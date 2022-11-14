ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Joe Hart

Thank you, Kim. And thank you to everyone joining us on the call today. We delivered record net income this quarter of $1.5 million, reflecting the combined benefit of strong demand higher revenue, and are focused on cost rationalization and operational efficiency.

ADDvantage Technologies is now in an excellent position to make another leap full in 2023. Consolidated revenues increased 31% for the quarter to $25.9 million, our second highest quarterly revenue ever, behind only the recent June 22 quarter.

While revenue increased 31%, our operating expenses actually declined by more than $1.3 million, or about 12%. This reflects our cost reduction initiatives and focused on operational efficiencies, specifically in our Wireless segment.

We have targeted approximately $2.4 million and reduced Wireless expenses on an annual basis. And we are making good progress in that effort. We recognize some of that benefit in the third quarter. But we still have work to do to achieve the full benefit. And we are on target to see those annual savings over the next several quarters.

This was the fifth quarter in a row with Wireless revenue over $7 million, and we almost crossed $8 million in Q3, as the growth in 5G Tower work continues for our Wireless division.

We also benefited from strong growth in our Telco business with over $18 million in sales, which represents Telco's second highest quarterly sales volume, reflecting continued demand for our optical transport, wireless and enterprise network offering.

We expect continued growth in our Wireless segment as we move into fiscal 2023. When combined with cost and expense reductions, we expect to achieve net profitability in our Wireless business during 2023.

Our growth continues to be broad based involving both new and longtime customers, and including all four wireless carriers and the major OEMs and tower companies. The work touches all the regions we service and is spread across the center of the United States.

Our pipeline of new projects, meaning work we have been awarded where we are awaiting for purchase orders or permitting is complete is at an all time high and gives us significant confidence that the growth will continue as we enter into the new year 2023.

5G and the associated infrastructure build out represents a multi-year growth opportunity for tower work across all four of the major wireless carriers. Each of the carriers are investing billions of dollars in the expansion and the CapEx plans of those carriers are public and widely discussed.

Our Telco segment had another great quarter, as we bring solutions to the demand for Optical transport equipment and fiber networks across the United States. We also support the need for new and refurbished products for wireless and enterprise networks through our Nave and Triton business units. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue over $11 million in sales.

Our Telco segment continues to generate solid and positive contribution margin to our company. We anticipate a leveling off of demand at some point in future quarters, albeit at a somewhat elevated level relative to our recent past. However, we continue to see global supply chain issues and microchip shortages throughout the industry, which drive demand for our product offerings.

Michael Rutledge

Thank you, Joe. As a reminder, we have changed our fiscal year from September 30 through December 31, which we believe will streamline our reporting process and better align our reporting cadence with other companies.

As a result we are reporting the three months ended September 30, 2022 as our third quarter and comparing it to the September 30 quarter last year, which at the time was our first fiscal quarter, the year to date periods both compare the period from January 1 to September 30 of 2022 and 2021.

Consolidated sales increased $6.2 million or 31% to $25.9 million for the third quarter, up from $19.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in sales was due to increase and increases in wireless sales of $0.9 million and Telco sales of $5.3 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased $3.5 million to $8.5 million from the quarter compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to an increase in the Telco segment of $2.6 million and a $0.9 million increase in gross profit for the Wireless segment due to both increase revenues and stronger margins.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative, SG&A expenses include overhead which consists of personnel insurance, professional services, communication and other cost categories, increase $0.1 million or 2% to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30 2022, up from $4.4 million for the same period last year. he increase in SG&A relates primarily to increase selling and commissions expenses to support higher revenues.

During the quarter, we realized a $0.3 million gain on the sale of company owned and leased vehicles from our Wireless segment in connection with our cost cutting measures mentioned earlier in the year.

Net income for the quarter was a record $1.5 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share based on 13.6 million shares, compared with net income of $0.6 million or $0.5 per basic and diluted share based on 12.5 million shares for the same quarter last year. Period ended September 30, 2021 included a $3 million gain from the forgiveness of our PPP loan.

