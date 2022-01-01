PM Images

Inflation looks to be rolling over; Jeremy Siegel (Wharton Professor of Finance) stated that inflation is much lower than the Fed thinks, and the markets rallied on the CPI print. Going into Thursday, the S&P was -0.65% and ended the week up 5.82%, while the Nasdaq finished the week up 8.25%. While investors are taking the win this week, the Nasdaq is still in a bear market, down -28.48% YTD, while the S&P has climbed out of bear market territory for the time being and is down -16.75% YTD. I can't time the markets, and many who try are likely to miss rallies such as the one that occurred this week. As a long-term investor, this is why I continue to buy and hold, dollar cost averaging into positions. Over the past 7 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has gone from being down -12.65% (-$1,050.35) to -0.56% (-$49.57), and a recovery in the markets has yet to occur. Whether a year-end rally or a sell-off occurs throughout the remainder of 2022, I will continue allocating capital toward positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

In week 89, the markets did a complete 180 from the prior week, ending strongly in the green. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is a breath away from being even on an invested capital basis as it appreciated by 3.43% in week 89. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $7.91 in dividend income from 7 positions during week 89, and the projected annual income increased by 1.53% to $664.03. The $100 of weekly allocated capital went toward adding positions in Intel Corporation (INTC), Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), and the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST). There are 15 weeks left in the 2nd year of this project. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is well on its way to exceeding $700 in projected annual income and having at least 15 positions generating 1 share per year through reinvesting their annual dividends.

I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I am feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.

I am going to address a question that continues to surface. I am not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.

Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A Historical Recap of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Investment Principles and Historical Performance

Investment Objectives

Income generation

Downside mitigation through diversification

Capital appreciation

Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:

Allocate $100 weekly to this Portfolio

Only invest in dividend-producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the Portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the Portfolio

All dividends & distributions are to be reinvested

Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1,000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that week's investments and dividends reinvested

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here is how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $209.23 (31.51%)

ETFs $153.46 (23.11%)

REITs $133.88 (20.16%)

CEFs $126.88 (19.11%)

BDCs $40.58 (6.11%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I am building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. Since I am reinvesting every dividend, they serve multiple purposes today. In 2022 alone, I have collected $393.49 in dividend income from 448 dividends across 45 weeks. This has allowed the Dividend Harvesting portfolio to stay in the black while growing the snowball effect.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I am hoping to collect between $450 and $500 in dividends in 2022, which will be reinvested, and finish the year generating >$700 in annual dividends.

October is finally in the books, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $36.10 in dividend income. This was a 113.11% YoY increase.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is producing 588 annual dividends. I am not expecting this to change as I am focusing on dollar cost averaging on current positions.

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 12 total positions generating at least 100% of their share value in dividends within the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. This could fluctuate due to market volatility, but I am looking to have as many positions generating at least 1 share annually from their dividends as I can.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have 1 position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 89, REITs remained the largest segment and grew a bit closer to my 20% threshold for an individual sector weight within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Individual equities make up 45.62% of the portfolio and generate 31.51% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 54.38% of the portfolio and generate 68.49% of the dividend income. I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio REIT $1,650.09 $8,850.95 18.64% ETFs $1,454.15 $8,850.95 16.43% Closed End Funds $1,236.25 $8,850.95 13.97% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $836.82 $8,850.95 9.45% Consumer Staples $555.38 $8,850.95 6.27% Technology $629.38 $8,850.95 7.11% Financials $570.80 $8,850.95 6.45% Communication Services $587.08 $8,850.95 6.63% BDC $468.66 $8,850.95 5.30% Utility $259.90 $8,850.95 2.94% Pharmaceuticals $232.68 $8,850.95 2.63% Industrials $137.37 $8,850.95 1.55% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $103.69 $8,850.95 1.17% Food & Staple Retailing $124.32 $8,850.95 1.40% Cash $0.63 $8,850.95 0.01% Click to enlarge

In week 89, INTC regained its previous place as the largest allocation in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. The combination of adding an additional share and INTC going above $30 has pushed it close to my 5% threshold, as it's now 4.54% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I will be paying close attention to this as the week's progress.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 89 Additions

In week 89, I added 1 share to each of the following positions:

Intel Corporation

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Tekla World Healthcare Fund

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Intel Corporation

I personally think INTC in the mid-high $20 range is to cheap and that INTC yielding anywhere close to 5% is a steal. INTC is a long-term investment, and I will continue to pick up shares when I can without going over a 5% portfolio allocation

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

I was able to add a share under $16, and looking at how low the markets have fallen, I wanted to add another share. While QYLD hasn't performed well, it provides large amounts of income on a monthly basis and should rebound with the markets

Tekla World Healthcare Fund

My exposure to healthcare is minimal, and THW allows me to purchase the basket while generating a large yield. I will be adding shares to THW as the weeks progress. THW is currently generating 85.52% of its share value in annual dividends. I want to push this into the 100% category and have this position generating more than 1 share per year in annual dividends.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BST has been hammered in 2022, with its largest positions being Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Mastercard (MA), I wanted to add another share. If the markets continue to rally, I believe BST is positioned to capitalize, and it's still yielding over 9%

Week 90 Gameplan

In week 90, I will be adding positions from the reader's suggestions. There have been some great suggestions over the course of this series, and I am looking forward to all of the future investments from everyone's recommendations.

Conclusion

2022 has been a wild year for investors, and while the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has stayed within a tight range between invested capital and portfolio value, the last 2 months have been much more volatile. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is almost back to even and is projected to generate $664.03 in annual income. I feel that staying with a 20% sector and 5% individual position maximum weighting, reinvesting the dividends, dollar cost averaging, and being diversified has helped mitigate downside risk. I am looking forward to everyone's suggestions for week 90, and I can't wait to make a final decision on which recommendation/s will make it into the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.