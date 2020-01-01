Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) hasn't opened particularly well, with free cash flow guidance seeming to fall below forecasts. The culprit continues to be supply chain difficulties that are hampering deliveries and revenue. Nonetheless, Eve Holding (EVEX) continues to hold value, and deleveraging is substantial over the last couple of quarters, with risks therefore being substantially diminished and the profile notably improved. Moreover, there are positive regulatory developments in the commercial segment, and the KC-390 is garnering interest after its recent debut in the market.
Where many of Embraer's businesses looked like discount counterparts to other aviation players, it is beginning to look more like an aviation staple and a real contender in the markets. We believe there is a fair bit to come from Embraer as give and take from macro pressures ease some markets and harshen others. Overall, their scale and marginality is likely to hold.
The Q3 report was not particularly loaded, but we focus on a few salient points that are key in understanding the evolution of the Embraer proposition, and why it is being managed well for an improvement in profile and markets that deserve a graduation from the crud-bucket into something more respectable:
The opening today was weak because of weak cash flow guidance, but management has made it clear that they are undershooting meaningfully because they may not close some transactions due to supply chain issues before closure of the balances for the full year. Interiors and avionics are apparently keeping things up.
If you complete the guidance what you are seeing today, it's being much higher than the $150 million, but in the order to not, I would say, give a false information, perfecting to say $150 million, it's just a matter to get the aircraft out of burden probably is going to be much better, and you are totally right in comparison to the previous year.
Antonio Carlos Garcia, ERJ CFO
Serious working capital bloat has similarly made things structurally worse this year naturally on account of the supply chain issues, which are likely to become resolved as we see inflation decline.
From a valuation point of view, we point out that scale is keeping up despite supply chain struggles, and EBIT is growing with decent margins.
We continue to maintain the following valuation, updating for the market cap of EVEX as of today. Deleveraging should have improved the share price, and therefore upside on a stalled price has grown.
All the EBIT margins are conservative, theoretical figures based on comps but discounted into less profitable territory, but with comprehensive margins not being far away from our theoretical average, things look pretty good in terms of margin achievement.
While macro conditions may put particular pressure on the commercial segment, with executive and defense likely being uncorrelated, there is the benefit that regional travel is less affected by demand destruction. China is a latent market that may be poised for rebound once it emerges from lockdowns and fiscal injection proceeds.
Overall, the problems of ERJ seem temporary, and in broad strokes, the company has been managed into a more premium category. Exposures are rather resilient, and platforms that were blind bets before like the 390 have turned into potentially interesting market items. Eve is a VC play, but it is more latent value and bolsters the margin of safety. We see no major issue with Embraer S.A. today.
