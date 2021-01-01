Society Pass Grows Revenue But Operating Losses Worsen

Nov. 15, 2022 3:31 PM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Society Pass went public in November 2021, raising approximately $26 million in a U.S. IPO.
  • The firm operates a commerce, customer loyalty and analytics platform in Southeast Asia.
  • SOPA has begun to ramp revenue from a very low base as it pursues its acquisition-focused operating model.
  • However, the company is generating high and increasing operating losses in a market that is heavily penalizing such results.
  • I'm on Hold for SOPA until management can make a meaningful move toward operating breakeven.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Image of young Asian woman at home

SunnyVMD

A Quick Take On Society Pass

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) went public in November 2021, raising approximately $26 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that was priced at $9.00 per share.

The firm operates a commerce, customer loyalty and related analytics platform for merchants in Vietnam and Greater Southeast Asia.

The current market environment is heavily penalizing companies with increasing operating losses and has little regard for their growth trajectory.

I'm on Hold for SOPA until we see a meaningful move toward operating breakeven.

Society Pass Overview

Carson City, Nevada-based Society Pass was founded to acquire, develop and operate consumer-facing and merchant-facing ecommerce systems to sell consumer lifestyle and Food & Beverage products in Southeast Asia.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO, Dennis Nguyen, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously in various roles at Nortel Networks and Citigroup.

The company has or seeks to acquire ecommerce websites in the following countries:

  • Vietnam

  • The Philippines

  • Indonesia

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Thailand

  • Cambodia

  • Laos

  • Myanmar

  • South Asia (India, Pakistan, and others)

The company markets its #HOTTAB system to merchants who seek to make it easier for their customers to purchase goods and receive loyalty points and personalized deals.

Management plans further expansion efforts in Southeast Asia, especially in the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh.

Society Pass' Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by eMarketer, the market for ecommerce activity in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by 14.3% in 2021.

The report estimated that ecommerce grew by a hefty 35.2% in 2020, likely aided in large part by the global pandemic.

The respective growth rates show significant divergence between countries, with the Philippines and Vietnam expected to generate higher growth rates in part due to their smaller bases.

Below is a chart indicating the report's growth expectations, by country:

Retail Ecommerce % Change In Southeast Asia Countries

Retail Ecommerce % Change In Southeast Asia Countries (eMarketer)

Also, below is a chart showing the estimated ecommerce sales by country in 2021:

Retail Ecommerce In Southeast Asia Countries

Retail Ecommerce In Southeast Asia Countries (eMarketer)

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

  • Online platforms

  • Food ordering systems

  • Lifestyle online marketplaces

  • Point of sale systems

Society Pass' Recent Financial Performance

  • Total revenue by quarter has grown from a tiny amount in recent quarters to over $2 million in Q3 2022:

5 Quarter Total Revenue

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Gross profit margin by quarter has been either negative or breakeven in recent reporting periods:

5 Quarter Gross Profit Margin

5 Quarter Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

  • Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained far higher than revenue:

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

  • Operating losses by quarter have worsened in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Operating Income

9 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

  • Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained heavily negative, as the chart shows below:

9 Quarter Earnings Per Share

9 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

Since its IPO, SOPA's stock price has fallen 96.6% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of around 14.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Stock Price Since IPO

Stock Price Since IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Society Pass

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM)

Amount

Enterprise Value/Sales

4.45

Revenue Growth Rate

2947.0%

Market Capitalization

$43,140,000

Enterprise Value

$15,550,000

Operating Cash Flow

-$19,060,000

Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)

-$2.96

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Society Pass

In its last earnings release (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022's results, management highlighted the completion of three acquisitions, with the companies acquired operating in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The firm now counts 3.3 registered users and 205,000 registered merchants/brands in its expansion efforts in the Southeast Asia region.

Also in Q3, management succeeded in opening two local offices, one in Bangkok, Thailand, and one in Jakarta, Indonesia.

As to its financial results, revenue rose 2,354% year-over-year from a tiny base.

Gross margin turned positive for the first time in company history while SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped sharply while still remaining very high.

Management spent approximately $9.9 million on G&A expenses on $2 million in revenue.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $23 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $11.3 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $449,545.

Looking ahead, management sees continued growth in revenue and further activity in its 'acquisitions focused operating model.'

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing SOPA at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 4.45x.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its 'acquisitions focused operating model' which requires acquiring firms at reasonable prices, integrating them efficiently and effectively, and ultimately producing organic growth.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include further revenue growth.

A major question is whether the company can continue its acquisition growth model while reducing operating losses, which are currently worsening.

The present market environment is heavily penalizing companies with increasing operating losses and has little regard for their growth trajectory.

I'm on Hold for SOPA until we see a meaningful move toward operating breakeven.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.64K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.