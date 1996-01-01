October Rally: ETFs Attract Their Largest Net Inflows Since March

Summary

  • For the tenth straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $109.7 billion from conventional funds for October.
  • Fixed income funds (-$65.0 billion) witnessed net outflows for the second consecutive month, while money market funds (+$28.0 million) attracted net money for the first month in three.
  • For the nineteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$72.7 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $92.9 billion for October.
  • And, for the ninth straight month, fixed income ETFs (+$31.7 billion) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$61.2 billion).

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the tenth month in a row, redeeming $109.7 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for October. For the nineteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$72.7 billion—their largest monthly outflows since October 2020). As a result of the 10-year Treasury yield rising 27 basis points (bps) during the month, ahead of another Fed interest rate hike, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the second month in a row—witnessed net outflows, handing back $65 billion (their largest since May 2022). Money market funds (+$28.0 billion) witnessed net inflows for the first month in three.

For the sixth consecutive month, ETFs attracted net new money, taking in $92.9 billion for October (their strongest monthly net inflows since March 2022). Authorized participants (APs—those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the sixth straight month—injecting $61.2 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the ninth month running, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $31.7 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$49.3 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$9.5 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$2.6 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$109 million), while being net sellers of Alternatives ETFs (-$333 million).

In this report, I highlight the October 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

