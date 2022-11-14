Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) bears were taken by surprise last week as the market forced a steep post-earnings selloff before erasing its initial post-earnings losses.
Accordingly, PLTR continued to be supported along its long-term bottom, as we highlighted in our previous article. Hence, bears who tried to anticipate a breakdown of its May lows were sorely disappointed, as the market forced them to flee rapidly as it reversed PLTR's selling pressure.
Our analysis suggests that the market remains tentative over a material re-rating of PLTR. As such, investors expecting a significant upward move to regain PLTR's bullish bias need to be patient.
In addition, given PLTR's growth premium, we believe the market could be parsing whether management could improve its growth cadence through FY24, given the notable deceleration in FY22.
Maintain Buy.
PLTR last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of nearly 55x, well above its software peers' median of 26.2x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). It's also well above the S&P 500 software industry forward P/E of 25.5x.
Hence, there's little doubt that PLTR is still priced at a substantial premium, behooving the company to demonstrate robust growth to justify its valuation.
However, Palantir likely disappointed investors as its growth cadence continued to slow in Q3. As seen above, Palantir's commercial revenue increased by just 17.8%, down significantly from Q2's 46.3%.
However, its government revenue improved from Q2's 13.3%, with revenue growth of 25.8%.
Accordingly, Palantir is expected to post revenue growth of just 16.8% in FQ4, with adjusted EBIT declining by nearly 36%. Notably, Palantir's operating metrics are projected to bottom out in FQ4 before recovering through FY23.
Furthermore, the company's revised guidance was much better than the previous Street projections in September when we last updated. Hence, it was pretty surprising that the market sent PLTR into an initial post-earnings selloff following its Q3 release.
However, we believe that the market remains concerned over the growth premium embedded in its valuation. Despite the potential for a significant earnings recovery through FY23, the market could reflect increased execution risks through the worsening macroeconomic outlook.
Notwithstanding, we believe the Street estimates have likely been de-risked, as Wall Street remains neutral on PLTR. However, for PLTR to justify an FY24 earnings multiple of nearly 35x requires robust execution by management.
We still see the potential for re-rating at the current levels, as its peers in the Software ETF (IGV) have a weighted average P/E of 39.5x, with much lower forward earnings growth of 6.9%.
Hence, we postulate that PLTR could be re-rated if the market anticipates that CEO Alex Karp & team could execute well over the next couple of years. But, for now, PLTR is still likely to trade within a tight range undergirded by its long-term bottom.
As seen above, PLTR held its November lows robustly, as buyers returned to prevent sellers from threatening its May lows last week, post-earnings.
As such, we postulate that PLTR should continue its consolidation zone along the current levels. Therefore investors can consider deep pullbacks toward its May lows to add exposure, as it has held firmly over the past seven months.
However, we believe a re-rating of its August highs is unlikely without a broad re-rating of its SaaS peers. Also, the need for PLTR to retake the $9 level is critical to sustaining its recovery.
Investors should be prepared for further near-term downside volatility if the buyers continue to find significant challenges to lift PLTR's momentum above that zone. Accordingly, investors should layer in over time to capitalize on PLTR's downside volatility, improving their cost basis.
Maintain Buy.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.
Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.
Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments