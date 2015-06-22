In my first two posts on Facebook (NASDAQ:META), I noted that its most recent earnings report, and the market reaction to it, offers an opportunity for us to talk about bigger issues. I started by examining corporate governance, or its absence, and argued that some of the frustration that investors in Facebook feel about their views being ignored can be traced to a choice that they made early to give up the power to change management, by acquiescing to dual class shares. Facebook, I argued, is a corporate autocracy, with Mark Zuckerberg at its helm. In the second post, I pointed to inconsistencies in how accountants classify operating, capital and financing expenses, and the consequences for reported accounting numbers. Some of the bad news in Facebook's earnings report, especially relating to lower profitability, reflected accounting mis-categorization of R&D and expenses at Reality Labs (Facebook's Metaverse entree) as operating, rather than capital expenses. In fact, I concluded the post by arguing that investors in Facebook were pricing in their belief that the billions of dollars the company had invested in the Metaverse would be wasted, and argued that Facebook faced some of the blame, for not telling a compelling story to back the investment. In this post, I want to focus on that point, starting with a discussion of why stories matter to investors and traders and the story that propelled the company to a trillion-dollar market capitalization not that long ago. I will close with a look at why business stories can break, change and shift, focusing in particular on the forces pushing Facebook to expand or perhaps even change its story, and whether the odds favor them in that endeavor.
Narrative and Value
As someone who has spent the last four decades talking, teaching and doing valuation that we have lost our way in valuation. Even as data has become more accessible and our tools have become more powerful, it is my belief that the quality of valuations has degraded over time. One reason is that valuation, at least as practiced, has become financial modeling, where Excel ninjas pull numbers from financial statements, put them into spreadsheets and extrapolate based upon past trends. Along the way, we have lost a key component of valuation, which is that every valuation tells a business story, and understanding what the story is and its weakest links are key to good valuation.
The Connection
In the first session of my valuation class, I pose a question, "What comes more naturally to you, telling a story or working with numbers?", and I very quickly add that there is no right answer that I am looking for. That is because the answer will vary across people, with some exhibiting a more natural tendency towards story-telling and others towards working with numbers. In my valuation classes, the selection bias that leads people to come back to business school, and then to pick the valuation class as an elective, also results in the majority picking the "numbers" side, though I am glad to say that I have enough history majors and literature buffs to create a sizable "story" contingent. In the immediate aftermath, I then put forth what I believe is one of the biggest hidden secrets in valuation, which is that a good valuation is not just numbers on a spreadsheet, which is the number-crunching vision, or a big business story, which is the story-tellers' variant, but a bridge between stories and numbers:
To explain what I mean by "a bridge", in a good valuation, every number you have in your valuation, from growth to margins to risk measures, should be backed up by a story about that number, and every story you tell about a company, including its great management, brand name or technological edge, has be reflected in a number in your valuation. If making this connection comes naturally to you, you are lucky and definitely the exception, because it is hard work for the rest of us. As someone who is more naturally drawn to numbers, I came to the recognition of the need for stories late to the game, and I had not only to teach myself how to tell stories but also create a process where I stayed disciplined about incorporating them into valuations. In case you are interested, I did write a book on the process that I use to convert stories to numbers, but if you are budget-constrained, many of the ideas in the book are captured in posts that I have done over time on valuation.
Stories + Numbers: The Symbiosis
The challenge in valuation, and it has only become worse in time, is that the divide between storytellers and number crunchers has only become wider over time, and has reached a point where each side not only does not understand the other, but also views it with contempt. Venture capitalist, raised on a diet of big stories and total addressable markets has little in common with bankers, trained to think in terms of EV to EBITDA multiples and accounting ROIC, and when put in a room together, it should come as no surprise that they find each other's language indecipherable. At the risk of being shunned by both groups, I will argue in this section that each side will benefit, from learning to understand and use the tools of the other side.
1. Why stories matter in a numbers world
If you are a numbers valuation, you start with some advantages. Not only will you find financial statements easier to disentangle, but you will also be able to develop a framework for converting these numbers to forecasts fairly easily. In other words, you will have no trouble creating something that looks like a legitimate valuation, with numbers details and an end value, even if that value is nonsensical. With a just-the-numbers valuation, there are four dangers that you face:
If you are a number-cruncher, at heart, and have run into these or other problems when valuing companies, bringing numbers into your valuation can not just alleviate these problems, but also help you in convincing not just other people, but yourself, about your valuation.
If you are a number cruncher like me, you will find that adding a story to your valuation will only augment your number skills and improve your valuations.
