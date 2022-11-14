International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering Out The Noise

Nov. 14, 2022 10:34 AM ETIQDG
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Focusing on short run, it can feel like stock prices are overwhelmingly driven by macroeconomic forces like interest rates and business cycle fluctuations.
  • If we can filter out the short-term noise that is today’s market volatility, in the long run, what matters to investors is cash flows.
  • Since many of these companies tie dividend payouts to realized profits and/or cash flows, it is expected that many Materials companies will be forced to cut dividends from their record-high payouts in 2021 and 2022.

Studio microphone and pop shield on mic in the empty recording studio with copy space. Performance and show in the music business equipment.

Artit_Wongpradu

By Matt Wagner, CFA

Focusing on the short run, it can feel like stock prices are overwhelmingly - if not solely - driven by macroeconomic forces like interest rates and business cycle fluctuations.

It's tempting to distill investment decisions down to forecasts for these factors.

But if the Federal Reserve's complete about-face this year on inflation can teach us anything, it's that even the world's foremost economic experts, working with the best data, can make catastrophic errors in macro forecasting.

If we can filter out the short-term noise that is today's market volatility, in the long run, what matters to investors is cash flows.

This is why we have a family of Quality Dividend Growth Indexes that rebalance annually back to a fundamental measure of value - dividends - that ties investment decisions to cash flows in a systematic, rules-based fashion.

Let's look at the impact of the latest rebalance of the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index (WTIDG) (IQDG).

Sector and Country Changes

WITDG selects dividend-paying stocks in the developed world, excluding Canada and the U.S., with high profitability and growth characteristics. The top 300 ranked companies selected are weighted based on their contribution to the Dividend Stream®.

The largest sector weight allocations at the rebalance were Consumer Staples and Health Care, at 20% each. To mitigate sector concentration, the Index caps any sector weight at 20%.1

The biggest increase in the Index was to Consumer Staples (+13%) and the biggest reduction was to Materials (-16%).

Index Sector Weights

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

The reason for the rotation out of Materials and into Consumer Staples primarily comes from the growth estimates variable for selection and the Dividend Stream weighting for selected constituents.

With the increasing likelihood of a global economic slowdown and the rollover in raw materials prices like copper, nickel, aluminum and zinc, profit expectations for many of the major Materials companies have been reduced significantly.

Since many of these companies tie dividend payouts to realized profits and/or cash flows, it is expected that many Materials companies will be forced to cut dividends from their record-high payouts in 2021 and 2022.

The negative growth expectations for Materials companies and the positive growth expectations for the more recession-resilient Consumer Staples names explains the sector shifts. As the Index weights by dividends paid, when big dividend payers make it into - or drop out off - the top-300 score, the shifts in weight can be pronounced.

S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index Cumulative Trailing 3-Year Return

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

From a country perspective, the Index added notable weight to Switzerland (+7.7%) and reduced weight to Denmark (-4.7%), Australia (-4.3%) and Japan (-4.1%).

Index Country Weights

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

The top Index drops include three Materials companies BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF).

The top Index adds include the Consumer Staples companies Unilever (UL) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Top 5 Index Drops/Adds

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

Analyst estimates for the next three fiscal years are for these three Materials companies to reduce dividends by as much as 60% from their most recent fiscal year payouts.

Nestle and Unilever, on the other hand, are expected to grow dividends by 17% and 10%, respectively.

Forward Dividends per Share Estimates

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

The cyclical sensitivity of Materials companies causes them to have structurally low price-to-earnings multiples and high dividend yields.

Reducing exposure to the high-yield Materials companies and increasing exposure to lower-yielding Consumer Staples results in a reduction in the Dividend Yield at rebalance from 4.48% to 3.07%, and an increase in the price-to-earnings ratio from 11.85 times to 15.24 times.

Return on equity and return on assets are both reduced in the post-rebalance Index, but are still at significantly higher levels than for both the MSCI EAFE and MSCI EAFE Growth indexes.

As a trade-off for a lower dividend yield and a lower payout ratio, the fundamental growth rate improved from 13.87% to 15.17%.

Index Characteristic

International Quality Dividend Growth Rebalance: Filtering out the Noise

1 Real Estate has a separate sector cap of 15%.

Matt Wagner, CFA, Associate Director, Research

Matt Wagner, CFA, Associate Director, Research

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate Director, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.71K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.