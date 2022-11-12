Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis On UiPath

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) was unfortunate enough to lunch its IPO a few months before the peak of the stock market and before almost every high-growth stock started to crumble down.

And as you might have guessed, this stock was not an exception to the rule. UiPath has fell more than 80% since it IPOed back in 2021 and it only keeps dipping. This has made many investors wonder if this company has finally become a great investment, or if it is still expensive.

How Does UiPath Make Money?

Robotic Process Automation

In order to understand how UiPath makes money, you first have to understand what Robotic process automation (RPA) is.

RPA enables anyone to specify a list of tasks for a bot to complete. RPA bots can do a large number of error-free tasks quickly and in large volumes by emulating the majority of human-computer interactions. Lastly, RPA also promises to increase organizational efficiency by automating routine tasks that previously required human involvement.

In other words, RPA's primary function is to automate routine processes that were previously completed by humans. Applications and systems are programmed into the software to perform repeated activities are taught to the software.

Business Model

UiPath generates revenue by providing enterprise clients with a suite of licenses with the most cutting-edge capabilities to boost their company's productivity and speed as well as meet their crucial testing needs for accelerating project delivery and scaling development. The company's four (4) main products are:

UiPath Studio License.

Orchestrator License.

Attended Robot.

Unattended Robot.

UiPaths's Moats

UiPath is a leader in its market and it has been named one of the leaders in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the fourth consecutive year. Most specifically, the company was ranked higher than every other competitor for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

It may take some time to set up and get used to UiPath's software, but once customers discover how useful it is, they often stay loyal to the business and even increase their spending on its services. This is primarily why the business has been able to increase its revenue by a rate of 55% each year for the past two and a half years.

Another moat that the business has is that it has high switching costs because it provides a "steaky" service. Once a client gets on board, they are committed, and they will spend more money in order to get a better result.

My Concerns About The Company

Even though the company has a great moat, there are some things that would make me reconsider it as an investment.

Total Addressable Market (TAM)

The size of the worldwide robotic process automation market reached USD 7.11 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated that it would grow at a high CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2029, from USD 10.01 billion to USD 43.52 billion.

For a firm to continue expanding at the rate that UiPath is, there must be a sizable opportunity in the future. Unfortunately, that is not the case so far as the TAM is projected to be just $10 billion this year, which indicates a small market. However, although the market is small, at the very least it is growing at a high rate which could either mean that the company is also going to grow at a tremendous pace, or that more competitors are going to see this opportunity and jump in, forcing the company to not only sell less but also at a lower price. Luckily for the company's shareholders, analysts believe that the first scenario is more probable, as they project a top-line growth rate of 13%-24% for the next four years.

Stock-Based Compensations (SBC)

Even while stock-based compensation is already quite high, it is only getting worse. Going forward, this will have a devastating effect on financial projections. SBC has been so enormous that it seems to have prevented the business from exhibiting any profitability despite attractive margins. If management in SBC continues its current course, things could go very unpleasant for shareholders. In other words, SBC lavishly pays management while maintaining negative earnings and a depressed stock price. Stockholders lose while management triumphs.

I believe that everyone would be content to pay a small extra for great management. The SBC, however, appears egregious at first glance and could be a hint of more issues that aren't yet apparent.

Growth Is Slowing Down

The company is currently dealing with sluggish sales, increased costs mostly as a result of inflation, and uncertain prospects as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates quickly to battle inflation, leaving businesses afraid of how customers would react. Owners and operators may delay making sizable investments in the business since they are unsure of the route this economy will take and how far it will decline.

In this environment, it might not be the best idea to invest in new and innovative technologies.

Still Unprofitable

The company also has massive losses on the bottom line, although it is a market leader and will likely remain so at least in the near term. The company's expenses may rise as it's funding its sales and R&D departments in order to keep having these growth numbers. The fact that it has already gained a huge share of the market and has not managed to become profitable yet makes investors wonder about when and most importantly if the company will achieve profitability. Although analysts estimate that the company will be lucrative in the following years, it is currently unprofitable and only time will tell if they are right. This uncertainty is a huge risk and it adds to the riskiness of the business overall.

Conclusion

Summing up, I believe that UiPath has a great moat and will likely continue to grow at a high pace and dominate the market. However, there are many risks that come with buying the stock and I am not sure if the potential upside is big enough to justify the overall risk. I feel like it is a better idea to wait for the bear market to end and inflation rates to come back to normal, and then reanalyze the stock to see if it is worth investing.

For now, and taking into consideration everything above, I rate UiPath as a HOLD.