2. Why numbers matter in a story world
I am not a story-telling natural, but I have tried to look at valuation, through the eyes of storytellers, over the last few years. Again, you start with some advantages, as a skilled storyteller, especially if you also have the added benefit of charisma. You can use your story telling skills to draw investors, employees and the rest of the world into your story, and if you frame it well, you may very well be able to evade the type of scrutiny that comes with numbers. There are dangers, though, including the following:
In every market boom, you see the rise of storytellers, and while many crash and burn like SBF, as reality bites, there are a few that succeed, building some of our greatest business successes. One reason is that they find a way to bring numbers into their stories, with the following benefits:
Just as great number crunchers can benefit from bring stories into their valuations, great storytellers will benefit by bringing in numbers to add discipline to their story telling.
The Facebook Narrative
In the last few months, as Facebook has collapsed, investors seem to have forgotten about its astonishing climb in the decade prior, with market capitalization increasing from $100 billion at its IPO in 2012 to its trillion-dollar capitalization in July 2021. In my view, a key factor behind the stratospheric rise was the valuation story told by and about the company, and the story's appeal to investors.
The Facebook Story
The core of the Facebook story is its mammoth user base, especially, if you include Instagram and WhatsApp as part of the Facebook ecosystem, but if that is all you focused on, you would be missing large parts of its appeal. In fact, the Facebook story has the following constituent parts:
In sum, the story that took Facebook to the heights that it reached in July 2021 was that of an online advertising juggernaut, whose success came from using the data that it had acquired on the billions of users who spent a chunk of their days on its platform, to deliver focused advertising.
And its appeal
Every business, especially in its youth, markets itself with a story and it is worth asking why investors took to Facebook's story so quickly and attached so much value to it.
Backed up by data: In the last decade, we have seen other companies with simple stories that we have personal connections to, like Uber, Airbnb and Twitter, go public, but none of them received the rapturous response that Facebook did, at least until July 2021. The reason is simple. Unlike those companies, Facebook, from day one as a public company, has been able to back its story up with numbers, both in terms of revenues and profitability, as can be seen in the graph below, where I look at its revenues and operating profits from 2012 to 2021:
With revenues growing from less than $4 billion in 2011 to $118 billion in 2021, and operating margins of more than 40%, through almost the entire period, it is easy to see why both value and growth investors gravitated to this stock.
With value consequences
I have valued Facebook many times over the last decade, and have bought and sold based upon my valuations. For those of you who have been following these valuations, I am sure that you are well aware that my most recent valuation of Facebook, at the end of February 2022, was $346 per share, well above the stock price then of $220/share:
Having bought shares in the company at $133/share after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, I stayed invested in the company. Obviously, at today's price of just over $100/share, it should be time for regrets, but I have none. There are clearly aspects of my valuation, where I overreached, including revenue growth of 8% a year that I would reset to a lower number, with the recognition that online advertising is seeing growth level off, faster than I thought it would, and is more cyclical than I assumed it would be. As for profitability, my estimated target operating margin of 40% looks hopelessly optimistic, given that the operating margins in the last twelve months is closer to 20%, but as I noted in my last post, that drop is less a reflection of a collapse in the online advertising business model and more the result of Facebook's big bet of Metaverse, and the expenses emanating from that bet.
Narrative Changes and Resets
The value of a business is, in large part, driven by your story for the business, but that story will change over time, as the business, the market it is in and the macro environment change. In some cases, the story can get bigger, leading to higher value, and in some, it can get smaller, and we will begin by looking at why business stories change, and classify those changes, before looking at the Facebook story.
Narrative Breaks, Changes and Shifts
If business stores change over time, what form will that change take? To answer the question, I broke down business story changes into three groups, with the proviso that there are some business changes that fall into more than one group:
I summarize these possible story alterations in the picture below:
As you can see from the types of changes that can occur, some business story changes are triggered by external forces, and can be traced to changes in macroeconomic conditions, country risk or regulatory/legal structures, some business story changes are the result of management actions, at the company or at its competitors and some business story changes are the consequence of a company scaling up and/or aging. It is worth noting that disruption, at its core, creates changes to a sector or industry that can break some status-quo businesses, while creating new ones with significant value.
Facebook: A Narrative Reset?
In the last section, we looked at the incredible success that Facebook had between 2012 and 2021 with its user-driven, online advertising business model, both in terms of market capitalization (rising from $100 billion to $ 1 trillion) and in terms of operating results. You may wonder why a company that has had this much success with its story would need to change, but the last year and a half is an indication of how quickly business conditions can change.
Forces driving a reset
Facebook's original business story was built on two premises, with the first being the use of data that it obtained on its customers to deliver more focused advertisements and the second being the rapid growth in the online advertising business, largely at the expense of traditional advertising. Both premises are being challenged by developments on the ground, and as they weaken, so is the pull of the Facebook story.
While many investors were shocked by the stagnant revenues that Facebook reported in its most earnings report, and some have attributed that to a slowing economy, the truth is that the pressures on Facebook's business story have been building for a while, and it is only the speed with which the story has unraveled that is shocking.
