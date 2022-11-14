owngarden

We were due for a breather after last week’s breathtaking rally, and hawkish Fed governors were happy to deliver it. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard emphasized that the Fed had “additional work to do” to bring down inflation, even though she suggested that the pace of rate hikes should slow. Fed Governor Christopher Waller was more emphatic in his message that the peak in short-term interest rates is “still a way out.” Understand that these comments are designed to suppress investor enthusiasm for risk assets and nothing else. No member of the FOMC, including Chairman Powell, has a clue as to what the Fed will do with interest-rate policy until very close to the next scheduled meeting on the basis that Powell has said the central bank is “data dependent.” You can’t make a decision without the data.

The melt up in stock prices combined with a decline in interest rates across the yield curve over the past three weeks works to loosen the financial conditions that the Fed is trying to tighten to slow growth and tame inflation. That is why its members predictably threaten markets with more aggressive monetary policy actions when risk asset prices rise. The Fed doesn’t necessarily want to see the markets decline from here on out, but it definitely doesn’t want a new bull market that fuels the wealth effect until inflation is on track to hit its target of approximately 2%. Still, I’d focus on what the Fed does and not what its members speculate it may do. Markets are the best crystal ball for future Fed actions, as they have been reliable predictors to date.

A new tailwind for investors is emerging in China, as the government shifts its focus toward reigniting economic growth. In a first step, officials are easing restrictions for its Zero-Covid policy by shortening quarantine requirements for visitors and reducing the extent of contact tracing for new infections. Now President Xi Jinping is focusing on the property sector with a 16-point plan for China’s financial institutions designed to boost the real estate market. The range of measures are all intended to loosen what have been very strict financial conditions. While the Zero-Covid policy and property crisis have weighed heavily on China’s economic recovery, these are the first comprehensive steps in the right direction that should lead to positive rates of change. Markets have already started to anticipate better days ahead with huge gains of late in the shares of beaten down Chinese companies, but the recovery likely has a long way to go.

President Biden’s first meeting with President Xi at the Group of 20 summit has been hailed a success that should improve China-US relations. That should further improve investor sentiment for Chinese stocks listed in the US, as well as US companies that reap a meaningful percentage of revenues from China.