The Future Price Of Predictive Policing (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 14, 2022 5:18 AM ETPLTR
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies has been a much-debated battleground stock ever since its initial public offering.
  • The company offers software that predicts the probability of crime and terrorism.
  • Active investors might consider buying Palantir when it comes up through or closes above the 50-day moving average at approximately the $8.40 level.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Stephen W. Bigalow

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been a much-debated battleground stock ever since its initial public offering a little more than two years ago. The company offers software that predicts the probability of crime, terrorism and other events.

This chart shows a recent fry pan bottom pattern, a slow-rounding pattern that points to a buildup of bullish sentiment. The expected result is a strong price move to the upside.

The J-hook pattern that accompanies it is a prerequisite of a strong price move, then an indecisive pullback, followed by a new bullish wave. A bobble breakout is a more definitive J-hook pattern.

The first price move fails at an obvious resistance level, such as a moving average. It pulls back, usually using the T-line as a support, and then comes back up through the resistance level.

The bobble breakout pattern produces better bullish probabilities because everybody watches to see whether it will breach the resistance level.

Active investors might consider buying Palantir when it comes up through or closes above the 50-day moving average at approximately the $8.40 level. Once the stock closes above the 50-day moving average, a long position should be closed if it subsequently declines and closes below the 50-day moving average.

Palantir stock chart

luckbox

Palantir ticker box

luckbox

This article was written by

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

