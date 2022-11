Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Amazon ( AMZN ) reportedly plans to

lay off about 10K employees

pay a record $391.5M to states

in location-tracking probe. FedEx ( FDX ) to

furlough freight workers

through the holiday season.

Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium

here

.