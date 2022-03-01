jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has beaten earnings expectations for each of the past 6 quarters, most recently for FY Q4, reported on October 13th. After hitting a 12-month low closing price of $30.52 on October 7th, shares have returned a notable 26.5% in the last month. While WBA’s returns are comparable to those from the broader market over the past year, the longer-term performance is notably poor. WBA has returned a total of -13.6% over the past year and -9.0% per year over the past 3 years, as compared to -12.8% and +10.7% per year for the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same periods.

WBA, along with CVS and WMT, have reached a settlement for their roles in the opioid crisis. This outcome removes some uncertainty about WBA's liabilities.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

WBA is currently the 2nd largest U.S. pharmacy by prescription revenues. Among the largest firms, most are not primarily focused on retail pharmacy. The largest is CVS, which has a much broader business model, with a major focus on healthcare services. Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT) are #5 and #6 in the rankings, and of course they sell a vast range of consumer goods beyond pharmaceuticals. The prevailing view is that companies in the pharmacy space need to provide a range of products and services in order to grow and WBA vindicates this view, with a Factor Grade of F for Growth from Seeking Alpha. WBA is aggressively expanding its business lines in healthcare, most recently with the announced acquisition of Summit Health, a care provider. Deutsche Bank upgraded WBA to a buy rating in response to the news. In the FY Q4 earnings call, CEO Roz Brewer referred to healthcare services as the company’s “next growth engine.”

WBA has a forward dividend yield of 4.65% and has raised the dividend for 30 consecutive years. The payout ratio is a reasonable 38%. It is worth noting that the dividend growth rate has fallen in recent years. The 3-year compounded dividend growth rate is 2.18% per year, as compared with 4.32% per year and 6.71% per year over the past 5 and 10 years, respectively.

I last wrote about WBA on February 17th, almost 9 months ago, at which time I maintained a hold rating on the shares. WBA’s forward dividend yield was 3.95% and the forward P/E 9.59. The consensus expected EPS growth for the next several years was 3.3% per year. The Wall Street consensus rating was a hold, but the consensus 12-month price target corresponded to a total return of 18% over the next year. This situation implied that the stock might be somewhat oversold at the prevailing levels. Along with looking at fundamentals and the Wall Street consensus outlook, I also considered the market-implied outlook, a probabilistic price forecast that represents the consensus view from the options market. The market-implied outlook to the middle of 2022 was neutral, with the outlook to mid-January of 2023 was slightly bearish. With the low growth expectations, the neutral Wall Street consensus outlook and the neutral to slightly bearish market-implied outlook, maintaining the hold rating looked like the sensible choice. In the period science this post, WBA has returned a total of -12.05%, modestly underperforming the S&P 500.

Previous post on WBA and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock is largely determined by the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper explanation and background, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for WBA and I have compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for WBA

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for WBA using the view of 9 ranked analysts who have published price targets and ratings over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is a hold, as it has been for almost all of the past 12 months, and the consensus 12-month price target is 3.38% below the current share price. The price target has fallen considerably from the level back in February, $55. The fairly high spread in the analyst price targets reflects different projections about the company’s changing growth prospects.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WBA (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated using ratings and price targets published by 17 analysts over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is a hold and the consensus 12-month price target is almost identical to the current share price of about $40.80.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In my analysis in February, the Wall Street consensus rating was also a hold, but the consensus price target implied an expected gain of 18% (including dividends) over the next year. Today, the consensus price target has fallen, and the expected price appreciation is close to zero.

Market-Implied Outlook for WBA

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for WBA for the 2.2-month period from now until January 20, 2023, for the 7-month period from now until June 16, 2023, and for the 14.1-month period from now until January 19, 2024, using the prices of call and put options that expire on each of these dates. I selected these specific dates to provide a view through the end of 2022, to the middle of 2023, and through the end of 2023.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 2.2-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The outlook for the next 2.2 months is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size. The absolute peak in probability corresponds to a return of -1%, but this is probably not a meaningful difference from zero, given all of the uncertainties. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 34.4% (annualized). For comparison, ETrade calculates a 32% implied volatility for the options expiring on this date.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 2.2-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

While the probabilities are, indeed, very similar for positive and negative returns (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are very close to one another), the probabilities of positive returns are at or above those for negative returns across almost the entire range of the chart above. This indicates a slight bullish tilt in the outlook.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. The expectation of a negative bias reinforces the interpretation of this outlook as slightly bullish.

For the 7-month outlook to June 16, 2023, there is no consistent difference between the positive and negative return probabilities. There is a range with slightly higher probabilities of negative returns (the left 1/3rd of the chart below) and a range with elevated probabilities of positive returns (the right ⅔), but of course the overall probabilities of any outcome decline as we move from the left to the right of this chart. Given the expectation of a negative bias, I interpret this as neutral with a bullish tilt. The expected volatility is 32.1% (annualized).

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 7-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

Looking all the way out to mid-January of 2024, the outlook has shifted to the point that the probabilities of negative returns tend to be at or slightly above those for positive returns, and the main region of difference is for higher overall probability outcomes (the left side of the chart). With the expectation of a negative bias, I interpret this outlook as neutral. The expected volatility is 31.3% (annualized).

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 14.1-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks for WBA tell a consistent story, going from slightly bullish to mid-January of 2023 to neutral with a bullish tilt in mid-June, and neutral from now until mid-January of 2024. The expected volatility is stable, declining slightly over this period.

With WBA’s long commitment to the dividend, income investors may want to consider implementing a covered call strategy. As I write this post, I bought WBA for $41.09 and sold call options with a strike price of $42.50, expiring on January 19, 2024, for $4.93. This position provides 12% in option premium income ($4.93 / $41.09) over the next 14.1 months (10.2% annualized income), while retaining 3.4% of possible price appreciation. The dividend adds another 3.5% over this 14.1-month period (WBA went ex div today). This net covered call position is expected to provide about 15.5% in income from now until January 19, 2024. If WBA enjoys even modest price increases (3.4% or more over the next 14 months), this position will provide a total return of 18.9% over the next 14.1 months (16% annualized).

Summary

WBA appears to be moving in the right direction, diversifying into healthcare services. The prevailing view, and the evidence from competitors such as CVS, is that this is necessary for long-term success in the pharmacy space. It will take time for there to be evidence that the company’s emphasis on being a ‘neighborhood health destination’ is paying off, however. For now, the consensus view is noncommittal. The Wall Street consensus rating is neutral, with a consensus 12-month price target that is slightly below the current share price. The market-implied outlook for WBA is slightly bullish to early 2023, becoming more neutral as the year progresses. The expected volatility falls slightly over the course of 2023. I am maintaining my hold / neutral rating on WBA. Covered call strategies are worth considering.