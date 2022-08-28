SAND555

Introduction

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is a diversified mining company based in Phoenix, AZ. It is the largest producer of molybdenum and a significant producer of copper. Freeport also owns the largest gold mine in Papua, Indonesia. This mining company has been a star performer this year as its stock price has recently accelerated upwards.

Current Fundamental Show Market Strength

Ratios

Mining companies could be more excited with these quick and current ratios. In this case, both ratios were reasonably flat over the last five years. However, mining companies will get attention to be star performers over the previous few weeks as the general stock market and other asset classes have been relatively negative this year.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 2.140 3.220 2.467 2.723 2.517 Quick ratio 1.195 1.664 0.993 1.483 1.665 Cash ratio 0.883 1.267 0.629 1.070 1.369 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

As for Freeport, growth profit was reasonably solid in 2021, which appeared to be challenged for 2018 through 2020. However, revenue growth was negative during the same period, while the previous year was Freeport's strongest.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.106 0.136 -0.227 -0.014 0.609 Gross profit growth 2.593 0.183 -0.750 0.961 2.466 Ebit growth 2.301 0.309 -0.771 1.234 2.433 Operating income growth 2.301 0.309 -0.771 1.234 2.433 Net income growth 1.421 0.432 -1.092 3.506 6.189 Epsgrowth 1.396 0.246 -1.106 3.494 6.213 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

As stated earlier, Freeport has been relatively negative or flat over the years with growth, but this year has been a solid performer. Both simple moving average periods of 20 and 50 days are strongest compared to the last five years.

Metric Values SMA20 17.95% SMA50 25.85% SMA200 5.49% Click to enlarge

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

The stock price for Freeport has nearly doubled in the last five years but has significantly strengthened in the previous two years. Market capitalization appears to have suffered in 2018 and 2019 but peaked during the last year.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Symbol FCX FCX FCX FCX FCX Stock price 19.130 11.270 11.320 26.910 36.040 Number of shares 1.447 B 1.449 B 1.451 B 1.458 B 1.468 B Market capitalization 27.681 B 16.330 B 16.425 B 39.235 B 52.924 B Enterprise value 36.351 B 23.254 B 24.275 B 45.327 B 54.625 B Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

As hinted before, the mining industry is relatively unexciting, as shown in the projected revenue until 2026. Dividend growth is reasonably flat; earnings price per share and EBITDA show subpar performance over the same time. One unpredictable estimated metric is its net profit growth which appears to double in the next five years. One would need to understand how this impacts Freeport's stock price, but it also depends on if the global economy is going into a long-term downtrend. If so, this is an excellent stock to hold, as shown in a challenging market environment this year.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 22,375 21,792 23,335 24,979 25,219 Dividend 0.55 0.45 0.48 - - Dividend Yield (in %) 1.46 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.39 % - EPS 2.30 1.70 2.27 3.13 3.12 P/E Ratio 16.52 22.31 16.72 12.12 12.17 EBITDA 9,055 8,868 10,841 12,880 13,484 Net Profit 3,446 2,478 3,417 4,392 4,501 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Optimal Market Entries Based on this Technical Analysis

Bollinger Bonds

Freeport's recent stock price strength is breaking through the upper band, which signals that stock accumulation is in the early phase. So it is a matter of time before the fear of missing out will kick in, potentially driving up the stock price in a compelling way.

fcx bollinger (custom platform)

MACD

As with the current MACD stock price yellow line in the lower panel, it confirms that Freeport's stock price velocity is starting to accelerate. The speed of this stock price momentum means there is still enough underway to capture the potential tail end of this moving uptrend.

fcx macd (custom platform )

RSI

As Freeport's stock price does continue to drive up to its RSI oversold stock condition, investors need to compare similar situations on this stock to see the impact. Once the RSI hits approximately 80, one can expect a potential continued stock price trend. RSI may have little effect overall on the stock price of Freeport.

fcx rsi (custom platform)

Prediction Via Artificial Intelligence

Monte Carlo

This Monte Carlo simulation convincingly shows that Freeport's expected stock price should rise since there are many more upward-moving predictive paths. Also, the accompanying normalized distribution shows a higher stock price expectation.

fcx monte carlo (custom platform)

Risk Positively Supports Stock Market Direction

Short Volume vs. Total Trading Volume

As Freeport's stock price continues to accelerate quickly, fewer short trades are placed against the total trading volume. This also confirms that we are in the early stages of a potential big upward move for the stock price.

fcs shorting volume (custom platform)

Sustainability

Interestingly, polluting industrial companies are the ones with 'outperforming' sustainability ratings. However, this is necessary for a company like Freeport to continue with solid stock performance compared to high-performing big technology companies.

Metric Value Social score 10.15 Peer count 28 Governance score 5.22 Total esg 31.94 Highest controversy 4 ESG performance OUT_PERF Percentile 69.88 Peer group Diversified Metals Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance

Due Diligence Analyst Price Target

As other market analysts set their stock price targets for Freeport, it has been able to meet those expectations reasonably. So, it can be a fairly positive sign, but this might be due to the low number of analysts projecting targets.

fcx target (custom platform)

Recommendation

Other market analysts show strong buying recommendations for this company. Based on this year's return, it is no wonder they are noticing Freeport compared to additional subpar-performing equity.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month BUY 15 1 10 One week BUY 15 2 9 One day BUY 14 2 10 Click to enlarge

Source: Trading View

Insider Activity

Over the last few months, some Freeport executives have been buying large amounts of stock, confirming its stock price will continue to increase.

Date Shares Traded Shares Held Price Type Option Insider Trade 2022-08-28 31,000.00 32,132.00 31.88 Buy No WHITMIRE C DONALD JR 31000.0 2022-09-30 1,143.00 22,487.00 27.33 Buy No Robertson Maree E. 1143.0 2022-09-30 686.00 48,512.00 27.33 Buy No Robertson Maree E. 686.0 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Conclusion

Considering solid fundamentals and near-optimal market entries based on technical analysis, this mining company may provide long-term returns over the next few months. Based on forward guidance estimates, Freeport should continue to drive slower growth profit over the next few years, suggesting one should add this company to an investment portfolio. As hinted at by other market analysts providing a buy rating, I would also offer the same view.