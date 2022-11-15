By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton
According to a recent webinar hosted by the Franklin Templeton Institute, private markets offer opportunities in the current challenging environment. Stephen Dover, head of Franklin Templeton Institute, shares his key takeaways from the webinar.
How is the current challenging economic environment impacting private markets? The Franklin Templeton Institute hosted a webinar with Tim Wang, Head of Investment Research at Clarion Partners, which invests in private real estate, and Rich Byrne, Senior Managing Director at Benefit Street Partners (BSP), a private credit investor. Here are my key takeaways:
Private markets can offer direct exposure to sectors of the economy that differ from public markets. This can help reduce the volatility in a portfolio that contains publicly traded securities, which are often subject to extreme swings in sentiment regardless of the underlying fundamentals.
All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Stocks historically have outperformed other asset classes over the long term but tend to fluctuate more dramatically over the short term. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as the prices of bonds adjust to a rise in interest rates, the share price may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments; investments in emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors. To the extent a strategy focuses on particular countries, regions, industries, sectors or types of investment from time to time, it may be subject to greater risks of adverse developments in such areas of focus than a strategy that invests in a wider variety of countries, regions, industries, sectors or investments.
The risks associated with a real estate strategy include, but are not limited to various risks inherent in the ownership of real estate property, such as fluctuations in lease occupancy rates and operating expenses, variations in rental schedules, which in turn may be adversely affected by general and local economic conditions, the supply and demand for real estate properties, zoning laws, rent control laws, real property taxes, the availability and costs of financing, environmental laws, and uninsured losses (generally from catastrophic events such as earthquakes, floods and wars).
Investments in alternative investment strategies are complex and speculative investments, entail significant risk and should not be considered a complete investment program. Depending on the product invested in, an investment in alternative investments may provide for only limited liquidity and is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose the entire amount of their investment.
1. Source: 2021 Institutional Real Estate Allocations Monitor report.
2. Source: CBRE report (Global Investable Universe H2 2022) and NAREIT.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments