U.S. Economic Growth, 2012-21

The 10 years prior to the 2022 stock market storm was a period of exceptional wealth generation ignited by M2 growth from $9.7 trillion to $21.6 trillion, digitally savvy Millennials becoming the largest American demographic at roughly 22% of the 335 million population, new asset choices from an abundance of ETFs to crypto, and emerging market growth, particularly India and China. The collective result was a vigorous U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) compound annual growth rate of 4.4%.

Fundamentally, people should invest in the market to generate wealth; in fact, they must. But 2022 is a dog's breakfast of COVID-19 drag, supply chain complications, China's economy slowing, too much M2 growth, and inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) averaging over 8% each month year over year (YoY), with an effective federal funds rate rising from .08% in January to 3.83% in early November. The cause and effect of these factors determine whether the market is in a bull or bear cycle, which colors the investment spectrum.

The Seven Key Macro Agents

There are, literally, hundreds of macro measures that can be used to chart an investment flight, with some of them being lead signals and others lag indicators. At some point, similar to stock diversification, the law of diminishing returns arrives. Furthermore, the data itself can be excessive and conflicting; hence, I simplify the database to seven readily available agents.

My macro mapping thesis is twofold: For five of the seven agents, I generate the 2012-21 mean and dispersions from the incredible Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to create bull cycle targets from that roaring economic decade. The data scatter of thousands of periodic indicators is refined per standard deviations from the mean to "compass" your investment arc. I supplement these five indicators with the China Purchasing Managers Index and "front page" news.

Next, there is immense benefit from creating visual scenarios as stated by Dan Roam in his bestselling 2008 book The Back of the Napkin:

Visual thinking means taking advantage of our innate ability to see-both with our eyes and our mind's eye-in order to discover ideas that are otherwise invisible, develop those ideas quickly and intuitively and then share those ideas with other people in a way that they simply 'get'.

Let's walk through the seven elements of the macro map.

The U.S. Federal Reserve System pursues a "dual mandate" of price stability and maximum sustainable employment with a targeted inflation rate of 2% and, until a couple of years ago, an unemployment rate of 4.4%. A review of monthly CPI YoY data for 2012-21 generates an average of 1.9%, with two-thirds of the months in a range of 0.6% to 3.2%. Note that half of a standard deviation (SD) captures just under 40% of the data points - one SD 68% and two SD 95% on a normal curve.

The 2012-21 monthly unemployment rates average 5.7%. It's 5.4% if I exclude nine COVID-19 months, April to December 2020, with two-thirds of the monthly rates landing in a band of 3.9% to 6.9%.

The 2012-21 10-year GDP annualized quarter-over-quarter growth average is 2.4%. Backing out the extreme 2020 COVID-19 quarters of Q1 (-5.1%), Q2 (-31.2%), and Q3 (+33.8%) is material - the average then ladders up to 2.7% and a belt of 1.0% to 4.4%. As with the unemployment data set, nine months (i.e., three quarters) are removed, but the GDP 2020 outliers were from January to September - whereas for unemployment, it lagged April to December.

Interest rates can expand or contract the economy, and hence equities, with unique insight developed from reviewing the basis point difference between 10-and two-year treasury notes (i.e., 10-T, 2-T). As Michael D. Bauer and Thomas M. Mertens found in their research:

Every U.S. recession in the past 60 years was preceded by a negative term spread, that is, an inverted yield curve. Furthermore, a negative term spread was always followed by an economic slowdown and, except for one time, by a recession.

The 10-T less 2-T spread averages 113 (1.13%) basis points from 2012 to 2021, with a targeted normal range of 47 to 179 basis points.

Oil prices often present the economy with a zero-sum game. Healthy production and high prices are good for the energy sector, but not always for the consumer. And if oil goes too high, it can nudge demand destruction and users retreat. The bullseye is the right balance among cost, price, and national economic benefit. The cost to produce an American barrel is about $45 as per a Bloomberg report from December 2020. Rystad Energy reported in November 2021 that the "average breakeven price for new oil projects has dropped to around $47 per barrel - down around 8% over the past year and 40% since 2014."

My look back at FRED in 2012-21 revealed an average spot price for West Texas Intermediate crude oil of $65.72/barrel, and I set the bull target to a range of $55 to $80. I'm mindful that the Russian buildup on Ukraine's border in January 2022 and the invasion of late February led to the price per barrel smashing through $100 on March 1, and resulted in an H1 average price of $101.59.

The influence of China as the world's second largest economy and its trade relationship with the U.S. is enormous: Exports to China in 2021 were $151B and imports from China were $506B. The macro register should recognize this U.S./China economic dynamic. A China-specific indicator is the monthly Purchasing Managers Index (PMI); as per Moody's:

The threshold of PMI is usually using 50% as the cut-off point for economic performance. If PMI is above 50%, it reflects the manufacturing economy is expanding; if less than 50%, it reflects the manufacturing economy is in recession.

Front page news - whether it's print, broadcasts, podcasts, or video clips - affects markets. How do I ascertain what front page news will impact the market? Although there is no way to empirically relate general news to markets, I weigh the "front page economic weather" by incorporating the approval rating of the president. Arguably, that broad sentiment points to the public's perception of hope and opportunity on the horizon.

The Macro Map

From the St. Louis FRED 2012-21 data, I aggregate and map the seven macro indicators to broadly illustrate whether the market is in a bull or bear cycle (see figure 1).

Figure 1: Macro Register, Unpopulated

A couple of map notations:

The bull target inflation range as measured by CPI is 0.6% to 3.2%. Most economists agree that some inflation is fine, which is why the 0.1% to 0.5% bubble sits above the neutral line.

The unemployment and GDP target ranges have higher performance bubbles above them. For unemployment, the target range is 3.9% to 6.9%, but if it came in at, say, 2.5%, that's better and hence the upper location of 0% to 3.8%. The same logic applies to GDP - the 4.5% and above bubble is higher than the 1.0% to 4.4% bubble.

The seven indicators meld into your macro dashboard. As with valuation and technical analyses, no one indicator provides a perfect view on its own; it's the aggregation of data points that charts your flight to the moon.

The Macro Map: Populated for Nov. 10, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2022

All these macro indicators are easily sourced online with a few keystrokes. On Nov. 10, 2021, presidential approval was 43%, CPI was 0.9%, unemployment rested at 4.6%, GDP Q3 growth was at 2.3%, the 10T and 2T yield difference is 105 basis points, oil traded at $81.34, and the China PMI punched 50%. Here's how the guide looks in figure 2:

Figure 2: Macro view, Nov. 10, 2021

The DJIA on Nov. 10, 2021, closed at 36,080 and the S&P was 4,647. Let's fast forward a year to figure 3: presidential approval is 41%, CPI pops to 7.7%, unemployment is at 3.7%, GDP Q3 growth is at 2.6%, the 10T and 2T yield difference is now inverted at -52 basis points, oil is at $86.47, and the China PMI decelerated to 49%.

Figure 3: Macro view, Nov. 10, 2022

The DJIA on Nov. 10, 2022, closed at 33,715, sliding about 7% from a year earlier. The 2022 S&P is 3,956, a whopping 15% beatdown. And when I visually contrast the 2021 map to 2022, my cockpit danger signal is flashing red, putting my ideating into a fresh mindset.

Leveraging Macro Into Sector Analysis

The macro register is a visual look at critical factors that churn the market. In May 2022, a swirling storm of lingering COVID-19 effects, general supply chain challenges, the Russia-Ukraine war, energy pricing shock, and inflation were multiple compressions on stock prices. The goal is to ensure stock selections are attuned to the macro map, which then feeds sector understanding and shapes subsequent discovery of valuation, technical, and brand analyses for a complete investment dashboard. Figure 4 matches the business cycle waves to the 11 stock sectors.

Figure 4: Correlating Bull and Bear Cycles to Market Sectors

Don't Pull the Chute

Imagine you live in Washington and were driving the next day to a family reunion in Idaho. Before you leave, you smartly check the weather, and you see there is a light snowfall where you're heading. Do you still go? Of course you do, you just make some adjustments to your plan: Perhaps you ensure you have snow tires, or you pack your parka, or you precheck motel availability along the way in case you can't make it in one trip. It's the same with the macro dashboard: If the economic conditions look challenging, you calibrate your investment strategy to the newfound conditions. You don't stop seeking alpha - you just adapt.