Year to date for the period from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, sales were $77.5 5 million, an increase a 57% compared to $49.4 million for the same period last year. Wireless segment revenue increased 48% to $22.9 million and Telco segment revenue increased 61% to $54.6 million.

Gross profit was $22.4 million or 29% gross margin compared to a gross profit of $12.5 million or 25% gross margin for the same period last year. Operating expenses increased $300,000 to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the same period last year.

Year to date net income was $1 million or $0.7 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million or $0.36 per diluted share last year. This includes a gain of 300,000 for the sale of the company owned and leased vehicles from wireless segment in the current quarter -- the current nine month period. The nine month period ended September 30, 2021 included a $3 million gain from the forgiveness of our PPP loan.

Turning to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were $4.9 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2021. We generated $5.2 million in cash from operations year to date.

During the nine months we pay down our working line of credit and as of September 30, 2022, we have $1.7 million of outstanding debt consisting of vehicle financing leases. As of September 30, 2022, we had net inventories of $8.7 million.

We continue to believe we are sufficiently capitalized with appropriate backstops to support near term business conditions until more normalized business conditions return.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from the line of George, Caspar, Private Investor. Thank you. And good afternoon there, and congratulations on a great quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and good afternoon there. And congratulations on great quarter. Just like to see if you can give us some kind of a comparison of your employment on the telephonic side, and your facility north of Miami. Do you have enough for this facility to carry out what you're trying to expand on? And what -- can you give us an idea of how many personnel you have involved in that operation, maybe, let's say on a quarterly basis going forward since the beginning of this year? And what your thoughts are going forward on the operation there? Hello.

Joe Hart

Hi, George. This is Joe. It's a pretty detailed question, George.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Joe Hart

Yes. So look, Triton Datacom is a -- it's a small operation. It's a small refurbished switches, routers, telephone sets, desktop, speaker phones, et cetera. It's a great operation, but it's small. Its typically runs a little north of about 30 people. The turnover is probably two or three people a year. It doesn't have high turnover. And it's a small local group that has been working together now for almost, probably 10 years. So, we moved it to a brand new facility in the middle of, well, it was probably late 2018. So we tripled the floor space, and expanded it and added a lot of extra space in a brand new manufacturing building in Pembroke Pines, Florida. So it's got plenty of room for growth. It has a very modern operating facility. It's got a good management team. And we feel confident in its operating performance, the quality of its products. And I think they do a great job.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. And, and I just like to point out something that you might be interested in getting a hold of. There is a bottom line personnel. I don't know if you've ever heard of it It's a monthly release. And they have just the latest copy, as this year, don't be afraid to buy refurbished. It's a tremendous commentary on telecommunications equipment, and how much the opportunity is in the refurbished -- refurbishing smartphones and other types of equipment that's going into telecommunications. And it would seem like this kind of highlights maybe what you're experiencing as you're moving forward. But it's amazing. It's a couple of pages in it. Its very, very bullish on the outlook for the whole area. So that should be pretty good for you all.

On the Wireless area, Can you identify what your crew count is internally at this point and how it's changed since say, quarter-to-quarter and the first three quarters this year. And what has happened on your crew count exterior of what you have within company. Can you give us a little bit of a sense of how that's going?

Joe Hart

Sure. To some extent, George, I always try to be a little bit vague, just because it is a competitive issue amongst Wireless construction companies. But I would say, back mid year of calendar 2021, we were probably at around the 20 crew level, we ramped up in the second half of last year to plus minus 40 crews. And then, we're currently running at about 30. But in Q3, our revenue went up about $700,000 Q3 over Q2 with fewer crews. We weeded out some less productive teams. We added some much more experienced higher quality teams. And I think our management team in the Wireless segment is doing a great job of improving efficiency and productivity.

