improving, I lower the cost of equity by 50 basis points, from 10% to 9.5%. I continue to anchor on a 4% terminal growth rate (one percentage point higher than estimated nominal global GDP growth).

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $86.88.

Analyst Consensus Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Analyst Consensus Estimates; Author's Calculation

Risk

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered JD stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

First, the economy in China is currently pressured by multiple headwinds including inflation, real-estate crisis and COVID-19 lockdowns. If the Chinese economy would slow more than what is expected and priced in, investors should adjust expectations for JD's short/mid-term business monetization accordingly. Second, China's internet/tech companies in general, and gaming companies in particular, are strongly exposed to regulatory risk. While the worst seems to be behind us, the elevated risk exposure persists. Third, much of JD's share price volatility is currently driven by investor sentiment towards Chinese ADRs and risk assets. Thus, JD stock price might show strong price volatility even though the company's business fundamentals remain unchanged.

Conclusion

I am bullish on JD stock. In my opinion, the market continues to be excessively bearish on China-based equities and has so far only started to realize that sentiment is lagging fundamentals. That said, going into Q3 reporting, I point out that expectations for JD's September quarter are likely too low - and I expect material EPS upwards revisions on the backdrop of constructive management commentary.