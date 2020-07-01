Housing Market Continues To Weaken

Nov. 14, 2022 2:00 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's aggressive push higher in the Fed Funds rate has resulted in mortgage interest rates following suit and rapidly moving higher as well.
  • One factor that might insulate home prices from declining significantly is the lack of supply of existing homes available for sale.
  • The issue with a weakening housing market is the fact housing is a strong multiplier on the overall economy.

Open the door and door handle with a key and a keychain shaped house. Property investment and house mortgage financial real estate concept

marchmeena29

The Federal Reserve's aggressive push higher in the Fed Funds rate has resulted in mortgage interest rates following suit and rapidly moving higher as well. Less than two years ago a homebuyer looking to finance a home purchase with a conventional 30-year mortgage could do so at an interest rate of 2.95%. Fast forward to today and the interest rate on a 30-year conventional mortgage is 7.36%. The below table shows the change in one's monthly payment if financing the purchase of a home at the median single-family home price of $470,600 and putting a down payment of 10% of the purchase price. The payment on the mortgage financed with an interest rate of 2.95% equals $1,774. That same mortgage financed at 7.36% results in the monthly payment increasing to $2,921. That represents almost a 65% increase in the monthly payment as a result of a mortgage interest rate that has more than doubled.

30-year mortgage rate calculation at 2.95% and 7.36%

Author

home price and 30-year mortgage rate

Author

Another way to evaluate the rate impact on affordability is to compare the mortgage amount that a $1,774 monthly payment would qualify for but calculated at the 7.36% mortgage interest rate. As the above table shows, the mortgage amount would be $257,268 and this is less the 10% down payment, so the market value of the home would equal $285,853. With the same monthly payment and higher interest rates, the house price one can afford with the $1,774 monthly payment declines by almost 40%. The below chart shows the median price of a new single-family divided by the median family income. This chart would be supportive of downward pressure on home prices.

home price affordability September 2022

Refinitiv Datastream, HORAN Capital Advisors

One factor that might insulate home prices from declining significantly is the lack of supply of existing homes available for sale. The chart displayed in the right quadrant below chart shows existing homes available for sale is a low 1.3 million units, a near-record low.

housing data September 2022

Refinitiv Datastream, HORAN Capital Advisors

The chart in the lower right-hand quadrant above shows the declining pace of existing home sales. This is partly attributable to higher mortgage financing rates as well as a lack of housing inventory. The chart in the upper left-hand portion of the chart shows new home inventory is rising though. In terms of months of supply, the below chart shows there is currently over nine months of new home supply on the market, and this likely places downward pressure on home prices.

months supply of new home inventory September 2022

Refinitiv Datastream, HORAN Capital Advisors

The issue with a weakening housing market is the fact housing is a strong multiplier on the overall economy. A growing housing market has a positive impact on other economic sectors, e.g., the construction trade, appliance market, furniture market, and other segments. The current soft housing market is just another factor contributing to the weaker economic environment currently in place.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.22K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.