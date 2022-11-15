Potential Impacts Of The Unraveling Of The FTX Crypto Empire

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • The allegations against FTX are that it lent out customer assets for risky activities. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a move we have seen before in recent months with other bankruptcies.
  • Most cryptocurrency values have been down significantly in the past five days. Bitcoin is down 20%, Ethereum 24% and Solana 54%.
  • We believe there is still great potential in crypto and, as anyone who follows us will know, blockchain more broadly.

Crypto Currency Exchange Binance Drops Plans To Aquire Rival FTX

Michael M. Santiago

By Mirva Anttila

What Happened with FTX

Rumors began circulating starting the week of November 1 that the balance sheet of Alameda Research, a quantitative trading firm and a sister company of FTX (FTT-USD), a Bahamas-based offshore crypto exchange, might be in trouble.

They both have the same owner, a 30-year-old crypto “golden boy,” Sam Bankman-Fried (widely known as “SBF”). It now appears FTX might have lent out customer funds and assets (no proof of this, though) to Alameda Research, which made risky bets with those assets.

This is strictly prohibited in traditional finance. Both companies are private, but the market estimates that 40% of the balance sheet of Alameda Research might comprise FTT tokens, utility tokens created by FTX, and these were used as collateral at the firm.

The CEO of Binance (BNB-USD), Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, got wind of this in the week of November 1 and said over the following weekend that Binance would sell all of its FTT tokens (worth more than $500 million). This created the cascade of events we are witnessing and a “bank run” on FTX.

On Tuesday, November 8, Binance and FTX agreed on a letter of intent whereby Binance might potentially purchase FTX Global (leaving FTX US intact), but after starting due diligence, Binance concluded that the finance gap at FTX is “too big” and withdrew the offer.

From the on-chain activity, the industry has recently observed money transfers from wallets at Alameda to FTX. It appears that Alameda lost money on its trades and cannot pay back the funds and assets borrowed from FTX. FTX has been reported to have a shortfall of at least $8 billion.

Current Situation

After Binance’s withdrawal of its offer to take over FTX, the question was, who would be big enough to fill the finance gap at FTX? In the traditional finance industry, the government might bail out the troubled company, but there is no government backstop in crypto. Coinbase (COIN) has ruled itself out.

After Binance, there were rumors that Tron (TRX-USD) cryptocurrency network’s Justin Sun was working with FTX to put together a $9.4 billion “solution.” Several investment funds and companies had access to FTX’s data room and were reviewing its books. Just a short while ago, on Friday (November 11), FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Reputation of SBF

Apart from the shadiness of potentially using client funds to make risky bets, there are questions about what the customers and investors of FTX actually knew or were told. Were they given full and honest information about what was going on?

FTX was valued at $32 billion in January, and blue-chip VCs had completed due diligence on the company. If it misled investors and clients, a court case could come for SBF.

It is understood that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating whether FTX properly handled customer funds and its relationship with other parts of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, including his trading house Alameda Research. It is also understood that officials from the Justice Department are working with SEC attorneys.

What Changes Are Needed in the Industry

The allegations against FTX are that it lent out customer assets for risky activities. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a move we have seen before in recent months with other bankruptcies. The FTX incident is amplified by its size, the characters involved, the alleged self-dealing and the, as of now, unclear legal implications.

Clearly, the business model of lending customer assets without their knowledge or understanding has real risks. At WisdomTree, we believe the published proof of reserves and due diligence of service providers, such as custodians, are important in this nascent space. Should customers want to earn yield by lending assets, this should be a conscious decision and known risk that they take.

Using utility tokens as collateral, particularly utility tokens created by a firm that is also accepting them as collateral, is highly risky, as they are vulnerable to short attacks. The other question is: how can you use “Monopoly money” you created yourself and claim it could be used as collateral and a replacement for real money?

Contagion Fears

Most cryptocurrency values have been down significantly in the past five days. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 20%, Ethereum (ETH-USD) 24% and Solana (SOL-USD) 54%.

Solana is down more than others because Alameda Research was one of the early initial coin-offering investors in Solana in 2021, and Alameda is said to have held staked and unstaked Solana worth billions of USD.

We expect contagion to continue for days/weeks. Several investors have already written down the investment at FTX to zero. The most obvious companies to track are the lenders to Alameda Research, clients of FTX and other companies with direct or indirect exposures to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT tokens.

At this point, we do not have enough information to judge how much, if any, could be salvaged from the bankrupt FTX and its sister company Alameda Research.

Future of Crypto

We believe there is still great potential in crypto and, as anyone who follows us will know, blockchain more broadly. The early stages of most new technological developments are prone to problems, hiccups and setbacks; however, these recent issues have been business model and risk management failures as opposed to technological issues.

Blockchain or bitcoin didn’t “break.” The underlying technology generally performed as intended. Instead, the centralized platforms, some offshore and lightly regulated, precipitated the issues. Some fundamental changes at businesses are needed to make the industry more transparent and trustworthy with less dependence on a few players.

Mirva Anttila

Mirva Anttila, Director, Digital Assets Research

Mirva joined WisdomTree's Research team as a Director in August 2022 from a Senior Advisory role at a Swedish fund advisory firm. Prior to that, Mirva headed an Alternative Investments team at a Finnish asset manager FIM and spent over 15 years as a Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager at a New York-based family office focused on listed technology and growth stock investing, as well as alternative investments.

In addition, Mirva has over six years’ experience from the sell-side as Head of Telecom Equities team at Danske Securities and as Director at CIBC Capital Markets. Mirva started her career in strategic planning at Nokia. She holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from Aalto University, Finland’s leading business school.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.71K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.