Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is the parent company of the widely used Java software. Oracle has now grown into a large company with annual sales of more than $42 billion. Sales have grown little in recent years, but the stock buyback program has boosted earnings per share by an average of 12% per year. Its total stock return over 5 years is almost equal to that of the S&P500.

Warren Buffett had the stock in the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) portfolio in 2019, but sold it rather quickly. Too bad, because the stock was in a strong bull trend.

Data by YCharts

Oracle is a strong buy because the recent quarterly numbers show strong revenue growth, and revenue growth expectations for the next years are strong. With inflation numbers being better than expected, the dollar should not appreciate further. A weakened dollar is positive for Oracle's earnings expectations. Oracle offers shareholders a strong share repurchase program and the stock's valuation looks favorable.

Earnings Came In Strong

First quarter figures of fiscal year 2023 were strong, with quarterly revenues up 18% year over year to $11.4 billion. The recently acquired Cerner brought in $1.4 billion in revenue, which now represent 12% of total revenues. Non-GAAP operating income was up 3%, but earnings per share of $1.03 did not change year over year. The strong dollar had a negative effect on earnings per share; when excluded, earnings per share increased 7.7%.

Recent inflation figures show good prospects. Investors expect that the Fed will not raise interest rates further. As a result, the dollar will stabilize, which is favorable for Oracle’s earnings.

Oracle expects high average revenue growth of 12% through 2026 ($65B in revenue in 2026). What is further attractive is the high expected operating margin of as much as 45% by 2026. Currently, 12-month operating income is $10.5 billion; by 2026, operating income of $29 billion is expected. Operating income is expected to grow strongly, averaging 29% per year.

These are high expectations. Oracle's 10-year average operating margin is at 36%. And in the past quarter, it was only 24%. The low operating margin was mainly due to the recent Cerner acquisition.

Dividends And Oracle’s Strong Buyback Program

Oracle manages to increase its dividend sharply year after year. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has increased an average of 18% annually. The forward dividend is currently listed at $1.28 per share, representing a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Oracle's Dividend Growth History (ORCL Seeking Alpha Ticker Page)

If we look at the total amount of cash Oracle has returned to its shareholders, it turns out to be a very large amount, as seen in the table below. The share buyback is a lucrative business to increase dividends per share and earnings per share annually. It also creates a reduction in outstanding shares. By buying in the open market, the share repurchase program creates additional demand for the stock. This allows the Oracle stock price to rise sharply.

Oracle Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and Author's Own Calculations)

However, the large share repurchase program is not sustainable in the long run. As a result of the large buybacks, Oracle has accumulated a negative net cash position of $81B. Of particular concern is the large short-term debt of $16B due to variable interest rates. Interest rates are on an upward trend as the Fed tries to cool high inflation. A sustainable share repurchase program will be about $10B per year ($13B FCF - $3B dividends), growing with free cash flow.

Expected Total Return Of 14.1% Per Year

To chart stock valuation, I use the EV to Revenue ratio. This ratio takes both cash and debt into the equation compared with revenues. Since Oracle acquired Cerner in fiscal 2022, the EV to Revenue ratio is an appropriate ratio.

The ratio is currently quoted at 6.6, and is quoted at a slight premium to the past 5 years. Still, this seems like a favorable valuation as Oracle expects strong revenue growth for 2026.

Data by YCharts

The EV to Revenue over 5 years is 5.1. If Oracle expects revenue of $65B, the market capitalization at this median would quote about $332B. Operating margin in recent years peaked at 39% in fiscal 2021. With the high projected operating margin of 45% for 2026, the projected market capitalization for 2026 may be somewhat higher.

With the current market capitalization of $208 billion, this yields a stock price return of 60%, averaging about 12.4% per year. Including the 1.7% dividend yield, we arrive at a total return averaging 14.1% per year.

Conclusion

Oracle first came into prominence when Warren Buffett bought the stock in 2019. Oracle has risen sharply since then. Its 5-year total return is almost equal to that of the S&P500. The company is showing strong numbers with 18% revenue growth YoY last quarter. Earnings per share did not change, because of the appreciation of the dollar. Recent inflation figures show a favorable outlook for interest rates. Investors do not expect inflation to rise further, leading the Fed to stabilize interest rates. As a result, the value of the dollar should not rise further, which is favorable for Oracle. Oracle expects strong revenue growth averaging 12% per year through 2026. Over the same period, operating income should increase 29% per year on average.

Oracle is very shareholder-friendly by repurchasing shares and paying dividends. The current value of the stock seems slightly on the high side, but if we take the expected earnings for 2026 and calculate back to the present, a total return averaging 14.1% per year can be expected. Oracle Corporation is a strong buy.