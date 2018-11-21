panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) are impressive, but what if it didn't expand its footprint in favor of maximizing cash flows? It would now be able to repurchase its stock at 5 or 7x EBIDTA. Julian Lin shares why he's now bullish on the Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) deal since Diddy came on board, why MSOs should be exiting California and why he's so bullish on NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP).