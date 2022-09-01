Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) released its third-quarter 2022 on November 7, 2022.
The company indicated that it completed the purchase of Rattler Midstream on August 24, 2022, and is about to close the acquisition of Firebird Energy LLC.
The company reported the third quarter of 2022 earnings of $6.72 per share, missing analysts' expectations. This compares to $3.55 per share in 3Q21.
This quarter's oil-equivalent production was 390.63K Boepd (57.4% liquids) sold at a composite oil price of $67.25 per Boe compared with $51.00 a year ago. Oil production was 224.35K Bop/d.
This quarter's record revenues of $2.437 billion, up 26% from the year-ago quarter's sales of $1.910 billion. The solid results can be attributed to the continued surge in energy prices in 3Q22, even if prices have dropped significantly sequentially.
Diamondback pays a regular quarterly of $0.75 a share and declared a variable dividend of $1.51 for a total dividend this quarter of $2.26 in 3Q22.
Travis Stice, the CEO, said in the conference call:
A Diamondback, we pride ourselves on our execution. Our commitment to being the lowest cost operator in the Permian Basin has and will continue to position us for success through the cycle. The third quarter was no exception.
Diamondback Energy owns one subsidiary after acquiring Rattler Midstream. The subsidiary is Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), which trades separately.
Diamondback Energy's performance on a one-year basis is solid, with a jump of 49%.
|Diamondback FANG
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|Total Revenues and others in $ Million
|1,910
|2,022
|2,408
|2,768
|2,437
|Net income in $ Million
|649
|1,002
|779
|1,416
|1,184
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,261
|1,681
|1,372
|2,225
|1,929
|EPS diluted in $/share
|3.56
|5.54
|4.36
|7.93
|6.72
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|1,199
|1,167
|1,252
|1,707
|1,925
|CapEx in $ Million
|828
|808
|733
|553
|739
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|371
|359
|519
|1,154
|1,186
|Cash and cash equivalent $ Million
|457
|654
|149
|43
|27
|Total Debt in $ Million
|6,945
|6,687
|5.848
|5.456
|5,357
|Dividend per share in $
|0.50
|0.60
|3.05
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|182.15
|180.18
|178.56
|176.88
|174.41
|Oil Production
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd
|404.27
|387.07
|381.38
|380.45
|390.63
|Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe)/Hedge $Boe
|
51.00/ 40.76
|
56.47/ 45.30
|
69.60/ 61.30
|
79.49/ 70.65
|
67.25/ 64.67
|OIL %
|59%
|59%
|58%
|58%
|57%
|Oil in Bo
|22,058
|20,819
|20,055
|20,120
|20,638
|NG in Mcf
|45,571
|45,220
|42,645
|42,912
|45,799
|NGL in Boe
|7,540
|7,254
|7,161
|7,349
|7,667
|Total in Boe
|37,193
|35,610
|34,324
|34,621
|35,938
Source: Diamondback Energy press release
One crucial development this quarter is the pending acquisition of Firebird Energy LLC announced on October 11, 2022.
The acquisition will combine 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash. It will add 68,000 net acres in the Midland Basin with 17 Mbo/d at the close. Extending production is an excellent use of cash. The transaction is expected to complete at the end of November.
Operating cash flow is $1,925 million, and CapEx is $739 million.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $3,234 million, with the third quarter's free cash flow at $1,186 million.
FANG declared a 3Q22 base cash dividend of $0.75 per share and announced a variable cash dividend of $1.51 per share. It is a total base-plus-variable dividend of $2.26 per share for 3Q22, down from $3.05 in 2Q22.
Also, FANG repurchased 3,922,418 shares of common stock in 3Q22 for $472 million (at a weighted average price of $120.50/share).
FANG's total debt, excluding its subsidiary, is $4,840 million. Details are shown below:
Production for 3Q22 was 390.63K Boep/d, up 2.7% sequentially and down from 404.27K Boep/d the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).
The percentage of oil is 57.4% in 3Q22. Below is the chart repartition between oil, NG, and NGL.
The average oil composite in 3Q22 (unhedged) was $67.25 per Boe, up from $51.00 a year-ago quarter and down 15.4% sequentially.
During the third quarter, the average realized oil price was $89.79, and realized natural gas prices were $6.46 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $2.40 in the year-ago period.
FANG forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $166 and support at $160. The resistance and support lines are narrowing, and it is due to the proximity of the apex, which suggests a possible breakout soon.
The ascending or rising wedge pattern is generally a bearish chart pattern that signals an imminent breakout to the downside. It is also confirmed by the high RSI number, which signals an overbought situation.
However, it is essential to consider the oil prices trend before coming to a definitive conclusion. If oil prices stay, bullish FANG could eventually trade higher even if we are already overbought.
Thus, the short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 30% of your position and keep your long-term core holding for a much higher payday or as a good source of steady income.
I suggest selling between $165.5 and $166.5 and waiting for a retracement between $160 and $155 with potential lower support at $141.1.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term FANG, as indicated in my article.
