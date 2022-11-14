Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the semiconductor company Rambus (RMBS). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock gained 46.79%.

RMBS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Source: Yahoo Finance

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

59.90+ Weighted Alpha

58.17% loss in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 46.79% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.94%

Recently traded at $37.66 with 50 day moving average of $28.40

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $4.03 billion

P/E 25.66

Revenue expected to grow 24.90% this year and another 5.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 26.80% this year and decrease .60% next year and continue to compound an annual rate 12.08% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy and a hold opinion in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $32.00 to $45.00 with an average of $36.40

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 419 to 88 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 52 to 13 for the same result

8,100 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

