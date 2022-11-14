Rambus: Semiconductors For The World (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 18 new highs and up 46.79% in the last month.
  • Analysts price target is from $32 to $45.

Rambus corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the semiconductor company Rambus (RMBS). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock gained 46.79%.

RMBS Rambus

RMBS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 59.90+ Weighted Alpha
  • 58.17% loss in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 46.79% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 85.94%
  • Recently traded at $37.66 with 50 day moving average of $28.40

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $4.03 billion
  • P/E 25.66
  • Revenue expected to grow 24.90% this year and another 5.10% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 26.80% this year and decrease .60% next year and continue to compound an annual rate 12.08% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy and a hold opinion in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $32.00 to $45.00 with an average of $36.40
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 419 to 88 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 52 to 13 for the same result
  • 8,100 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 3.50
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.60
Quant Hold 3.24

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D C+ C-
Growth A- A- B-
Profitability B+ B B-
Momentum A+ B+ A
Revisions F A A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Semiconductors

Ranked Overall

1576 out of 4765

Ranked in Sector

217 out of 655

Ranked in Industry

28 out of 65

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RMBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