Choices for the company
Faced with slower revenue growth and concerned about the effect that privacy regulations in the EU and the US will alter its business model, Facebook has been struggling with a way forward. As I see it, there were three choices that Facebook could have made (though we know, in hindsight, which one they picked):
Facebook did pick the third path, and it made the choice well before the revenue slowdown in the most recent year, perhaps as early as 2014, with its acquisition of Oculus for $2 billion. In the last three years, the push into the Metaverse has intensified, with billions invested in Reality Labs and a name change for the company.
Facebook has also telegraphed its commitment to be a leading player in this space, planning to invest close to $100 billion, over the next decade. The big question, as I noted in my last post, that hangs over the company is whether this investment can create enough in additional earnings and cash flows to cover these huge upfront costs.
What's the story?
Facebook's plans to invest tens of billions in the Metaverse makes it an expensive venture, by any standards, and there are some who suggest that it is unprecedented, especially in technology, which many view as a capital-light business. That perception, though, collides with reality, especially when you look at how much big tech companies have been willing to invest to enter new businesses, albeit with mixed results.
Facebook, Microsoft and Google have all used the cash flows from their core businesses (Online advertising for Facebook and Google, Windows and Office for Microsoft) to fund their entry into new businesses, but at Amazon, it is the AWS (its cloud business) that has provided the profits and cash flows to cover its growth plans in other businesses.
Facebook's investment plans for the Metaverse represent a big bet, but it is not an unprecedented one, which raises the question of why investors have been less willing to cut it slack than they have for its large tech competitors. One reason is timing, since markets are much more receptive to big growth investments, when times are good, as they were for much of the last decade, than in bad times, as much of 2022 has been. The other is the story line that backs the investment. Fairly or otherwise, the big cloud investments that Microsoft, Google and Amazon made came with story lines of growth and profitability that investors bought into, and for the most part, the results have justified that view. The more opaque investments, including Google's bets and Amazon's Alexa and prime video spending have been viewed more skeptically. The problem that most investors have with Facebook's Metaverse investment is that it is not just that the payoff is uncertain, but it is unclear what business the payoff will come from. After all, the Metaverse is a space (virtual), not a business, and to make money in that space, you need a business model, which Facebook has not provided much guidance on. In fact, the most detailed document that I was able to find anything on Facebook's Metaverse plans were from 2015, where Zuckerberg described his vision for the business, and from 2018, in a 50-page presentation that Facebook, where the company talks about revenues coming from advertising and hardware, but only in very general terms. It is true that Facebook has laid out its Connect 2021 vision online, but the document is heavy on hype and technology, and light on business details.
As I see it, the combination of market conditions and opacity about business plans is creating the worst of all combinations for Facebook, in financial markets. The market has clarity about how much Facebook plans to spend on the Metaverse and is not just skeptical, but extremely confused, about how exactly Facebook will make money in the Metaverse. To give you a sense of how negative investors are about Facebook's future prospects, I created the most conservative estimate of value, which I call my Doomsday valuation, for the company based upon the following assumptions:
The table below shows the value that I estimate with this combination of assumptions, and compares it to the value that I would obtain, if I removed the Metaverse numbers from the valuation:
|Download spreadsheet
Note that in Doomsday scenario, where Facebook continues to spend money on R&D and invest heavily in the Metaverse, with no payoff in higher growth or longer business life from those investments, the value of equity that I obtain is $258.6 billion. Doing the valuation with the Metaverse revenues and expenses removed from the mix yields $330 billion, suggesting that treating the entire Metaverse investment as wasted expenditure reduces Facebook's value by approximately $71 billion.
The market capitalization of Facebook on October 29, 2022 was $247 billion, below the Doomsday scenario value, indicating that investors were, in fact, treating the $100 billion to be invested in the Metaverse as a wasted expense, a remarkably cynical and pessimistic take on a company that has had a history of delivering profits. The market capitalization has risen to $311 billion as of November 15, 2022, and while that suggests a more positive perspective, that value still reflects a presumption that the Metaverse investment will destroy about $18.9 billion of Facebook's value. In truth, using a more realistic growth rate (rather than zero) or lowering the cost of capital (from 9% to 8%, the median cost of capital for a US company) or extending the life of the company (from 20 years to a longer period) can only add value to Facebook, and you can experiment with these inputs in the attached spreadsheet.
Turning the Trust Corner
It is undeniable that Facebook has lost the trust of investors, and that it is being priced on assumptions that reflect that mistrust. In my experience, trying to jawbone investors to trust you does not work, but there is a plan of action that Facebook can follow, that will start the process of rebuilding trust:
As I mentioned in my first post on Facebook a couple of weeks ago, I made an exception to my rule of not doubling down and doubled my holding of Facebook on November 4, 2022, because its valuation looks compelling. I did so with the acceptance that I will have little influence over the management of the company, in general, and Mark Zuckerberg, in particular, and it is entirely possible that I will come to regret it. If I do so, I am sure that many of you will remind me, and I'm okay with that as well!
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments (1)