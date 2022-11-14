Bear markets are wonderful because it's when the world's best high-yield blue-chips get thrown out with the bathwater, and can offer life-changing safe yields.
I'm talking about rich-retirement yields such as:
If you buy a world-class ultra-yielding blue-chip in a bear market you can achieve market-beating long-term returns from income alone.
Do you know what we call someone who bought the above blue-chips in those bear markets? Already retired.
But guess what else sells off hard and fast in a bear market? Low quality crap.
If the market is throwing out the baby with the bathwater, you want to be darn sure you're not buying the bathwater just because it looks outrageously cheap. Value and yield traps are cheap for a reason and built to stay that way.
So let me show you the difference between a high quality ultra-yield bear market opportunity and a low quality yield trap to avoid like the plague.
I'll use Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Highwoods Properties (HIW) as examples to show you how to recognize yield traps to ignore, and wonderful ultra-yield values potentially set to soar.
You might think that a healthcare REIT would make a wonderful high-yield recession-resistant choice for retirees.
Theoretically yes, but the devil is in the details.
DHC just slashed its dividend from $0.60 to $0.04, a 93% reduction.
iREIT's Brad Thomas has long been warning against not just DHC but all the RMR managed REITs.
RMR is an asset manager that set up and externally manages several REITS including several famous value trap REITs such as:
RMR REITs are famous for delivering terrible dividend safety, even worse returns, and basically lighting shareholder cash on fire.
That's not to say REITs as a sector haven't suffered some wild crashes, including a 70% decline in the Great Financial Crisis.
But DHC is truly a cut above in terms of sucking. It's fallen as much as 94% and has delivered -1% annual returns over the last 22 years (and -2.5% CAGR total returns since inception).
Yes, including dividends, investors in DHC have lost their shirts. And if you adjust for inflation? Things look even worse.
|Stock
|Ticker
|Inflation-Adjusted Return Since 1999
|Annual Real Return Since 1999
|Diversified Healthcare Trust
|DHC
|-69%
|-4.9%
|Highwoods Properties
|HIW
|164%
|4.3%
|S&P 500
|SPY
|150%
|4.1%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Even with dividends, investors have lost 69% of their money with DHC over the last quarter century.
This is what a classic yield/value trap looks like, and it's a stock you should avoid no matter how cheap its valuation looks.
In fact, DHC's yield has been luring in unsuspecting income investors for decades. Its peak yield hit almost 30% back in the Pandemic. Now a 30% yield might seem obviously too good to be true, but notice how often it's yielded over 15% over the years.
In the comment threads, owners of DHC (and SNH before it changed its name) often said things like:
Even if they cut the 15% dividend in half 7.5% yield on cost is still excellent".
The trouble with this logic is that it forgets that a dividend cut of 50% is typically followed by a 50% decline in the stock price.
And as we've seen with DHC in the Pandemic, with a 96% dividend cut, or Lumen Technologies (LUMN), formerly CenturyLink (it just suspended its dividend entirely) an unsafe dividend can go to zero in a hurry.
DHC's "diversified" name is a lie. After the Pandemic it sold off its life sciences and medical office building properties and focused almost entirely on senior living facilities.
This has been a part of the healthcare sector that's suffered for years from falling occupancy due to overbuilding and oversupply.
But the real reason DHC has been such a terrible investment for so long? It was designed to fail from day one.
RMR is famous for terrible externally managed REITs.
Under our senior living management agreements, we assume the operational risks and fund the operations and capital and maintenance requirements for our senior living communities. As a result, we are required to maintain sufficient funding for these purposes. Further, any funding we maintain for these purposes will not be available for other business purposes, which may limit our ability to pursue other business opportunities and could limit the amount of distributions we can pay to our shareholders." - DHC 10K (emphasis added)
In 2020, DHC (which changed its name from SNH in 2019) became a pureplay senior living REIT but one that had to pay the operating expenses of its facilities rather than just collect rent from tenants.
On top of that DHC investors pay management exorbitant management fees.
There's also a 12% incentive fee based on market cap.
In other words, DHC is a 3% and 12% hedge fund that exists to make management rich and no one else.
Well, in fairness to RMR (RMR), their shareholders have done well over the last six years, thanks to those very high fees.
Total Returns Since 2016 (Including Dividends)
Externally managed REITs are almost always a terrible idea, because they create the incentive to jack up management fees in unsustainable ways.
Add to that DHC being responsible for operating costs of its struggling senior housing facilities (which are low quality), and you get a classic value trap I wouldn't recommend my worst enemy touch with a 10 foot pole.
The simplest way to tell a value trap from a good deep value opportunity is with long-term historical rolling returns.
DHC's average 15 year rolling return has been half that of HIW's, which have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 by a modest amount.
HIW's average annual return for 28 years has been a solid 10.2% CAGR, which is what analysts expect in the future. Its average long-term (10 and 15 year) rolling return has surpassed the S&P 500's as well.
|Metric
|Highwoods Properties
|Quality
|84% 12/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) REIT
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|227
|Quality Percentile
|55%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|6
|Dividend Yield
|6.6%
|Dividend Safety Score
|84%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.85%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
BBB Stable Outlook
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|7.50%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
53%, Average, Medium-Risk
|Fair Value
|$48.19
|Current Price
|$30.29
|Discount To Fair Value
|37%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Very Strong Buy
|P/FFO
|7.8
|Growth Priced In
|-1.4%
|Historical PE
|13 to 13.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|4.2%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
16% to 19% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
18% CAGR (2.5X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|11%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|66%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|10.8% vs 10.3% S&P
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|8.5%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.26
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6.99%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|4.70%
|Conservative Years To Double
|15.31
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
HIW is trading at 7.8X FFO, an anti-bubble valuation pricing in -1.4% CAGR growth while analysts actually expect 4.2% long-term growth.
It's 37% historically undervalued, a potential very strong buy that's just 3% above its potential Ultra Value Buffett-style table-pounding "fat pitch" buy price.
If HIW grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could almost double in two years, delivering Buffett-like 35% annual returns.
If HIW grows as expected over the next five years and returns to mid-range historical fair value, it could deliver 130% total returns or 18% annually.
HIW is a potentially very good anti-bubble ultra-yield REIT opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
A yield that's not safe isn't worth owning, it's that simple. If you can't count on the dividend remaining safe and even growing in a recession, it's a yield trap.
And historically speaking, yield traps tend to be value traps, delivering terrible or even negative total returns. Not just for a few years, but potentially for decades.
Trash REITs like DHC are the kind of value trap you should avoid, regardless of price.
This REIT is cheap for a reason and built to stay that way.
DHC, unlike most senior housing REITs, has to pay the operating expenses. On top of that, its 3% and 13% management fees are as bad as hedge funds.
DHC has generated -5% annual real returns for almost a quarter century.
That's a mighty high fee shareholders are paying management to incinerate their wealth.
In contrast, HIW owns some of the highest quality office REITs in the country's most thriving southern cities.
Those properties are lent out to some of the best tenants in the country, including Bank of America and the US government.
And HIW's skilled management, which works for shareholders, not itself, has proven it can adapt to even the most extreme and challenging economic and industry conditions.
That's why it's been beating the market for 28 years, and is expected to continue generating solid double-digit returns for years or even decades to come.
In a bear market, almost everything is on sale. So avoid trash and buy bear market ultra-yield bargain treasures like HIW.
That's how you sleep well at night in all economic conditions.
It's how you build long-term wealth and income.
It's how you make your own luck on Wall Street.
And most importantly, it's how you retire rich and stay rich in retirement, no matter what the stock market does in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns HIW in our portfolios.
Comments