So it's not just about the gross crew count. It's about doing good quality work on the first trip, and not having to waste money on second and third trips to fix any kind of defects. So, I think our team is in a good place now. It's been a fast and furious 18 months as we ramped up last year. And we got smarter. We reduced some expenses, a few unnecessary headcount. And I think we're in a much better place. And if you look at the improvement on the loss from operations for the Wireless segment, you'll see that we've improved over $2 million a quarter from the start of the year. So, we're making great progress. And I feel like the Wireless segment through Fulton Technologies is really poised to have a great 2023.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Well, it's very impressive to hear the fact that your crew count dropped in the latest quarter, and you're getting a good improvement. And that's very impressive. Can you identify if you're getting more opportunity to do things on high towers? With as 5G is continuing to expand now and get further deployed, are you are you able to do more on high towers? Or are you able to do things away from high towers now?

Joe Hart

Yes. I'm not sure exactly what you mean by high towers. George, in our industry, a high tower is about 1000, 2000 foot tall, and it's used for broadcast, for TV and radio. Our towers typically run from about 150 feet to about 400 feet. But almost all of our work is basically on towers. We do maybe about 15% to 20% of our work is on rooftops buildings. Because rooftops probably make up about 30%. Well, in a metropolitan area rooftops make up maybe 40% of cell sites. So we do both, rooftops and tower sites.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Is there -- do you sense that there's a technology change that's coming about towers -- tower replacement of equipment that's up there that potentially in the past has had more China product installs and maybe more concern about not wanting to have those associated with what's being transmitted? Maybe that's a pretty -- this is a pretty high technical comment I'm asking for -- some comment on is relate to that?

Joe Hart

Well, I think -- yes, it's widely published that the U.S. says flapped restrictions on a company called Huawei. Its a Chinese manufacturer. It's one of the two big ones from China. And they are very densely populated throughout the Midwest and northern west states. And the federal government is actually subsidizing the rip and replace of the Huawei equipment with approved, I'll say, defense industry, qualified contractors. So, the typical Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, et cetera, et cetera. So, we haven't seen any of that work ourselves yet. It's still in the very formative stages. Anything that's sort of government related has a different set of contractual requirements to it.

So we're watching it. We're waiting for it. We stay in touch with the industry and what the opportunities are that come up. But yes, there's going to be probably a few billion dollars worth of replacement that takes place and it's widely publicized. So this ease to read about it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And so, going forward process overall looks pretty favorable from here. And I noticed that you've reduce further your debt situation, and pretty modest level? And is there any thought that, that you might be looking to try to expand the company's operations through maybe an acquisition that would add further to what the company can do?

Joe Hart

Well, I think, this year, we set out on a definite hard path to get the company back to profitability. And we've accomplished that in these last two quarters. We're heading into both high holiday season, as well as the beginning of winter weather up north. So, we'll see some slight decline in revenues because of that, as we enter hard into the fourth quarter. I think we're always open. From a strategic perspective, we're always open to expanding our business both organically, which I think we've done a nice job of this year, almost, probably 50% to 60% growth rate this year over last in total. And, if we find a right acquisition that has a decent price, or maybe a merger with a couple other companies, we'll look forward to it both opportunistically and very carefully. But right now, we're still on the mission to make this company a profitable investment for folks like yourselves who have invested over the years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, finally, just viewing the number of shares outstanding in the company, which is, what 13 and less than 14 million shares. So, it looks like you're going to have a shot at with the fourth quarter year for the fiscal year, or for the calendar year, you're going to be in $100 million range, I assume. And that's going to be pretty impressive. And with this modest number of shares outstanding, I would think that the more you can leverage now the Wall Street is going to become more interested in what you're accomplishing, no doubt about it. Any comment on that?

Michael Rutledge

I certainly hope so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Joe Hart

I always listen to the advice of investors, George.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Well, congratulations. Super trend here and it's exciting looking at what could possibly emerge for the company over the coming years. Take care.

Joe Hart

Thank you very much.

Joe Hart

Well, I guess I would like to conclude this call with thank you for the interest of investors and investment advisors. We think we think we're on a good path with ADDvantage Technologies. We appreciate your interest and participation in the call today, and look forward to future conversations. Thank you.

