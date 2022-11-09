Fall 2022 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings

Nov. 15, 2022 8:00 AM ET
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500's earnings recession has deepened over the last three months.
  • An earnings recession exists if either earnings decline over at least two consecutive quarters or if there is a year-over-year decline over at least two quarters.
  • S&P continues to project the new earnings recession will last through at least December 2022.

Bear Market Concept Neon S&P 500 Stock Market Sign with Red Down Arrow

asbe

Every three months, we take a snapshot of the expectations for future earnings in the S&P 500 (SPX) at approximately the midpoint of the current quarter, shortly after most U.S. firms have announced their previous quarter's earnings.

The S&P 500's earnings recession has deepened since our last update three months ago. Standard & Poor's continues to project the new earnings recession will last through at least December 2022. The following chart illustrates how the latest earnings outlook has changed with respect to previous snapshots:

Forecasts for S&P 500 Trailing Twelve Month Earnings per Share

Standard & Poor's

Depending on who you talk to, an earnings recession has one of two definitions. An earnings recession exists if either earnings decline over at least two consecutive quarters or if there is a year-over-year decline over at least two quarters. The chart identifies the periods in which the quarter-on-quarter decline in earnings definition for an earnings recession is confirmed for both the Pandemic Earnings Recession (December 2020-December 2021) and the new earnings recession (March 2022-December 2022). The regions of the chart we've shaded in light red indicate the periods where year-over-year declines in earnings per share to qualify as an earnings recession would be satisfied.

Our next snapshot of the index's expected future earnings will be in three months. Whether the S&P 500's current earnings recession extends into 2023 will be determined during that time.

Reference

Silverblatt, Howard. Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Earnings and Estimates. [Excel Spreadsheet]. 9 November 2022. Accessed 11 November 2022.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.31K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.